As with most tech stocks, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) entered Q1'22 earnings trading at yearly lows. The stock is still about $1,000 above the pre-covid levels and covid pull forwards provide a tough headwind for 2022 as the economy reopens and consumers focus on experiences versus technology spending. My investment thesis remains more Bullish on this tech stock than others, but Alphabet is due for a volatile ride as tough comps and macroeconomic issues paint a more cloudy picture going forward.

More Normal, But Still Phenomenal

Last April, Alphabet reported a quarter with 34% revenue growth heading into peak growth of 62% in the June quarter. The company had easy comps when covid depressed the advertising market for the Q2'20 quarter.

Alphabet absolutely reported strong results for the last year that weren't sustainable when the tech giant was going through a period of less than 20% growth pre-covid. The company is now expected to top $300 billion in sales this year and a normalized view should be for revenue growth in the 15%+ range now with revenues substantially higher.

The market might need to shake off a few irrational investors holding on for higher growth, but the stock is exceptionally cheap for the new normal growth period. Alphabet hitting Q1'22 revenue targets provides the all clear sign for investors to jump on board with the understanding the 20%+ growth days are over.

The tech giant reported 23% growth for the March quarter with revenue of $68.0 billion and guided to a tough current quarter due to the high hurdle from last year and revenue from Russia cut. In a period of 20% growth since 2019, Alphabet would be looking at Q2'22 revenues of $67.3 billion. The company reported $61.9 billion last year and anything over 10% growth on top of those numbers is phenomenal for the current quarter.

On the earnings call, the company suggests some weakness in the ad market is bubbling up but remember that anything over $68 billion in revenue amounts to 10% growth in Q2'22 and the consensus analyst estimates for over $72 billion was rather aggressive. Investors should expect analysts to cut targets, but the revenue growth would still be impressive.

More GAAP EPS Headaches

The real story here is the revenue picture considering the economic concerns, but the stock is cheap due to the massive earnings. The market constantly gets lost on earnings for Alphabet due to the decision of the company to post just GAAP earnings a few years back.

Alphabet is down in initial trading as GAAP EPS apparently missed targets with the company reporting an EPS of $24.62 in comparison to estimates of $25.76. With the heightened fears in the market, the issue is a huge over reaction considering the Other Income flipped to a $1.2 billion loss in the quarter. The tech giant reported an equity loss this quarter of $1.1 billion in comparison to $4.8 billion last Q1.

Source: Alphabet Q1'22 earnings release

When combined with the debt securities loss of $0.4 billion, Alphabet loss an additional $1.5 billion in the quarter, or the equivalent of up to $2 per share. The tech giant would've easily beat EPS estimates based on non-GAAP numbers.

Either way, the numbers are very supportive of Alphabet maintaining revenue growth in the 15% range and boosting EPS at a faster clip due to share buybacks.

Analyst have the company earning over $135 per share in 2023. At $2,220 in AHs, the stock trades at just 16x earnings estimates with the potential to easily outgrow these multiples.

Alphabet generated $15.3 billion in free cash flow for the quarter with a cash balance of $134.0 billion plus another $30.5 billion in non-marketable securities making the stock far cheaper on an enterprise value. Though, the market value of $1.6 trillion heading into the quarterly report doesn't alter the enterprise valuation much.

The company spent $4.5 billion on stock-based compensation in the quarter. As mentioned in prior research, a non-GAAP EPS would be at least $20+ higher based on these $18.0 billion additional costs in non-cash charges.

When combined with the net cash of $120 billion reducing the EV to ~$1.4 trillion and only 668 million shares outstanding now, Alphabet would produce an EPS of over $155 per share. Based on this boosted EPS and reduced EV, the stock trades at less than 14x adjusted EPS targets for 2023.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the stock is falling in AHs due to headline EPS numbers likely picked up by algos and some irrational fear in the markets heading into the earnings report based on the Nasdaq falling nearly 4% in regular trading. Either way, Alphabet is an exceptionally cheap stock now based on valuation and rational expectations that revenue growth rates will normalize at a 15%+ clip going forward.