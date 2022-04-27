olrat/iStock via Getty Images

Golden Ocean (NASDAQ:GOGL) has undoubtedly been one of the breadwinners this year with a near 20% appreciation in a down market. The dry bulk freight company is one of the best-aligned companies to take advantage of potential multi-year high commodity prices. I've reason to believe that this is a "best-in-class" stock that could bring with it a tremendous amount of reward to its shareholders; here's why.

Data by YCharts

Key Drivers

Economics

The sentiment is that we're set for a multi-year high in commodity prices, and the World Bank recently reiterated the fact, claiming we're in the most significant commodity shock since the 1970s.

Bloomberg Data by YCharts

As long as it doesn't worsen and suppresses real GDP to crisis levels, we'll likely see the dry bulk space benefit and, in turn, Golden Ocean.

Golden Ocean anticipates dry bulk demand and utilization to exceed supply into 2023, which could carry its earnings well. If the company can manage to ascertain its economies of scale (gross margin of 54.10%), I see no reason why it won't benefit in the coming quarters.

Golden Ocean

As a way of micro-focusing, I see tremendous activity persisting in the coal sphere. The global energy supply-chain has been in poor form since the pandemic started, and matters have been exacerbated since an ex-Russia oil and gas supply world was formed.

Golden Ocean could benefit from major coal shipping from distant countries such as South Africa and Australia, with their Panamax ships being ideal carriers.

Furthermore, the Iron Ore market has also shifted since many importers prefer drifting away from Russian supply, leaving Golden Ocean with many outsourcing opportunities in the ferrous metals space.

Data by YCharts

Robust Performance

Golden Ocean recently beat its fourth-quarter earnings target by 15 cents per share while also strolling past its revenue estimate by $15.34 million. The company produced EBITDA worth $243.5 million and a net income of $203.8 million. Furthermore, the company recently sold three older Panamax vessels for a cumulative of $52 million as part of its renewable strategy.

The company's Loan To Value of 41% seems well balanced, considering its balance sheet holds $197 million in cash & equivalents and a well-diversified fleet.

Golden Ocean's Capesize and Panamax fleets reported rates of $39,304 and $29,635 per day during the previous quarter and held a strong outlook. The company anticipates $26100 and $21 000 rates per day for the next quarter.

Valuation

I looked at the stock's price multiples relative to the industry and their 5-year averages. The stock's price-to-earnings ratio is trading at a sector discount worth 74.23%, its EV/EBITDA at a sector discount of 54.20%, and its price to book at a sector discount of 54.56%. However, on the other side of the pendulum, Golden Ocean's price to sales is trading at a 5-year premium of 11.72% and a sector premium of 28.10%.

One would have to say the stock is undervalued, especially when looking at the price multiples in conjunction with Golden Ocean's 45.24% in year-over-year free cash flow per share growth rate.

Metric Ratio Price to Sales 1.87 Price to Earnings 4.73 Price to Book 1.21 EV/EBITDA 6.08

If Golden Ocean's value metrics are anything to go by then I'm optimistic because the market's currently seeking value. Higher inflation has led to a sell-off in growth stocks and an upbeat outlook in value, as seen in the factor chart below.

Koyfin

Risk Analysis

The first matter I'm worried about is real GDP growth. The World Bank recently trimmed its global 2022 GDP forecast by 0.9%, suggesting that a consumer slowdown could be on the cards. Moreover, the dry bulk space is volatile and exhibits tremendous sensitivity to changes in GDP growth, thus, adding risk to Golden Ocean stock.

From a statistical vantage point, Golden Ocean is a risky bet. Its 5%VaR (Value at Risk) of 20.25% means that the stock could lose 20.35% of its monthly value 5% of the time. However, this is counteracted with a respectable Sharpe Ratio of 1.620, which conveys that Golden Ocean tends to exhibit solid returns relative to the market's total risk.

YCharts

The final downside risk that I need to flag is that Golden Ocean stock will probably crumble at some stage if we're in a total bear market. Systemic risk often drags down good stocks with it, so let's hope geopolitical events and monetary turbulence smooth out soon.

The Bottom Line

This stock is a tremendously well-placed value play. Golden Ocean illustrates tremendous efficiency with its Panamax and Capsize vessels carrying essential dry bulk in the coal and iron ore space. I think Golden Ocean's gross margins illustrate its robust market position via economies of scale, which allows the stock to be a potential "best-in-class" pick in the current inflationary environment.