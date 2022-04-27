Stephen Chernin/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Q3 2022 results were notably strong from the top of its income statement, all the way down to its EPS figures.

Now, to pick out some nuance, admittedly, its bottom line wasn't terrific, but given all that's happened in the past few weeks, investors more than welcomed these results, and so they should.

Looking out all the way to next year's fiscal year, Microsoft is priced at 25x forward EPS. While this may not seem like the bargain basement, consider how I previously summarized the Microsoft thesis,

You can think of Microsoft as a toll bridge, where every business passes through, and Microsoft collects a fee along the way.

Thus, when it boils down to it, let's be honest, you don't get to buy toll bridges cheaply. Because toll bridges don't stay on sale for long.

Microsoft's Revenue Growth Rates, Guidance Was Strong

Microsoft revenue growth rates, GAAP

Investors had been anxious about Microsoft's guidance going into the print. But as it transpires, Microsoft's guidance was strong enough to put investors' minds at ease.

Despite the after-hours pop, Microsoft's stock is still in correction territory. This goes to show how shaky and anxious investors have become.

As you know, Microsoft is one of only a handful of stocks that are left holding up the market. Or better said, the perception of health in the main indices.

Indeed, if you have any exposure to anything outside of large tech, the past several months have seen your portfolio hit to a pulp. That is of course unless you've been positioned in commodities or energy stocks.

Why Microsoft? Why Now?

As you would expect, Microsoft's narrative is focused on one thing and one thing only. Its cloud business.

Along these lines, Microsoft wants investors to know one thing for certain, that Microsoft is still a growth business. That Microsoft's cloud operations will provide Microsoft with years of strong durable revenue growth rates.

To illustrate, during Q3 2022, Microsoft Cloud was up 32% y/y (fx-adjusted). Let there be no ambiguity, Microsoft is extremely well-positioned to have its cloud stack participate in the productivity of the modern world.

Given that economies around the world are expected to slow down, what do you think enterprises will cut first in a slowing economic environment? Expensive offices? Company cars? Or maybe, they are forced to cut back on their iPhone (AAPL) budgets. Or perhaps, some businesses end up cutting all of the above and more.

But one thing that businesses will struggle to operate without is productivity tools. There's been so much discussion over the last few weeks about whether the digital transformation was a pull forward or an acceleration.

And now we get some clarity. It depends on the business! In many instances, like social media and digital entertainment, we've seen in the last few that their high growth rates turned out to be transitory.

But in the case of mission-critical workloads, such as what Microsoft offers, the guidance shows that not to be the case. Despite guiding against really tough comps for the quarter ahead, Microsoft is still pointing to upbeat prospects.

Now, let's turn our focus to Microsoft's cash flows.

Microsoft's Solid Cash Flows

During Q3 2022, Microsoft's cash flows from operations were up a healthy 14% y/y. Given Microsoft's robust cash flows during the quarter, this has allowed Microsoft to increase its capital return to shareholders by 21% y/y.

Furthermore, looking ahead to Q4, the war in Ukraine is expected to impact Microsoft's operations minimally.

When asked on the call about the level of confidence in their guidance, Microsoft's CFO Amy Hood answered that she was confident in their forecast. If you need any further reassurances on Microsoft's ability to beat Street estimates, consider the following.

Microsoft EPS consensus beats

Over the last 12 quarters, Microsoft hasn't missed a single EPS quarterly estimate. Even if it does miss the next quarter for whatever reason, I don't suspect that it will have a lasting impact on the intrinsic value of this company.

MSFT Stock Valuation - Priced at 25x 2023 EPS

When it comes to investing, one of the biggest biases we have as investors is to price anchor to where multiples were a few months ago.

The market we had a few months ago has no comparison with the market we have now. Presently, investors have uncertainty over interest rates, high inflation, and slow economic growth. Not to mention geopolitical risk.

That said, it's during these turbulent times that we can make our outperformance.

Because everyone can make money when we are in a bull market. But it's our ability to navigate down markets, and how we balance patience, control, and rationality, together with a willingness to act, that makes all the difference to our long-term returns.

Consequently, I believe that paying 25x next year's EPS for Microsoft is a far multiple for a business with unquestionable durable growth.

You are not going to get the best management team, with the best business models, growing revenues in the mid-teens, at much less than 25x EPS. In any environment.

The Bottom Line

Over the past 10 years, Microsoft has been one of the best software enterprises in the world.

While Amazon's (AMZN) AWS was years ahead in recognizing and deploying its cloud services, Microsoft was no pushover. Indeed, Microsoft has rapidly been gaining market share, most notably in the past few years.

With all this in mind, and given that this toll bridge is now priced at approximately 25x next year's earnings, backed by robust cash flows and solid capital returns, I believe that Microsoft, right now, is a good opportunity for investors to average into their position. Whatever you decide, good luck and happy investing.