porcorex/iStock via Getty Images

Net lease REITs are generally regarded as a safe asset class, and that's perhaps why some of the bigger and well-known names such as Realty Income (O) and W. P. Carey (WPC) enjoy premium valuations. The law of large numbers, however, means that it takes more acquisitions to move the needle for these bigger REITs.

This brings me to the much smaller net lease REIT, Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE), which may be a better option for those who seek to get in from the ground up. This article highlights what makes PINE a good buy for income and growth, so let's get started.

PINE: Move The Needle With This 5.5% Yield

Alpine Income Property Trust is a net lease REIT that's externally managed by another REIT, CTO Realty Growth (CTO). What makes PINE stand out from its larger diversified peers is its 100% focus on high quality retail properties. At present, PINE owns 128 properties spread across 34 states. It maintains a healthy tenant base, of which 75% (of annual base rent) are credit rated, and 45% are investment-grade rated.

It also has good exposure to densely populated areas with 61% of its ABR coming from metropolitan statistical areas with over one million people, and enjoys a 100% occupancy rate at present.

Management has done a good job of de-risking the portfolio by fully transitioning the REIT to retail. This was achieved in the middle of this month, as it announced the sale of its sole remaining office property for $39 million, generating a gain on sale of $7 million. PINE's top tenant is now Walgreens (WBA), with the remaining top 6 being At Home, Hobby Lobby, Academy Sports, Dollar General (DG), and Walmart (WMT).

Moreover, PINE has been busy on the acquisition front, adding 16 net lease retail properties during the first quarter of this year, for a total price of $65M at an attractive cap rate of 6.9% and a long-weighted average lease term of 9 years. About 79% of the ABR from the recent acquisitions come from investment grade rated tenants. Also encouraging, it appears that PINE has been able to grow in an accretive manner, as AFFO per share grew by 9.1% on a YoY basis to $0.48 per share.

Looking forward, management sees continued opportunities to recycle capital into outsized relative value by selling low cap rate properties and buying higher yields, which, in turn, will also help to improve the leverage ratio.

Risks to PINE include its relatively higher leverage ratio, with a net debt to pro forma EBITDA of 8.8x. However, it maintains a safe fixed charge coverage ratio of 5.6x. In addition, the external management structure is another perceived risk, as it may come with conflicts of interest. It's not uncommon for smaller REITs to be externally managed as they scale up, and management addressed this concern during the Q&A session of the recent conference call:

Q: You've kind of put a framework about around how you think about internalizing management for Pine on a go forward. Does the current environment and the rising costs on a G&A side change that kind of framework in terms of where you think the appropriate size is to look at internalizing the structure? A: Not really, we recently looked at the cost structure, and it was marginally higher than maybe we thought about at IPO. Someone like Matt (the CFO) doesn't come any cheaper these days, for sure. So maybe we'll have to cheaper CEO or something like that. But, yes, so I would say it's marginally gone up for sure. But it don’t really change the dynamics of the size that we need to be for that. And clearly, we understand the value proposition and the market of internalized structure. So that isn't lost upon us. So I think the timing is just really kind of the size we just need to get there. So it's not a burdensome cost structure.

Meanwhile, PINE pays an attractive 5.5% dividend yield that's well-covered by a 56% dividend to AFFO payout ratio. The dividend also grew by 12.5% over the past year and this growth rate sits well above that of PINE's larger peers.

I see value in PINE at the current price of $19.22 with a forward P/FFO of just 11.9x, sitting well below the 15-18x range of larger net lease REITs. Sell side analysts have a consensus Strong Buy rating, with an average price target of $22.19, implying a potential one-year 21% total return including dividends.

Investor Takeaway

PINE is a promising net lease REIT with an attractive dividend yield and growth potential. It's fully transitioned to 100% retail and is growing its top and bottom line in an accretive manner. Meanwhile, PINE appears to be undervalued compared to its larger peers. While PINE's smaller size makes it riskier, it could also translate into a higher growth rate. As such, I view PINE as being a Buy at the current price.