I have been a very active call seller during these past tumultuous days. I just haven't had the time to write up my trades. Over the weekend, I thought Nucor (NUE) was oversold. I added in the premarket at $157. When the market opened, I sold a May 5, 2022 $160 call and received over $7.00. The trade I am writing up today is similar.

Every good investor trolls their holdings during downswings to see if you can get something on sale. I look for a price that is less than at least one of my buys. If I still like the fundamentals, I add. Sometimes I nibble, but when I can make some income on the additional shares, I will add at least 100 shares so I can sell a call for income. Remember, I am an income investor.

Boise Cascade (BCC) is a stock with fundamentals that make me want to add. Housing shortages mean demand for lumber is ongoing even with rising mortgage rates. Moreover, Boise does pay a tiny dividend. On the more positive side, the P/E ratio is under 5, so it's not considered expensive. And the D/E ratio is .35, which suggests a good balance sheet and financial viability.

Boise Casade Option Strategy For 4.3% Yield (Author)

I added a full lot on Tuesday and sold a quick call. Just 25 days from now. I don't really care if I capture the dividend on this lot. I want income and am willing to lose BCC if the stock price fights the tape.

Trolling the portfolio for an asset on sale and getting a 4.3% yield in just 25 days, I like this work.

