Google Q1 Earnings: Already In A Bear Market Ahead Of Its Mixed Report
Summary
- Google stock had already entered a bear market ahead of its Q1 earnings.
- While Alphabet reported a mixed Q1 card, we believe the headwinds were already reflected in its valuations.
- We discuss why GOOGL stock remains a Buy.
Investment Thesis
Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) reported its highly anticipated FQ1 card on Tuesday (April 26) in a closely watched tech earnings season for the #1 leader in the digital ad market. Snap's (SNAP) recent performance showed that the headwinds were manageable, despite the ongoing challenges from the ad supply chain and Apple's (AAPL) ATT.
Google delivered a mixed Q1 card that demonstrated strength in brand ads but slower growth in direct response ads (warning to Meta (FB) later today). Search ads performance was strong, led by travel and retail, as global economies reopened. However, YouTube's underperformance was parsed by analysts on the call. Notably, YouTube observed strong engagement in shorts, even though monetization is not quite ready, representing a near-term headwind.
Overall, we like Google's Q1 card, despite the near-term headwinds from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the disruptions from the ad supply chain. However, there could be near-term volatility. Management also guided to tough Q2 comps ahead, as it laps last year's strong performance. However, we think GOOGL stock's current valuation had already reflected these headwinds, trading well below its 5Y valuation averages.
We discuss why GOOGL stock remains a Buy after its Q1 card.
Google Reported A Mixed FQ1 Card
Google reported Q1 revenue of $68B, up 23% YoY (Vs. consensus: $67.9B, up 22.7% YoY). However, its GAAP EPS came in below expectations at $24.62, down 6.4% YoY (Vs. consensus: $25.64, down 2.5% YoY). Therefore, it was arguably a mixed Q1 card by CEO Sundar Pichai & Team. Nevertheless, management was quick to highlight the strength in Search, as revenue increased by 24.3%, spurred by robust ad spending in retail and travel. Also, Google highlighted that overall operating margins remained stable at 29.5%, as seen above. Moreover, Google has continued to invest aggressively in physical offices, data centers, and hiring, which impacted its net income.
But we implore investors to focus on the consistency of its operating margins, as they demonstrated Google's market leadership, and well-diversified business model amid the challenging environment.
However, YouTube's growth deceleration continued from FQ4, as revenue increased to $6.87B, up 14.4% YoY. It was also the slowest quarter since Q2'20, as seen above. Management was careful not to highlight an inherent weakness that could portend the kind of fear seen in Meta's direct response ad business.
Google emphasized that brand advertising remained strong while direct response ads moderated. Management stressed softer ad spending in Europe, given the current crisis and weaker macros had affected YouTube's Q1 performance. In addition, Google has also been testing monetization with Shorts, as it aims to up the ante against TikTok. Daily views on Shorts increased to 30B, quadrupling the metric over the past year. Nonetheless, investors should also expect some near-term headwinds due to lower Shorts monetization as more YouTube viewers shift from its long-form videos.
Google Cloud continues to impress, given the structural shift in corporate IT spending to the hyperscalers. Its revenue increased to $5.82B, up 43.8% YoY. It has been instrumental in lifting Alphabet's overall revenue, even though its operating margin remained in the red, at -16%. However, investors are encouraged to be patient as Google Cloud scales up, as it invests more aggressively in its multi-cloud and industry verticals penetration. It also significantly improved its data cloud capability, as it aimed to leverage the momentum gathered by Snowflake (SNOW).
GOOGL Stock Valuation Reflected Recent Headwinds
We believe that GOOGL stock's current valuation has reflected the headwinds highlighted by the company in its earnings call. Despite its massive surge in 2021, GOOGL stock has shed more than 20% of its value from its January highs. As a result, the stock last traded at an NTM normalized P/E of 19.8x (5Y mean: 26.8x). In addition, its NTM FCF yield has surged to 5.4% (5Y mean: 3.9%). Therefore, we are confident that the sell-off is overdone over the digital ad leader, despite its reasonable valuation and robust FCF.
Is GOOGL Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
Notably, the stock has continued to trade below its most conservative price targets (PTs) for the last six months, which is somewhat surprising. Investors can observe that its most conservative PTs have been solid support levels over the past five years.
Therefore, we presented a possible explanation that the market de-rated the online ad industry after Meta Platforms reported its FQ4 bombshell. Meta is scheduled to report its Q1 card on April 27. Investors have been on tenterhooks since Netflix (NFLX) repeated its earnings nightmare for a second consecutive quarter. Therefore, FB could hold GOOGL stock back in the near term as it rebuilds its ad tech and responds appropriately to TikTok's (BDNCE) challenge. The SOTP analysis on GOOGL stock also places a significant amount of emphasis on ad spend (76%). Given Google's market leadership, any industry de-rating should impact GOOGL stock near-term valuations.
Notwithstanding, we encourage investors to add GOOGL stock through its recent weakness. But we must highlight that the re-rating in GOOGL stock could take a while, and therefore, investors need to exercise patience and prudence. Investors should consider a dollar-cost averaging strategy to mitigate its near-term volatility.
As such, we reiterate our Buy rating on GOOGL stock.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL, FB, AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.