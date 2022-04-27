Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Musk is a man of his word. He promised to pay a premium of 20% for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) on April 13th, and he did as the board agreed to his terms.

Musk paid up for the company like it was a private equity deal. Musk’s price is 68% above the low set early March, and that is about same as the average premiums paid in private equity deals in 2021.

While the shareholders got a good deal, the convertible debt holders did not. The Twitter converts are trading at $123/share on conversion for 2026 maturity, and $62.2/share on conversion for 2024 maturity.

The callable bonds, however, have a clause attached that in the event of a takeover or change of control, the involved parties must repurchase the bonds at 101 cents on the dollar.

Most of all, Musk pleased himself as the happiest shareholder. The cost of his own stake in Twitter is estimated at $36/share, currently valued at $3.34 billion. Musk pays himself a 50% premium to acquire the company.

Now the deal is subject to Twitter shareholder approval, and reverse break-up fee is included, the financing of the deal--$25.5 billion of full committed debt and margin loans and $21.0 billion equity—can overhang Twitter and Tesla (TSLA) stock.

Twitter call options traded at a volume ratio of 2.5 to 1 to put options, likely as short options positions were closed out. The put-call open interest ratio for the stock is at the highs of 2016 (Figure 1)

Figure 1: Twitter Put-call open interest

Twitter (Bloomberg)

Call option volumes spiked to the highest as Musk’s takeover premium was priced into calls (Figure 2).

Options show large trading activity for calls for $55/share and puts for $45/share at the heaviest volumes of 30 to 50K contracts. The options market was trading Musk's deal as a strangle; an indication that the stock could be trading in a $45 to $55/share range for the next months until the deal is finalized.

Shareholders may view Musk's deal as the best they can get, given the lack of bidder interest and the board agreed to not include a “go shopping” provision. Holding the stock has little upside ($4.20/share from current price) because it less likely shares will be trading above the takeover offer unless a new bidder emerges last minute.

The downside for the stock is somewhat limited as well, albeit subject to broader market changes. The lower end of the range at $45/share is where the stock was trading when Musk made the offer. The options market has established a range for the stock, capping the upside below the offer price, and flooring the downside at the price when the offer was made.

Now there is certainty the deal concludes, there is opportunity to sell a strangles with strikes at 55 calls and 45 puts for June expiration.

Figure 2: Twitter call option volume

Twitter (Bloomberg)

Musk’s takeover price can keep call options at $55/share in demand. The put options at $45/share will also stay in demand too because there is some risk left the deal can fall apart.

The payoff of the short strangle shows a stable, positive premium up until $55/share. Beyond that price there is loss in the event another party would outbid Musk’s offer. The new offer price would set the strike for the call option higher at a higher volatility level. Below a $45/share, there is risk the deal could still fall apart, even though that may happen at a lower price (Figure 3).

Yet, Musk's ability to get the board to agree to his terms, makes the likelihood of the deal going through high. Implied volatility of the stock has sharply declined post deal announcement, and could decline further. In a falling volatility environment where the stocks remain range bound, the premium collected from shorting strangles is $2 per option contract.

Musk gave the shareholders a nice deal, and the options market can give investors premium to generate extra income.

Figure 3: Twitter strangle $55 to $45 strikes payoff diagram