Front-End Financials Stand Out

cagkansayin/iStock via Getty Images

By Melanie C. Hilbush

Yield-curve flattening and the credit sell-off have created value opportunities.

As the market prices in rate hikes on the back of a more aggressive Federal Reserve, we’ve seen the front end of the Treasury curve reprice higher with the flattening of the overall yield curve. The two-year/10-year Treasury yield curve has flattened approximately 50 basis points year-to-date and the five-year/10-year Treasury curve has flattened about 25bps and now sits in negative territory. This flattening, together with the sell-off in credit spreads, has created opportunities at the front end of the corporate bond market.

Although off their wides, short duration corporate bonds still look compelling, in our view. The U.S. Corporate One- to Five-Year index option-adjusted spread is approximately 80bps and is roughly in the upper half of its five-year range (excluding heightened pandemic levels). However, all-in yield levels are still at highs not seen since December 2018. Digging a little deeper, we think the financial sector stands out from a relative value perspective. The OAS differential between financials and industrials in the U.S. Corporate One- to Five-Year index is approximately 30bps. This is the widest spread differential since 2012, even when including peak COVID-19 pandemic levels. Additionally, the five and 10-year averages of the spread differential are 8bps and 11bps, respectively.

We think the underperformance in financials is due to technical factors that should abate in the near term and is not due to deteriorating credit fundamentals in the sector. The underperformance in financials stems mostly from banks. In mid-March at the height of the volatility surrounding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, several banks issued new bonds in the front end despite the weak macro backdrop. These deals priced with meaningful concessions that sparked further widening in secondary front-end spreads in the space. Additionally, the market was anticipating robust issuance from banks following earnings in April. Although we saw many of the large U.S. money center banks come to market, issuance generally underwhelmed the market. Now that we are through the seasonal supply period, we think the technical backdrop will improve and should be supportive of spreads of front-end financials from a relative value perspective.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2022 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.