Introduction

Typically, disruption happens when innovators target small customers/merchants and then move up market. Clayton Christensen wrote an excellent book about this called The Innovator's Dilemma. Stripe, Shopify (SHOP), Block (SQ) and many others have taken this approach but Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY) is different in that they target large merchants. My thesis is that Adyen is using a single platform based on modern technology that makes use of troves of data to disrupt the industry, starting with large merchants instead of small ones. Adyen’s 2018 prospectus reveals that they serve high volume merchants like Uber, Netflix, Facebook, Spotify, Etsy, Vodafone, Sephora, Tory Burch, L'Oréal and booking.com.

At the time of this writing, €1 equals $1.07.

Sample Transaction

The 2018 prospectus shows a sample transaction and I’ve added a light green rectangle to include gross revenue. It is clear to see that Adyen’s net revenue from this €100 transaction is €0.26 due to a €0.06 processing fee which is typically fixed plus a €0.20 acquiring fee which is typically a percentage of the transaction. In this example, the take rate is 26 basis points and this rate has come down in recent years from 30 basis points in 2015 and 24 basis points in 2016 but it is not a concern as Adyen doesn't manage the business for take rate. Seeing as Adyen is the acquirer in this transaction, the gross revenue is €1.76 including the €0.26 we covered plus a €1 interchange fee plus a €0.50 scheme fee for Visa/MasterCard. This is an example of a full-stack transaction seeing as Adyen earns both a processing fee and a merchant acquirer settlement fee. Full-stack volume was 82% for 2021 per the 2021 H2 letter:

Sample Transaction (Adyen Prospectus)

While discussing this sample transaction, the prospectus notes that Adyen is advantaged because they have a single platform with direct acquiring and processing capabilities. This is a big edge over other payment processors who rely on the tech infrastructure of legacy partners:

A crucial component of Adyen's processing and settlement is its direct credit and debit card acquiring and processing capabilities. This direct connectivity to the major card networks is a departure from payment processors relying heavily on the technological infrastructure of legacy partners and white label partnerships with banks to facilitate card payments.

Again, others in this space rely on legacy companies like Wells Fargo’s (WFC) and Chase (JPM) as merchant acquirers. In PayPal’s 3Q18 call, their CEO Dan Schulman noted their close relationship with First Data and he said they have a history of partnering with merchant acquirers. Their former COO Bill Ready went on to say the following:

Wells Fargo, Chase, I mean there's a number of major merchant acquirers that we work with, we bring in a tremendous amount of volume.

Regarding the note about Adyen not running the business for take rate, management explained the thought process in the 2018 H2 call:

As noted in our IPO prospectus, we manage the company on an absolute margin and not on take rates. We do this because the marginal cost of additional volume in our platform is close to 0, and so drop-through is very high.

Advantages

Adyen’s single platform advantage is explained by N.A. President Brian Dammeir at the April 2019 Corporate Analyst Meeting:

It's about having just simply superior technology because the traditional way of going about payments in the in-store realm is that there are many different partners at play. Someone else is writing the software in the terminal, someone else is dealing with the hardware, someone is dealing with the logistics, someone is doing the back end. We embrace that full stack all the way with the software and the terminal. So the example that I used before, which was implementing Alipay and WeChat Pay in the terminal with 3 months to go before Singles day, we did that.

The 2018 prospectus states that Adyen’s large competitors include Chase Merchant Solutions, Worldpay, First Data and Ingenico. Showing that they are the only company that can get the job done with a single platform, Adyen is advantaged over these companies. The prospectus notes that heterogeneous legacy systems at competitors are outdated with layers of software developed as patchwork solutions on top of old arrangements with fragmented functionality. Making matters worse, acquisitions by legacy companies have made their systems even more complicated. This adds up to inefficient technology with high maintenance and a lack of adaptability. Adyen is able to win over merchants due to their ability to increase conversion rates, mitigate risk, reduce settlement times and provide data insights with their data-centric approach. The prospectus notes that fraud prevention tools at legacy companies are awful as they rely on easily beatable rules rather than data:

Current fraud detection and prevention measures are rigid and largely stuck within a rule-based approach resulting in both false-positives and false-negatives. This leads to lower conversion and higher fraud, due to the improper verification of shoppers. An illustrative example of this is shoppers' international travel. Current fraud detection tools view international shopping as not aligned with shoppers' usual behavioral patterns, leading to increased checks and often to shopper frustration and reduced conversion.

Outlining Adyen’s data-centric advantages, the 2018 prospectus, shows that their stack provides a smooth experience for shoppers along with a high level of fraud detection:

Traditional payments systems are a so-called 'black box', whereby transactions are either approved or declined - with little insights as to why that happened, especially as payment service providers are only one part of the value chain. In contrast, Adyen's control of the complete payments stack results in a high degree of transparency, including as to why transactions are rejected. Adyen is able to leverage advanced technologies and provide intelligence and insights on how to adapt formats, user interfaces, and customer journeys to ensure the highest chance of transaction approval.

Adyen’s RevenueAccelerate tool shows that revenue can be recovered from declined payments with a small number of retries. Using machine learning, the system tells merchants the best days and times to retry payments:

RevenueAccelerate (Adyen)

A March 2022 Colossus podcast with host Zack Fuss and guest Michael Willar explains that Adyen CEO Pieter van der Does originally helped create the incumbent processor in Worldpay many years ago. Obviously, this gives Adyen tremendous knowledge in terms of the vulnerabilities of Worldpay and other incumbents. It’s a “game changer” the way Adyen gives merchants access to data:

These legacy platforms were built on mainframes to be economical and use only the bare minimum of the data in a transaction given the high costs. If you fast forward today, everything that was expensive is not so expensive and the big D word in data is just mission critical to merchants. Because they want to improve the customer experience. They want to generate loyalty. They want to improve rates of fraud. They want to lower their costs. Just a plethora of reasons. A lot of the merchants that have switched to Adyen have said this to me, that having access to this data is just a total game changer.

Having just 2,180 full-time equivalent (“FTE”) employees per the 2021 H2 letter, Adyen is much more efficient than other companies in this space. Michael Willar makes this point in the March 2022 Colossus podcast:

To compare their full-time employee count to peers, Worldline, which is a European legacy processor, they have close to 10X the number of employees. Worldpay, today, has something like eight or eight and a half thousand employees. Even Stripe now has over 6,000 employees. So Adyen is significantly more efficient than their competitors.

It’s easy to see why eBay (EBAY) replaced PayPal (PYPL) with Adyen. However, I think most of Adyen’s wins in the coming years will come from legacy competitors who are older than PayPal.

Valuation

The 2021 H2 letter shows that we start with ​​€300 billion total processed volume (“TPV”) for the second half of the year. From there, we get €3.4 billion gross revenue which is largely composed of the full merchant discount rate (“MDR”) seeing as Adyen is the acquirer. From there, the biggest detractor is the high level of interchange fees in the costs incurred from the financial institutions line such that we get down to net revenue of €556.5 million for a take rate of a little under 18.6 basis points or €556.5 million/€300,000 million. Again, it is important to remember that Adyen does not manage the business for take rate:

Net Revenue (2021 H2 letter)

From the €556.5 million net revenue for the second half of the year, we are able to visualize how this comes down to €272 million total comprehensive income:

Comprehensive Income (2021 H2 letter)

Annualizing the €272 million total comprehensive income gets us to €544 million but this is growing prodigiously so we need to think about future earning power as opposed to past and present earning power.

CFO Ingo Uytdehaage talked about Adyen’s excellent margins in the FY2020 call:

And we still firmly believe that there is additional operational leverage into our platform. We have a single platform, we really benefit from having a single platform. And that's why we believe that we can further increase our margins. That doesn't come at a cost of lower investments, because we still find the top line growth more important. That's also why we have guided these margins towards the long run. And so that's also how we see it. So if we see a good investment, we will for sure make it but with the single platform, eventually we will get to this very high efficiency and average of the platform.

Net income has been skyrocketing over the years per the 2021 Annual Report:

2018: €131 million

2019: €204 million

2020: €261 million

2021: €470 million

It’s rare to find companies like Adyen with enormous net profit margins and extremely high levels of net income growth.

The 2021 annual report shows 30,675,815 diluted shares outstanding and we know that each ADYEY ADR is 1/100th of a share. Multiplying 30,675,815 times 100 times the April 26th ADR price of $16.53 gives us a market cap of $51 billion. I don’t know if this price by Mr. Market is reasonable or not - much depends on future growth and interest rates. Investors interested in Adyen should follow the June 1st annual meeting closely to see what management says about future growth rates.