vovashevchuk/iStock via Getty Images

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) is attempting to drill its way out of its debt issues, but it is hampered by its hedges (especially for 2022), which have a total estimated negative $220 million in value at current strip prices.

I am now moving to a neutral outlook on Battalion at a bit over $19 per share due to its hedges and since its oil production is mostly starting to ramp up late in 2022 and into 2023.

Notes On Hedges

Battalion currently has around 79% of its projected 2022 oil production hedged at an average price of $50.43 per barrel, as well as around 79% of its natural gas production hedged at an average swap/ceiling price of $3.43. This may lead to around $135 million in realized hedging losses in 2022 at current strip prices.

Battalion's Hedges (Battalion Oil)

Battalion also has a significant amount of its production hedged in future years too, although generally at better prices and representing a lower percentage of its expected production. Based on current strip, its hedges for 2023 and beyond have approximately $85 million in negative value.

Indebted producers are typically required by creditors to hedge a significant amount of their production. This protects the creditors but can make it harder for the producer to relieve its debt burden.

Potential 2022 Outlook

Battalion Oil expects to average 8,750 barrels per day of oil production and 15,500 BOEPD in total production at its guidance midpoint for 2022. This is expected to be a transition year for Battalion as the majority of its new wells are expected to come online in the second half of the year.

It previously wrapped up its 2021 capital program in Q2 2021, so there is a bit of a gap in its development program. This is expected to result in total 2022 production being slightly lower than its 2021 production. Battalion does expect double-digit oil production growth exiting 2022, which suggests that its 2022 exit rate oil production could be around 9,750 barrels of oil per day.

At current strip prices (including mid-to-high $90s WTI oil), Battalion is expected to generate $394 million in oil and gas revenue. Battalion's hedges have a very large projected negative impact in 2022, as it is forecast to have $134 million in realized hedging losses.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 3,193,750 $94.00 $300 NGLs 1,084,050 $40.00 $46 Gas 8,278,200 $5.80 $48 Hedge Value $-134 Total $260

This would result in Battalion ending up with $43 million in negative cash flow during 2022.

$ Million Lease Operating and Workover $52 Production Taxes $18 Cash G&A $15 Gathering and Other $64 Cash Interest $14 Capital Expenditures $140 Total $303

The projected negative cash flow (despite $90s WTI oil) is due to Battalion's hedges and the timing of its new wells. It is budgeting $140 million for capex during 2022, but will see most of the production impact from its new wells later in the year.

Battalion had $154 million in net debt at the start of 2022, and based on projections it will end up with $197 million in net debt at the end of 2022. It should be able to start significantly reducing its debt in 2023 though as its hedges would have less of an impact (due to a combination of a smaller volume of hedges, better hedging prices and increased production).

Notes On Valuation

At SEC prices of $66.55 WTI oil and $3.60 NYMEX gas, Battalion's PDP reserves had a PV-10 of $557.8 million at the end of 2021.

Battalion's enterprise value with $154 million in net debt and a share price of $19.23 is approximately $467 million. Battalion's hedges also have around negative $62 million in value at those SEC prices. Thus, Battalion is currently valued at around 0.95x PDP PV-10 using SEC pricing.

Battalion's Reserve Value (Battalion Oil)

It is valued at approximately 0.5x proved PV-10 at SEC prices, so if it can effectively develop its inventory over the next few years, that should add value to the company as it converts its PUD reserves to PDP reserves.

I am neutral on Battalion at its current share price though since its net debt will likely increase a bit before coming down, and Battalion's creditors have a large amount of influence on its future.

Conclusion

Battalion's hedges are likely to contribute to it incurring some cash burn in 2022 as runs one rig throughout the year. Battalion does expect double-digit oil production growth by the end of 2022 and should have a better 2023 due to reduced hedges and increased production.

I'd prefer a lower entry point (than $19) for Battalion at this time though due to its likely increased debt during 2022 and the risks posed by its debt though. If it can generate strong well-level results (and oil prices remain strong in 2023), Battalion's situation will improve significantly though.