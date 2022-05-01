Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Introduction

I came across the Broadcom, Inc., 8.00% Mandatory Convertible Prfd Stock, Series A Due 9/30/2022 (NASDAQ:AVGOP) while researching my article on Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD). AVGOP is their second largest holding, comprising 2.6% of their portfolio. With mandatory conversion at the end of September, AVGOP provides investors with a "call option" that pays you while you wait.

Quick Overview Of Broadcom

Seeking Alpha describes this company as:

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. AVGO incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

This is how the company describes itself:

Broadcom Inc. is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Our solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise and mainframe software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation.

The company's website lists six areas where Broadcom is doing design work today:

Broadcom's leading-edge solutions : Broadband Wi-Fi access point solutions maximize Wi-Fi 6/6E connectivity and applications and enable broad deployment across residential and enterprise networks.

: Broadband Wi-Fi access point solutions maximize Wi-Fi 6/6E connectivity and applications and enable broad deployment across residential and enterprise networks. Data centers solutions: Data Centers are an integral part of modern IT infrastructure. Equipped with advanced networking, computing and storage equipment, modern data centers are capable of handling huge volumes of data to and from storage endpoints, server nodes and network ports.

Data Centers are an integral part of modern IT infrastructure. Equipped with advanced networking, computing and storage equipment, modern data centers are capable of handling huge volumes of data to and from storage endpoints, server nodes and network ports. Financial Services solutions: Specifically designed with financial institutions in mind, our financial services solutions are helping companies drive disruption, better manage operations, accelerate automation, and create a secure, scalable and compliant environment.

Specifically designed with financial institutions in mind, our financial services solutions are helping companies drive disruption, better manage operations, accelerate automation, and create a secure, scalable and compliant environment. Enterprise Security solutions: Broadcom is a leading provider of enterprise security solutions worldwide leveraging the breadth and depth of expertise in both hardware and software security. Broadcom offers a broad portfolio of embedded security solutions, industry-leading mainframe security and payment authentication software, and a best-in-class suite of integrated Symantec cyber security software.

Broadcom is a leading provider of enterprise security solutions worldwide leveraging the breadth and depth of expertise in both hardware and software security. Broadcom offers a broad portfolio of embedded security solutions, industry-leading mainframe security and payment authentication software, and a best-in-class suite of integrated Symantec cyber security software. Broadband Access solutions: With one of the industry's broadest IP portfolios and extensive product experience in broadband applications, Broadcom offers a comprehensive portfolio of broadband access solutions addressing "last mile" challenges for global service providers.

With one of the industry's broadest IP portfolios and extensive product experience in broadband applications, Broadcom offers a comprehensive portfolio of broadband access solutions addressing "last mile" challenges for global service providers. Motor Drive and Control solutions: In every motor system, there are motor drive and control subsystems for which Broadcom offers a wide range of product solutions, including optocouplers, fiber optic solutions, and motion control encoders.

The first quarter ended on 1/31/22: revenues grew 16% and operating profits 23% YOY. Second quarter results could be available in early June based on when this report was released. The report included two 2nd quarter guidance numbers:

Second quarter revenue guidance of approximately $7.9 billion, an expected increase of 20 percent from the prior-year period.

Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA guidance of approximately 62.5 percent of projected revenue.

AVGO's forward yield is 2.7% based on the higher dividend payment that started last December. Since the value of the Convertible depends on the price of Broadcom's common stock, Seeking Alpha has various ratings available on that front:

Understanding The Broadcom Inc. 8% MCNV PFD SR A

Companies like to issue convertible debt, especially mandatory issues for several reasons, which include:

They can be issued with a lower coupon than debt or preferred stocks that do not contain a convertible feature. That said, it appears in this case the 8% was very generous.

In the case of a mandatory issue, the cash raised never has to be paid back. Granted, there will be some share dilution upon conversion.

They get to issue stock at a below current market price. At the time AVGOP was issued, the appreciation price was set about 17% above the price AVGO was selling for.

Key points are:

There are two interest payments due before that time: $20 each.

Payments are eligible for the preferential tax rate.

Conversion into 3.0303 shares of AVGO will occur on 9/30/22. There are other ratios but highly unlikely now:

Four Strategies For Picking Up AVGO Shares

Data for this section was collected after the market closed on 4/26/22. To simplify things, zero transaction costs was assumed. To equate the strategies, wanting to own 100 shares was used and data through the mandatory conversion date of 9/30/22.

Buy The Common

AVGO closed at $560, down $28 on the day, resulting in a purchase cost of $56,000. Investors will receive two $410 dividend checks by October, thus a net "cost" of $55,180.

Buy The Mandatory Convertible

AVGOP closed at $1,780.42. It will take 33 shares of AVGOP to own 100 shares of AVGO, assuming rounding; otherwise, the investor will get cash for .9999 shares. Purchase cost is $57,854. Two interest payments will be received, $20 per, or $1,320, making for a net "cost" of $56,534.

Buy A Call Option

A Call option gives the buyer the right to buy 100 shares by the expiration date at the strike price chosen. The October 21st contracts are currently the first options that expire post-conversion.

An investor wanting to minimize the cost "premium" would pick a deep ITM strike price, like the $300. Using the mid-point, they would pay a $262.85 premium, or $26,285 for a 100 share contract. Since they are not entitled to dividend while owning the Call option, their net "cost" would be $56,285 (premium + strike). If they wanted to take less downside risk, they could use the $500 strike where the net "cost" would be $59,200. The extra $3,000 in cost protects them if the price is below $500 at expiration, in which case they can "walk away". Unlike either of the first two strategies, the investor has capped their loss at the premium paid.

Sell A Put Option

Selling a Put option obligates the seller to buy 100 shares of AVGO if assigned, which can happen at any time before expiration but not likely too far in advance and only if the price is below the strike price.

Someone expecting the recent price weakness to continue until the fall, might sell the $500 strike. If they are right, their net "cost" would be just $42,660, much better than any other strategy. The risk is any price above $500 means no ownership of AVGO. The investor pockets the $7,230 premium. Or they could go in the other direction and sell the $650 strike, increasing the odds they will own AVGO. In that case, their net "cost" would be $52,690 ($650-$113.10 premium). If AVGO is above $650, again no ownership, but they pocket over $11,000 in premium income.

Strategy Summary

One common feature of the first three strategies, as opposed to the fourth, is guaranteed ownership of AVGO stock. That assumes the Call buyer either exercises their option or buys AVGO on the open market because AVGO is selling for less than the strike price used.

With the conversion price so far below where AVGO trades at, AVGOP's movement should mirror AVGO's, though I have seen the premium jump as AVGO's price has declined recently. Deep ITM Calls should follow a similar pattern, and currently offer the possibility of lower entry costs than the convertible if a deep ITM strike is used.

Selling a Put option should result in the best price regardless of the strike used as the premium earned but the investor might see AVGO price climb and they are left without any shares.

Portfolio Strategy

Of course, the underlying assumption is an investor wants to own Broadcom stock. Recent reviews on AVGO by other Seeking Alpha contributors gave it one Strong Buy and three Buy ratings. Potential investors are encouraged to read some of those more in-depth analysis of Broadcom.

The end goal is owning a stock whose price will climb. Here is where Wall Street analysts are projecting the price to be going:

This chart shows how well they did predicting AVGO forward price in the past.

Final Thought

For investors not comfortable trading options, forget AVGOP and buy the shares of AVGO directly. Option players wanting to guarantee ownership should consider buy a Call option for each 100 shares they want. Put writers have to decide between lowest "net cost" and odds of owning the shares based on their expectations of what AVGO will sell for come next fall.