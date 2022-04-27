Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

General Electric's (NYSE:GE) turnaround plan hit some turbulence on Tuesday; shares were down by double-digits following an underwhelming Q1 earnings report. With the decline, GE stock fell to new 52-week lows:

Judging just by the headlines, the earnings report didn't look that bad. Earnings beat expectations and revenues only came up a bit short. However, the company gave some less than encouraging guidance for the rest of 2022, and that set a negative tone for the company's whole earnings presentation.

A big factor with this downbeat earnings report was that the supply chain problems ended up overshadowing everything else. As the company noted on its conference call, order volumes were up 13% organically this quarter. Sounds pretty good. And yet, revenues for the period were up less than 1%.

People wanted to buy more from GE but GE simply wasn't able to deliver everything that customers had asked for. CEO Larry Culp said that there were supply chain constraints in "all" segments of the business, with particular issues in health care, aviation, power, and renewables. That's a huge piece of GE's overall revenue mix that has been impacted.

Given GE's shaky performance over the past few years, it's easy to see why investors aren't willing to tolerate any more excuses from GE's management team. The stock market reaction on Tuesday certainly spoke to an investors base that is selling first and asking questions later.

From my reading of other industrial companies' earnings and commentary, however, I'm not sure GE's excuses are unreasonable. It seems running multi-national manufacturing supply chains is an incredibly difficult endeavor right now. I'm not sure GE should be particularly punished, as compared to other industrial companies, for what appears to be a deeply entrenched industry-wide problem.

Take the company's wind power business. GE is losing money there, given all the supply chain issues, soaring input costs, and loss of some subsidies for the sector. However, just about everyone is losing money in the wind turbine business at the moment.

A Bloomberg report from February highlighted wind turbine makers as one of the hardest-hit sectors from the current economic shock. Industry leader Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY) is struggling to break even, while Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCPK:GCTAF) is losing money and just fired its CEO.

A wind turbine is composed of roughly 85% steel, which has ballooned in price over the past year. Other inputs such as copper have surged as well. And wind turbines are large bulky items which make for a logistical issue in any economic climate and a particularly thorny one given the widespread port closures and other such items.

So it's not too shocking that GE's renewables division lost $434 million this quarter. Excluding that, the rest of the business did significantly better. Of course, a loss is a loss, and it's not great that GE is losing money on the renewables front.

But it's hardly the company's fault in particular that this division is underperforming. And, presumably, given all the ramifications for the energy industry from the conflict in Ukraine along with sky high oil and gas prices, governments will backstop the renewables industry even more going forward. I wouldn't count on GE's renewables business remaining loss-making for too long. Right now, however, investors need patience to sit through this downturn in profitability which comes amid a historic bout of inflation and supply chain disruption.

More broadly, it's understandable in one sense why GE stock is selling off so sharply on these quarterly results. The forward guidance was rather underwhelming, and there were plenty of details in the report that don't read that great either.

However, things such as supply chain issues or earnings hits from the conflict in Russia aren't major drivers to GE's long-term story. If people own the stock, they should have a favorable view of CEO Larry Culp and his ability to allocate capital. Culp was one of the all-time great CEOs at an industrial company, powering Danaher (DHR) to a nearly 500% total return during his tenure there. Danaher is an industrial conglomerate that was powered by shrewd dealmaking, and the bet is that Culp can optimize GE's business with similar maneuvers. And he's certainly doing his best on that front; GE has been incredibly active in deal-making.

It won't be quarterly earnings that make or break GE's corporate turnaround but rather its ability to keep reshaping the business.

Under Culp's watch, GE has now paid down more than $80 billion of debt through its asset sales and other such moves. And now, the company is set to split into three over the next few years. Health care and energy will become independent companies by the end of 2024, further allowing GE's investors to mix and match among the company's assets which hold the most promise.

In a year or two, we will probably be looking at GE with excitement as the company's all-important aviation business continues to pick up steam. Airline traffic levels have already topped pre-pandemic levels in some markets such as Mexico, and traffic data from the TSA for the United States has looked increasingly robust as well. Airlines came through the pandemic in reasonably okay shape as far as their balance sheets go. The advent of sky high jet fuel prices should incentivize the ordering of newer more fuel-efficient jets as airlines manage rapidly changing economic conditions.

The health care business is also favorably tied to longer-term trends such as demographics. GE's imaging business has a strong franchise, competing in large part only with Siemens in many cases. This should give GE strong pricing power as it deals with the current inflationary shock.

Between now and then, however, it's a bit difficult to put a precise valuation on GE's business. Accounting earnings continue to be low relative to what the business should earn in normal times:

GE earnings estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Analysts see the firm making just $3.27 per share this year, which works out to around a 25x forward P/E ratio on the now current stock price of $80. Shares look far cheaper based on expected 2023 and 2024 earnings.

However, there are a couple of caveats there. For one, expect analyst estimates to come down after these quarterly results. Another thing is that with the business split-offs coming up, GE won't be the same company by 2024 that it is today. It remains to be seen just exactly how things such as earnings power and debt will be split across the various new GE entities.

The company doesn't offer a significant dividend yield or any other such metrics which would typically put a lot of support under a blue chip stock such as this one. As such, we can get the sort of outsized selling that we saw Tuesday. The stock doesn't look cheap based on 2022 earnings, it's not attractive as an income stock today, and people just don't want to give Culp much leeway with the turnaround since GE has been a disappointment for so long now.

That all makes sense. And it's certainly not appealing to try to buy into a falling knife situation such as this one. However, for investors with patience that want exposure to GE's world-class businesses, such as aviation, this latest sell-off could make for a compelling entry point. The company's efforts to pay down debt and transform its business are rapidly coming to fruition, meanwhile the supply chain crisis won't last forever. GE is bound to report some better earnings numbers over the next year, and this could be the relative low point for investor sentiment around the company.