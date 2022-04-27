Laser1987/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Over the past few days, I have been covering airline earnings results and there were stark contrasts between the earnings calls. Whereas United Airlines (UAL) seemingly pitched itself as a target for investment, American Airlines (AAL) took a very measured approach towards revenue and balance sheet recovery. What both companies had in common was that they were upbeat on the future and their ability to expand capacity. That was a lot different with JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) and as a result the company’s market cap took an 11% hit. In this report, I will have a look at JetBlue’s earnings and their guidance to assess why its share prices tanked so heavily.

JetBlue Beats Expectations

JetBlue financial results Q2 2022 (JetBlue)

JetBlue reported earnings per share of $0.79 beating estimates by $0.05 while its $1.74 billion was in line with revenues. Operating margin improved from -40.2% to -22.9%. In absolute numbers, we saw the top line growth being completely absorbed by operating expenses driven by higher flight activity and a surge in fuel prices. Net income was more or less equal year-over-year driven by tax benefits. The results themselves really were not shocking in any way.

JetBlue financial results and unit figures (JetBlue)

Also the unit numbers looked good, revenue passengers per seat-mile increased by almost 90%, outstripping the capacity addition while yield was up and CASM excluding fuel decreased by nearly 20%. So, the numbers themselves were not bad at all I would say.

JetBlue performance compared to 2019 (JetBlue)

Comparing the numbers to the same quarter in 2019, which serves as a measure of how well airlines are recovering from the pandemic, show revenue still 7% short of the levels seen in 2019, which is not bad. Operating expenses climbed by 17%, which was mainly driven by higher fuel expenses. So, solid CASM ex. fuel reductions were more than offset by the higher fuel bill.

Pilot Shortage, A Reality For JetBlue

The thing that hurt JetBlue was a mismatch between their ambitions and their operational capabilities to realize those ambitions. The result has been that while JetBlue initially guided for 10 to 15 percent expansion in capacity, this was significantly reduced in their new outlook. JetBlue pointed at adverse weather, ATC problems, training delays due to Omicron, attrition and issues at third parties as a reason for their inability to live up to their initial projections. Reality is that the pilot shortage rendered the company unable to realize their ambitious capacity expansion plans for 2022.

Revision outlook JetBlue (JetBlue)

The capacity expansion is now expected to be between 0% and 5%, which is extremely modest given the strong demand recovery in JetBlue’s market, but the carrier simply is being limited by training delays and attrition, or just calling it the way it is, the pilot shortage is hitting JetBlue. The result is that CASM ex-Fuel is now 10%-15% higher compared to 2019 whereas around 5% was guided for previously.

Updated CASM ex-Fuel (JetBlue)

JetBlue provided a breakdown of the CAM ex-Fuel increases compared to 2019 and what we see is that out of the 15% growth in CASM ex-Fuel, 5% was guided for, 6 points come the capacity reductions, 3 point come from adverse weather, ATC problems and continue hiring throughout the summer and 1 point for inflationary pressures. So, we are looking at the capacity reduction really driving about 7.5 out of 10 points in the CASM ex-Fuel growth. JetBlue makes a nice story about it saying they will continue investing and be prudent with their fleet sending them in for maintenance and considering early retirements. The ugly truth is that JetBlue doesn’t have enough pilots to maintain the earlier capacity expansions planned and that adversely impacts the CASM ex-Fuel. That also fits with earlier comments from United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby that while the big three carriers might have no problem hiring enough people for the summer season, other carriers might have problems realizing their ambitious goals. Kirby did not mention JetBlue, but JetBlue certainly is one of those airlines that fits that profile.

Conclusion

The Q1 results were nice. We saw higher fuel costs offsetting top-line growth, which is unfortunate but really something we have been seeing throughout the industry. JetBlue shares tanked 11% and it should be acknowledged that the company wasn’t really lucky with the timing of its earnings release. The market sentiment has turned a bit the past few days, so if you have bad news to share then the selloff is amplified. That was the case for JetBlue. The company had some cost elements in Q2 that are beyond its control such as weather and ATC problems, but their main issue seems to be that they don’t have enough pilots to fly their jets. While JetBlue initially guided for strong capacity expansion resulting in CASM reduction and better utilization, we are now seeing that JetBlue is making a big step away from those projections as pilot shortages are forcing aircraft to be retired, maintenance to be pulled forward and lower utilization of their aircraft. JetBlue was extremely ambitious going into the year, but it was not able to align the operational capabilities with the ambitions. There might be investors who see this as a way to preserve profitability by bringing down capacity, but the truth is you can’t fly the jets if you don’t have the pilots.

The CASM ex-Fuel increase is expected to be in the range of 10 to 15 percent. In comparison, American Airlines guided for 8 to 10 percent. Absent of the spring and summer challenges, the JetBlue CASM ex-Fuel growth would be in the 7 to 12 percent range which is not a lot different from what American Airlines expects. So, even with capacity cuts, the CASM ex-Fuel is similar to that of American Airlines which serves as evidence that absent of problems in the spring and with a more realistic capacity plan, JetBlue share prices might not have sold off as steeply. When it come to the capacity and CASM projections that JetBlue provided earlier, the saying of aiming for the moons and if you miss you might hit a star doesn’t hold. JetBlue overpromised earlier and will underdeliver, they are just getting a clue now on how much they will underdeliver and adapted the outlook for that. JetBlue recently made a bid for Spirit Airlines (SAVE), but at this point I would say that the company is better off focusing on solving its own problems before it takes on a complex business integration task.