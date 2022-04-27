jiefeng jiang/iStock via Getty Images

Revisiting My Prior Analysis

On 2/22/22 I wrote an article titled: "ON Semiconductor: Cheap On An Absolute Basis." I encourage you to read that before you embark on my comments here. To summarize, the article explained how ON Semi (NASDAQ:ON) is increasing its investment in the automotive space and is a large beneficiary of the global transition to electric vehicles. The chart below shows the performance of ON Semi compared to the S&P 500 since my last publication.

Data by YCharts

In short, I was wrong... too early and ambitious given the supply chain issues that continue to pose a challenge to the semiconductor industry. I am here to provide an update to my DCF valuation as I've recently revised my revenue estimates down as a result of increased supply chain headwinds. My previous fair value assessment of the stock was $69.23, signaling a buying opportunity with 15% upside. After my revenue revisions, my new fair value for the stock is $56.12, a 10% upside opportunity from current levels. I have revised my rating on the stock from a "strong buy" to a "buy" based on this outlook and expect near term chop due to a recent technical support break on the SOXX Semiconductor ETF chart.

Supply Chain Issues Persist

Recently, Bloomberg published a report signaling continued supply chain issues out of China. The primary basis of the article is based on a recent surge in COVID-19 cases that will continue to disrupt supply chains well into Summer, 2022. A chart of COVID-19 cases in China can be found below.

COVID-19 Surge In China (www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/china/)

The surge in COVID-19 cases seems to be disrupting the labor force in the region, having a large impact on already treacherous supply chain shortages.

In sympathy with the health impacts, Goldman Sachs recently cut their estimates for their semiconductor outlook, citing a "more challenging macro backdrop" over the next 12 months. So how are supply chains impacting ON Semi's business? CEO Hassane El-Khoury noted in the company's Q4-21 earnings call that " Based on interactions with our customers and channel partners, we believe that the semiconductor inventory throughout the supply chain remains low and lead times are stretched for the industry." This was before the recent news that the supply chain issues are only getting worse out of China. Now that they are here, this "lead time" should be stretched even further. This has led me to revise my revenue outlooks for the company which has impacted my DCF valuation. This will be addressed below.

ON Stock - Revenue Projections/DCF Valuation

Below you will find my revenue projections for ON Semi which I have revised due to the ongoing supply chain issues that remain a headwind for the global semiconductor market.

Black Sheep Revenue Forecast - ON Semi ($mms) (Image made by author using own calculations )

I have pared back (see original forecasts here) my revenue forecasts in the near term but still remain optimistic that ON will achieve over $11B in revenues in 2026. This has resulted in the following change to my DCF estimate of intrinsic value which can be found below.

DCF Analysis - ON ($mms) (Image made by author using own calculations)

Beyond my free cash flow and EBITDA forecasts (which have been revised down due to my paired back revenue assumptions), I have assumed a WACC of 11.51%, exit multiple on year-5 EBITDA of 14.3 which leads me to my terminal value of $37.866B. After summing all discounted cash flows/terminal value, subtracting net debt, and dividing by shares outstanding, I reach a fair share price of $56.27. This represents a ~10% upside from the current share price of $51.36.

ON Semiconductor's Balance Sheet Remains Strong

Despite supply chain issues, ON Semi maintains a strong balance sheet with strong liquidity to keep it afloat. Below is a summary of some of its key balance sheet metrics.

ON Semi Important Balance Sheet Items (Image made by author using own calculations)

As you can see, cash increased 25% Y/Y as of Q4-21, receivables are up 20% Y/Y, inventory is up 10% Y/Y, and these improvements have allowed the company's working capital to increase 48% Y/Y. This leaves ON Semi with ample liquidity to sustain any near-term weakness in global supply chains.

Recent Technical Breakdown

While I still believe shares are ~10% undervalued on a fundamental basis, I expect near-term choppiness due to a recent breakdown in the iShares SOXX Semiconductor ETF.

SOXX Technical Breakdown (TradingView )

As you can see, the semi ETF has broken down below key technical support existing at ~$419. This suggests near-term weakness for semis in the near term, however, this does not stop me from being bullish in the long term.

Final Thoughts

While ON Semi has had a rough start to 2022, I am still hopeful that when supply chains normalize, growth will return. I am revising my price target down on the stock due to the short-term supply chain constraints impacting revenues in the short term. I am still confident, however, that in the long term the sector has broad tailwinds existing in the EV space that will lift this share price to fulfill my projected intrinsic valuation. I assign a "buy" to shares at current levels with an expected fair value on the stock of $56.27. This represents ~10% of upside from current levels.