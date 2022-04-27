13% Dividend Yield And 25% Discount To NAV, Buy It

Don't marry shares for the dividend yield; that isn't seeking alpha. We'll happily keep it company until we get a better offer though. Sergey Kirsanov/iStock via Getty Images

Get ready for charts, images, and tables because they are better than words. The ratings and outlooks we highlight here come after Scott Kennedy’s weekly updates in the REIT Forum. Your continued feedback is greatly appreciated, so please leave a comment with suggestions.

We’re on a roll lately. We’ve got out more articles, more ratings, and our picks have been beating the sector. For the month, our portfolio is still slightly in the positive range (up 0.31%). Not bad considering KBWY is down 6.12%, MORT is down 9.19%, PFF is down 6%, and VNQ is down 0.64%. What was the trick to outperforming? There are a few things, but avoiding large losses was important. We entered the month with only modest exposure to the mortgage REIT common shares. We had significant exposure to the preferred shares, but those positions have still performed better than the indexes. Our largest unrealized loss in the preferred shares is 1.47%. Not bad.

So, what can you buy today? We’ve got plenty of options in the preferred shares, but that’s been pretty common. The more surprising part is how many common shares we’ve turned bullish on. These are shares that saw the price smacked much harder than book value. Mortgage REITs took it on the chin today:

The biggest decliner was AGNC. What caused it to sell off so hard?

It wasn’t a flattening of the yield curve or rates ripping higher:

Treasury yields fell significantly on the day with short-term rates falling more than long-term rates (steepening). It wasn’t a horrific day for book value. Just eyeballing the changes, we can estimate that book values probably wouldn’t have been impacted very much as gains on MBS would largely offset losses on hedges. Maybe a slight net decrease, but overall this isn’t terrifying.

The rapid increases in rates we’ve seen already were terrifying, but that wasn’t the case today:

MBSLive

If you want to argue that today’s price move is a delayed reaction to the beating book value took over the prior month, I’ll accept that. That’s actually a pretty good interpretation. Well done.

Remember the market is far from perfectly efficient. It’s rarely terribly inaccurate, but it isn’t close to efficient.

To borrow words from John Dillinger:

“They ain't tough enough, smart enough or fast enough. I can hit any bank I want, any time. They got to be at every bank, all the time.”

Even if 75% of the stocks were priced efficiently (and it’s often much lower), that would offer us plenty of opportunities.

So maybe this was just the market realizing book value damage didn’t stop at the end of Q1 2022. Scott Kennedy laid it out. If you want to know more about mortgage REIT accounting and how we reach our predictions, the piece demonstrates the depth of our research.

Common Shares

So where are the opportunities in common shares. Often I’ll make the case for (or against) one or two individual shares. However, I’ll go with a more broad note today and say that on average the residential agency mortgage REITs are less appealing than the other mortgage REITs. Why is that? Well it’s largely because of the damage from rates ripping higher. We’re estimating book value as of 4/22/2022 is down for almost every mortgage REIT compared to 12/31/2021. However, the magnitude of the losses is dramatically larger for some of them than for others.

Want an idea for one where prices fell much harder than book value? I purchased shares of MFA. Normally I don’t mention my trades in the same day I place them, but I sent notice to subscribers on Monday that I was planning to buy shares on Tuesday:

The REIT Forum

When we placed the trade, shares were down slightly less than average for the sector. Shares didn’t recover after our purchase, but they were relatively steady while the rest of the sector got wrecked. I’ll go into more depth on MFA in one of our upcoming articles.

The point I want to make today is that it isn’t just MFA. There are quite a few opportunities outside of the agency mortgage REITs. In the last 7 days I’ve picked up 3 different preferred stocks as well as shares of MFA today. Those purchases have all been mentioned in the public articles already so I won’t recap them here.

Scott picked up common shares in two of the mortgage REITs recently as well, plus one other position. It’s important to recognize that not all plunging prices are created equal. There are some mortgage REITs that got destroyed by rising rates, but it wasn’t all of them and the decline in price so far in April is a very poor predictor of which ones actually got slapped around. That’s precisely the kind of opportunity we like to find.

Bad Opportunities

There are certainly a few raw deals also. One of the agency mortgage REITs is overpriced and another is dramatically overpriced. Those should be some exciting articles.

The rest of the charts in this article may be self-explanatory to some investors. However, if you’d like to know more about them you’re encouraged to see our notes for the series.

Stock Table

We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

We’re including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:

Type of REIT or BDC Residential Agency Residential Hybrid Residential Originator and Servicer Commercial BDC AGNC CIM PMT BXMT MAIN NLY EFC NRZ GPMT TSLX DX NYMT WMC NEWT ORC MFA RC ARCC ARR MITT GAIN CHMI GBDC TWO SLRC IVR ORCC AAIC TCPC EARN PFLT OCSL AINV FSK PSEC

Let the images begin!

Residential Mortgage REIT Charts

Note: We are modeling some significant changes to BV since 12/31/2021 and some management teams have already publicly indicated a material change in BV per share. The chart for our public articles uses the book value per share from the latest earnings release. Current estimated book value per share is used in reaching our targets and trading decisions. It is available in our service, but those estimates are not included in the charts below.

Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts

BDC Charts

Preferred Share Charts

Preferred Share Data

Beyond the charts, we’re also providing our readers with access to several other metrics for the preferred shares.

After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we are still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don’t have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We’ve included the links in the table below.

To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:

Price = Recent Share Price - Shown in Charts

BoF = Bond or FTF (Fixed-to-Floating)

S-Yield = Stripped Yield - Shown in Charts

Coupon = Initial Fixed-Rate Coupon

FYoP = Floating Yield on Price - Shown in Charts

NCD = Next Call Date (the soonest shares could be called)

Note: For all FTF issues, the floating rate would start on NCD.

WCC = Worst Cash to Call (lowest net cash return possible from a call)

QO Link = Link to Quantum Online Page

Second Batch:

Strategy

Our goal is to maximize total returns. We achieve those most effectively by including “trading” strategies. We regularly trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares and BDCs because:

Prices are inefficient. Long-term, share prices generally revolve around book value. Short-term, price-to-book ratios can deviate materially. Book value isn’t the only step in analysis, but it is the cornerstone.

We also allocate to preferred shares and equity REITs. We encourage buy-and-hold investors to consider using more preferred shares and equity REITs.

Performance

We compare our performance against 4 ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

The REIT Forum

The 4 ETFs we use for comparison are:

Ticker Exposure MORT One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs PFF One of the largest preferred share ETFs VNQ Largest equity REIT ETF KBWY The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.

When investors think it isn’t possible to earn solid returns in preferred shares or mortgage REITs, we politely disagree. The sector has plenty of opportunities, but investors still need to be wary of the risks. We can’t simply reach for yield and hope for the best. When it comes to common shares, we need to be even more vigilant to protect our principal by regularly watching prices and updating estimates for book value and price targets.

Ratings: