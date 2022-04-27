Tim Boyle/Getty Images News

Tuesday morning, investors in technology and service giant IBM (NYSE:IBM) woke up to the news that the company had increased its quarterly dividend. While this headline would normally get one excited, the raise wasn't exactly something to get thrilled about. The board hiked the dividend by a penny to keep its yearly streak going, but investors likely wanted more given the current situation.

The company's board of directors increased the quarterly payout to $1.65 per share, up one penny or about 0.61%. The new dividend will be payable on June 10, 2022 to stockholders of record as of May 10, 2022. As the press release above states, this is the 27th year in a row that IBM has increased its quarterly cash dividend. IBM has paid consecutive quarterly dividends since 1916. This is the third straight year where the dividend was raised by a penny, less than one percent annual growth. IBM's dividend history since 2005 can be seen below, with the new $1.65 value being represented by the "2022" year as this is the year it was raised to that amount.

IBM Dividend History (IBM Investor Relations)

This new payout works out to $6.60 on an annual basis, or about a 4.85% annual yield based on Tuesday's close. Right now, that's about two percentage points of yield more than you will get from a 30-Year US Treasury bond, so IBM is a bit more attractive than fixed income. However, that spread has certainly narrowed since last year's dividend raise, as IBM shares are up less than one percent (not adjusted for dividends) while the long bond's yield has jumped about 60 basis points. According to FINVIZ data, IBM currently has the 10th highest dividend yield in the S&P 500 index.

According to the company's 10-Q filing, there were just under 900 million shares outstanding as of March 31st. That means that IBM will be paying out a little less than $6 billion in annual cash dividends at the current dividend rate. There is certainly plenty of cash flow to do so, because management reiterated its forecast for $10 billion to $10.5 billion in free cash flow this year at the most recent earnings report.

With that extra $4 billion or so in cash flow a year, investors will be curious to see what IBM management does with those funds. Acquisitions and share repurchases are certainly a possibility, but I'm also watching to see what happens with debt repayments. As the contractual obligations graphic below shows, IBM was scheduled to have roughly $18 billion in long-term debt due between 2022 and 2024.

IBM Contractual Obligations (2021 10-K Filing)

The company was in a net debt position of more than $43 billion at the end of Q1, and interest rates have spiked so far this year while more Fed rate hikes are expected. IBM is in no way in any financial trouble, but perhaps paying back some of these maturing debts instead of refinancing them at higher rates would be a better strategy. A buyback with a dividend yield close to 5.00% is rather nice when debts are only costing you 1.00% or 2.00%, but if your coupon rates are 4.00% or higher the math just isn't as strong.

At the Q1 report, management called for constant currency revenue growth to be at the high end of its mid-single digit range this year. While currencies were expected to be a three to four point headwind then, the US dollar has continued to rally to new 52-week highs lately. With the Russia war in Ukraine hurting European economies more in the short term, the dollar could easily rally further, negatively impacting IBM's results. Should the cash flow forecast need to be reduced, it would cut the potential for any major acquisitions and or buybacks this year, unless management really wants to increase its debt pile.

As for IBM shares, they remain at the upper end of their yearly range, although they once again found resistance in the low $140s area after earnings. The average price target on the stock is a little less than $145, implying more than $8.50 of upside from Tuesday's close. This isn't a high growth stock at this point, which is why investors are relying on the dividend for decent income. Shares haven't been hit as hard as the overall tech sector in recent months, but they have really been a laggard over the past several years. For those curious about some key technical levels, both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages currently sit between $128 and $130, with the longer-term trend line a little more than $1.50 above its shorter-term counterpart.

In the end, IBM slightly rewarded investors on Tuesday by increasing its quarterly dividend by a penny. The raise kept the company's annual raise streak intact, but it was the third straight year with just a token increase. While the company provides a good deal of annual income, the stock has not been a long-term winner, and any extra cash flow generated now probably should be going to debt repayments as we see interest rates on the rise. Unless the markets suddenly regain a bit of confidence, I wouldn't be interested in buying IBM until shares get down towards their key moving averages in the high $120s, at which point the average yield would be more than 5.00%.