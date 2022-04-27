13% Dividend Yield And 25% Discount To NAV, Buy It

Summary

  • We picked up another new position in the common shares when the market went into a panic.
  • A significant portion of the pain in the sector is warranted. April has been dreadful for several mortgage REITs, but there are plenty of gems in the rough.
  • Q1 2022 was garbage also, so some prices needed to fall more than 30% year-to-date and a few still have further to go.
  • The wonderful thing is that the falling share prices haven’t reflected the underlying damage. Investors are in for some surprises.
  • When the market simply dumps a sector, there’s a great opportunity to hunt for the gems while avoiding the trash.
Young woman rejecting marriage proposal on light background

Don't marry shares for the dividend yield; that isn't seeking alpha. We'll happily keep it company until we get a better offer though.

Sergey Kirsanov/iStock via Getty Images

Get ready for charts, images, and tables because they are better than words. The ratings and outlooks we highlight here come after Scott Kennedy’s weekly updates in the REIT Forum. Your continued feedback is greatly appreciated, so please leave a comment with suggestions.

We’re on a roll lately. We’ve got out more articles, more ratings, and our picks have been beating the sector. For the month, our portfolio is still slightly in the positive range (up 0.31%). Not bad considering KBWY is down 6.12%, MORT is down 9.19%, PFF is down 6%, and VNQ is down 0.64%. What was the trick to outperforming? There are a few things, but avoiding large losses was important. We entered the month with only modest exposure to the mortgage REIT common shares. We had significant exposure to the preferred shares, but those positions have still performed better than the indexes. Our largest unrealized loss in the preferred shares is 1.47%. Not bad.

So, what can you buy today? We’ve got plenty of options in the preferred shares, but that’s been pretty common. The more surprising part is how many common shares we’ve turned bullish on. These are shares that saw the price smacked much harder than book value. Mortgage REITs took it on the chin today:

Comparison of today

Seeking Alpha

The biggest decliner was AGNC. What caused it to sell off so hard?

It wasn’t a flattening of the yield curve or rates ripping higher:

Comparison of the change in yields and prices for Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities

MBSLive

Treasury yields fell significantly on the day with short-term rates falling more than long-term rates (steepening). It wasn’t a horrific day for book value. Just eyeballing the changes, we can estimate that book values probably wouldn’t have been impacted very much as gains on MBS would largely offset losses on hedges. Maybe a slight net decrease, but overall this isn’t terrifying.

The rapid increases in rates we’ve seen already were terrifying, but that wasn’t the case today:

Chart showing the 5-year Treasury yields for the last 6 months along with the moving averages

MBSLive

If you want to argue that today’s price move is a delayed reaction to the beating book value took over the prior month, I’ll accept that. That’s actually a pretty good interpretation. Well done.

Remember the market is far from perfectly efficient. It’s rarely terribly inaccurate, but it isn’t close to efficient.

To borrow words from John Dillinger:

“They ain't tough enough, smart enough or fast enough. I can hit any bank I want, any time. They got to be at every bank, all the time.”

Even if 75% of the stocks were priced efficiently (and it’s often much lower), that would offer us plenty of opportunities.

So maybe this was just the market realizing book value damage didn’t stop at the end of Q1 2022. Scott Kennedy laid it out. If you want to know more about mortgage REIT accounting and how we reach our predictions, the piece demonstrates the depth of our research.

Common Shares

So where are the opportunities in common shares. Often I’ll make the case for (or against) one or two individual shares. However, I’ll go with a more broad note today and say that on average the residential agency mortgage REITs are less appealing than the other mortgage REITs. Why is that? Well it’s largely because of the damage from rates ripping higher. We’re estimating book value as of 4/22/2022 is down for almost every mortgage REIT compared to 12/31/2021. However, the magnitude of the losses is dramatically larger for some of them than for others.

Want an idea for one where prices fell much harder than book value? I purchased shares of MFA. Normally I don’t mention my trades in the same day I place them, but I sent notice to subscribers on Monday that I was planning to buy shares on Tuesday:

Announcement for subscribers that we were planning to purchase shares of MFA today

The REIT Forum

When we placed the trade, shares were down slightly less than average for the sector. Shares didn’t recover after our purchase, but they were relatively steady while the rest of the sector got wrecked. I’ll go into more depth on MFA in one of our upcoming articles.

The point I want to make today is that it isn’t just MFA. There are quite a few opportunities outside of the agency mortgage REITs. In the last 7 days I’ve picked up 3 different preferred stocks as well as shares of MFA today. Those purchases have all been mentioned in the public articles already so I won’t recap them here.

Scott picked up common shares in two of the mortgage REITs recently as well, plus one other position. It’s important to recognize that not all plunging prices are created equal. There are some mortgage REITs that got destroyed by rising rates, but it wasn’t all of them and the decline in price so far in April is a very poor predictor of which ones actually got slapped around. That’s precisely the kind of opportunity we like to find.

Bad Opportunities

There are certainly a few raw deals also. One of the agency mortgage REITs is overpriced and another is dramatically overpriced. Those should be some exciting articles.

The rest of the charts in this article may be self-explanatory to some investors. However, if you’d like to know more about them you’re encouraged to see our notes for the series.

Stock Table

We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

We’re including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:

Type of REIT or BDC

Residential Agency

Residential Hybrid

Residential Originator and Servicer

Commercial

BDC

AGNC

CIM

PMT

BXMT

MAIN

NLY

EFC

NRZ

GPMT

TSLX

DX

NYMT

WMC

NEWT

ORC

MFA

RC

ARCC

ARR

MITT

GAIN

CHMI

GBDC

TWO

SLRC

IVR

ORCC

AAIC

TCPC

EARN

PFLT

OCSL

AINV

FSK

PSEC

Let the images begin!

Residential Mortgage REIT Charts

Note: We are modeling some significant changes to BV since 12/31/2021 and some management teams have already publicly indicated a material change in BV per share. The chart for our public articles uses the book value per share from the latest earnings release. Current estimated book value per share is used in reaching our targets and trading decisions. It is available in our service, but those estimates are not included in the charts below.

Residential mortgage REIT price to book ratio chart

The REIT Forum
Residential mortgage REIT dividend yield chart

The REIT Forum
Residential mortgage REIT earnings yield chart

The REIT Forum

Source: The REIT Forum

Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts

Commercial mortgage REIT price to book ratio chart

The REIT Forum
Commercial mortgage REIT dividend yield chart

The REIT Forum
Commercial mortgage REIT earnings yield chart

The REIT Forum

BDC Charts

BDC price to book ratio chart

The REIT Forum
BDC dividend yield chart

The REIT Forum
BDC earnings yield chart

The REIT Forum

Preferred Share Charts

Preferred share price comparison chart

The REIT Forum
Preferred share stripped yield comparison chart

The REIT Forum
Preferred share floating yield comparison chart

The REIT Forum
preferred share price comparison for higher risk shares

The REIT Forum
preferred share stripped yield comparison for higher risk shares

The REIT Forum
preferred share floating yield comparison for higher risk shares

The REIT Forum

Preferred Share Data

Beyond the charts, we’re also providing our readers with access to several other metrics for the preferred shares.

After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we are still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don’t have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We’ve included the links in the table below.

To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:

  • Price = Recent Share Price - Shown in Charts
  • BoF = Bond or FTF (Fixed-to-Floating)
  • S-Yield = Stripped Yield - Shown in Charts
  • Coupon = Initial Fixed-Rate Coupon
  • FYoP = Floating Yield on Price - Shown in Charts
  • NCD = Next Call Date (the soonest shares could be called)
  • Note: For all FTF issues, the floating rate would start on NCD.
  • WCC = Worst Cash to Call (lowest net cash return possible from a call)
  • QO Link = Link to Quantum Online Page

Ticker

Price

BoF

S-Yield

Coupon

FYoP

NCD

WCC

QO Link

P-Link

AGNCM

$24.13

FTF

7.16%

6.88%

5.79%

4/15/2024

$4.31

AGNCM

Prospectus

AGNCN

$24.13

FTF

7.29%

7.00%

6.60%

10/15/2022

$1.75

AGNCN

Prospectus

AGNCO

$23.60

FTF

6.92%

6.50%

6.62%

10/15/2024

$5.47

AGNCO

Prospectus

AGNCP

$22.95

FTF

6.70%

6.13%

6.48%

4/15/2025

$6.65

AGNCP

Prospectus

NLY-F

$24.06

FTF

7.30%

6.95%

6.53%

9/30/2022

$1.81

NLY-F

Prospectus

NLY-G

$23.45

FTF

7.01%

6.50%

5.82%

3/31/2023

$3.18

NLY-G

Prospectus

NLY-I

$24.34

FTF

7.01%

6.75%

6.45%

6/30/2024

$4.46

NLY-I

Prospectus

ARR-C

$23.90

7.34%

7.00%

7.34%

1/28/2025

$5.92

ARR-C

Prospectus

DX-C

$24.49

FTF

7.08%

6.90%

6.86%

4/15/2025

$5.68

DX-C

Prospectus

FBRT-E

$22.16

8.51%

7.50%

8.51%

5/17/2022

$3.00

FBRT-E

Prospectus

EFC-A

$24.01

FTF

7.07%

6.75%

6.72%

10/30/2024

$5.29

EFC-A

Prospectus

NRZ-A

$23.40

FTF

8.03%

7.50%

7.53%

8/15/2024

$5.83

NRZ-A

Prospectus

NRZ-B

$23.00

FTF

7.76%

7.13%

7.48%

8/15/2024

$6.02

NRZ-B

Prospectus

NRZ-C

$21.14

FTF

7.56%

6.38%

7.34%

2/15/2025

$8.26

NRZ-C

Prospectus

NRZ-D

$23.50

FTF

7.47%

7.00%

9.62%

11/15/2026

$9.39

NRZ-D

Prospectus

PMT-A

$25.95

FTF

7.92%

8.13%

6.88%

3/15/2024

$3.12

PMT-A

Prospectus

PMT-B

$26.04

FTF

7.77%

8.00%

7.01%

6/15/2024

$3.47

PMT-B

Prospectus

PMT-C

$22.33

7.65%

6.75%

7.65%

8/24/2026

$10.17

PMT-C

Prospectus

AIC

$25.19

Bond

6.77%

6.75%

6.77%

5/17/2022

$0.10

AIC

Prospectus

AAIN

$24.81

Bond

6.06%

6.00%

6.06%

8/1/2023

$2.06

AAIN

Prospectus

CIM-A

$24.56

8.20%

8.00%

8.20%

5/17/2022

$0.65

CIM-A

Prospectus

CIM-B

$24.10

FTF

8.36%

8.00%

7.33%

3/30/2024

$4.86

CIM-B

Prospectus

CIM-C

$22.86

FTF

8.54%

7.75%

6.58%

9/30/2025

$8.89

CIM-C

Prospectus

CIM-D

$23.68

FTF

8.51%

8.00%

7.03%

03/30/2024

$5.28

CIM-D

Prospectus

Second Batch:

Ticker

Price

BoF

S-Yield

Coupon

FYoP

NCD

WCC

QO Link

P-Link

TWO-A

$24.18

FTF

8.43%

8.13%

7.14%

04/27/2027

$10.98

TWO-A

Prospectus

TWO-B

$23.30

FTF

8.21%

7.63%

7.08%

07/27/2027

$11.71

TWO-B

Prospectus

TWO-C

$22.35

FTF

8.14%

7.25%

7.00%

1/27/2025

$7.64

TWO-C

Prospectus

CHMI-A

$24.45

8.44%

8.20%

8.44%

8/17/2022

$1.17

CHMI-A

Prospectus

CHMI-B

$23.30

FTF

8.91%

8.25%

7.40%

4/15/2024

$5.75

CHMI-B

Prospectus

IVR-B

$22.46

FTF

8.74%

7.75%

7.22%

12/27/2024

$7.89

IVR-B

Prospectus

IVR-C

$22.25

FTF

8.53%

7.50%

7.41%

9/27/2027

$13.08

IVR-C

Prospectus

NYMTM

$23.89

FTF

8.29%

7.88%

8.06%

1/15/2025

$6.52

NYMTM

Prospectus

NYMTN

$23.41

FTF

8.60%

8.00%

7.44%

10/15/2027

$12.59

NYMTN

Prospectus

NYMTL

$23.09

FTF

7.48%

6.88%

8.01%

10/15/2026

$9.64

NYMTL

Prospectus

NYMTZ

$21.59

8.15%

7.00%

8.15%

1/15/2027

$11.72

NYMTZ

Prospectus

MFA-B

$23.99

7.91%

7.50%

7.91%

5/17/2022

$1.27

MFA-B

Prospectus

MFA-C

$22.42

FTF

7.33%

6.50%

7.41%

3/31/2025

$7.47

MFA-C

Prospectus

AAIC-B

$21.47

8.26%

7.00%

8.26%

5/12/2022

$3.73

AAIC-B

Prospectus

AAIC-C

$24.58

FTF

8.50%

8.25%

7.10%

3/30/2024

$4.55

AAIC-C

Prospectus

MITT-A

$21.79

9.62%

8.25%

9.62%

5/17/2022

$3.53

MITT-A

Prospectus

MITT-B

$20.95

9.70%

8.00%

9.70%

5/17/2022

$4.36

MITT-B

Prospectus

MITT-C

$20.80

FTF

9.77%

8.00%

9.40%

9/17/2024

$9.19

MITT-C

Prospectus

ACR-C

$24.26

FTF - Floor

8.94%

8.63%

8.94%

7/30/2024

$5.59

ACR-C

Prospectus

ACR-D

$23.90

8.29%

7.88%

8.29%

5/21/2026

$9.09

ACR-D

Prospectus

Strategy

Our goal is to maximize total returns. We achieve those most effectively by including “trading” strategies. We regularly trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares and BDCs because:

  1. Prices are inefficient.
  2. Long-term, share prices generally revolve around book value.
  3. Short-term, price-to-book ratios can deviate materially.
  4. Book value isn’t the only step in analysis, but it is the cornerstone.

We also allocate to preferred shares and equity REITs. We encourage buy-and-hold investors to consider using more preferred shares and equity REITs.

Performance

We compare our performance against 4 ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

Chart showing returns from the start of 2016 through the end of the prior month

The REIT Forum

The 4 ETFs we use for comparison are:

Ticker

Exposure

MORT

One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs

PFF

One of the largest preferred share ETFs

VNQ

Largest equity REIT ETF

KBWY

The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.

When investors think it isn’t possible to earn solid returns in preferred shares or mortgage REITs, we politely disagree. The sector has plenty of opportunities, but investors still need to be wary of the risks. We can’t simply reach for yield and hope for the best. When it comes to common shares, we need to be even more vigilant to protect our principal by regularly watching prices and updating estimates for book value and price targets.

Ratings:

  • Bullish on MFA

Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGNCO, CIM-A, ARR-C, DX-C, NRZ-D, AGNCP, MFA-C, NYMTZ, TWO-B, NYMTL, MFA-B, NRZ, SLRC, AAIC, PMT, MFA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Colorado Wealth Management Fund and Scott Kennedy are supporting contributors for The REIT Forum. Our ratings and outlooks will often overlap.
Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.
I have an indirect conflict of interest with ABR and STWD. Neither I, nor any contributor for The REIT Forum, will provide investment advice, reply to questions, or engage in discussions regarding these two mREIT stocks.

