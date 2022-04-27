guvendemir/E+ via Getty Images

Every year, new companies come on to the public markets in order to benefit from their liquidity and to raise capital. One business that has a unique strategy but that is still very early in its development phase, is Sky Harbour Group Corporation (NYSE:SKYH). With an emphasis on servicing private jets in a manner that is not too different from traditional FBOs (Fixed Base Operators), Sky Harbour Group believes that it can carve out a nice niche for itself in the years to come. Fundamentally, it makes no sense to buy into the business today because of an absence of significant revenue and due to significant losses the company has achieved. But for investors who believe that management can pull off what it is working on, there might be some attractive long-term upside for shareholders to enjoy.

Sky Harbour - A High-Flying Play On Vision, Not Fundamentals

As I mentioned already, Sky Harbour Group is not a fundamental play in any way, shape, or form. During its 2021 fiscal year, for instance, the business generated revenue of just $1.58 million. Its total net loss came out to $9.92 million, with the firm also generating significant cash outflows. When you stack this up against a company with a market capitalization of $614.15 million and an enterprise value of $524.52 million, the numbers just don't make sense. This is not to say, however, that the enterprise does not offer some nice upside for long-term investors to consider. But to understand why this is, we need to dive into where the company is operationally and what its plans are moving forward.

In short, Sky Harbour Group is dedicated to building a network, or what management calls campuses, of private hangars dedicated to business and private jets. The company plans to achieve this by leasing, under long-term ground leases, land at important US airfields. From there, it will then develop its own hangers dedicated to the aforementioned clientele. At first glance, investors may be tempted to lump this company in with the FBO model. However, there are some key differences between this and what management calls the home-basing solution model.

One of the key differentiators here relates to where the company derives value. Traditional FBOs typically receive 65% or more of their revenue from fuel sales. If done appropriately, this can be a vital source of revenue for operators. But given the volatility of pricing in this space and shocks in demand like what we saw during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are significant downsides to relying on this as a source of revenue. Meanwhile, revenue associated with using the hangers, as well as with tie-down operations and parking rentals, can make up about 22% of sales for FBOs. Instead, the home-basing solution model typically sees 95% of its revenue come from hangar rent. For companies and other private jet owners, having a consistent and dedicated hangar can be important and the revenue stream received by providing this service should theoretically be stable from year to year.

There are other aspects to this as well, such as a difference in operating costs. Because the FBO model largely centers around selling fuel to its customers, much of the value received by said FBO comes from collecting a small benefit on top of the cost of the fuel. This, combined with periods of underutilization of staff and equipment can result in low margins for the companies involved. Instead, the operating expenses associated with the home-basing solution can be quite low, leading to attractive margins.

Management did provide some estimates on what the fundamental picture for the business might look like. For five different projects to be completed between now and 2025, the estimated cost to the business should be $224.71 million. Revenue would be about $32 million, with operating expenses of just $4.38 million per year. That leads to an implied NOI, or net operating income, of $27.62 million per year. That works out to a net NOI yield of nearly 12.3%. Project return on equity can be even higher if appropriate leverage is applied, with estimates provided by management ranging from a reading of 30.1% to as high as 48.4%, depending on how many hangars are in operation.

In terms of where the business is today, management has said that they completed 7 hangars at a single site. The estimated cost of completion for a total of 78 hangars over the next few years should be $192.1 million that, combined, will total about 983,960 square feet. If management follows its plans accordingly, they believe that revenue will climb to around $134.4 million in 2026. That would translate to net income of $28.7 million. Of course, there are other profitability metrics to consider. FFO, or funds from operations, are forecasted to climb to $65.5 million by 2026, with the adjusted FFO figure coming in at $64.9 million. Even higher than this, meanwhile, should be EBITDA, with that figure ultimately totaling $99 million by 2026 if all goes according to plan. The risky side to this is that management does not forecast positive FFO, adjusted FFO, or EBITDA until at least 2024. So until then, there is not a true fundamental reason to invest in the business. It also stands to reason that, while the company does have cash on hand of $250.31 million, it might ultimately need additional capital at some point in time. That could weigh on the value of the business. On the other hand, if management can achieve its results without significantly diluting shareholders, upside could be attractive.

Using the company's current financial condition today but forecasted profit figures for 2026, the implied price to FFO multiple, would come in at 9.4. The price to adjusted FFO multiple would be essentially the same. The company would be trading at a price to earnings multiple of 21.4, while the EV to EBITDA Multiple would be 5.3. Management ran numbers in a different way, applying certain valuation metrics against similar firms. Using data from the most recent investor presentation, the company suggested that upside potential between now and 2026, on a present value basis, might be between 52.5% and 82.3%. That is subject to a 12.5% annual discount rate.

For those who worry about whether there is enough demand in what is certainly a large but developed market, concerns might be overblown. As management pointed out in their investor presentation, The company detailed that occupancy rates are significantly higher than 100% at major business-oriented hubs. The company also pointed out that overall business aircraft fleet square footage continues to expand year after year. Between 2010 and 2020, for instance, square footage for all U.S. business aircraft hangars grew by 42%. This came at a time when the size of the US business fleet of jets grew by 34%. It's probable that this trend will continue for the foreseeable future as the number of flights continues to grow across the globe.

Takeaway

Generally speaking, when I look at a company, I prioritize its fundamental condition and prospects above all else. I believe this is the safest way to make investment decisions. But this is not the only way to look at an opportunity. The fact of the matter is that Sky Harbour Group falls outside of my preferred methodology. But that doesn't mean that buying into it doesn't make sense. Although I am unlikely to buy shares of the company, I can see why investors who believe in management vision would be drawn to it. In the event that they achieve their objectives, the end result could be a nice bit of upside for shareholders moving forward.