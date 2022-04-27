MediaTek Inc. (MDTKF) CEO Rick Tsai on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MediaTek Inc. (OTCPK:MDTKF) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2022 3:00 AM ET

Rick Tsai – Chief Executive Officer

David Ku – Chief Financial Officer

Jessie Wang – Deputy Director, Investor Relations

Randy Abrams – Credit Suisse

Sunny Lin – UBS Securities

Laura Chen – KGI

Charlie Chan – Morgan Stanley

Gokul Hariharan – JPMorgan

Bruce Lu – Goldman Sachs

Brett Simpson – Arete Research Services

Welcome everyone to the MediaTek 2022 First Quarter Investors Conference Call.

Jessie Wang

Good afternoon everyone. Joining us today are Dr. CFO. Mr. Ku will for our first quarter results and then Dr. Tsai will provide. As a reminder, today's presentation will provide forward-looking statements based on our current expectations.

For details, please refer to the Safe Harbor statement in our presentation slide. In addition will content provide a [indiscernible] conference or explored you referenced not intended for investment advice. Neither MediaTek nor any of the independent providers is responsible for any actions taken in reliance on Hong provided in today's call. Now, I would like to turn the call to our CFO, Mr. David Ku, first quarter financial results.

David Ku

Thank you, Jessie, and good afternoon, everyone. Now, let’s start with the 2022, first quarter financial results. The currency here is all in NT dollar. Revenue for the quarter was NT$142.7 billion, up 10.9% sequentially, and up 32.1% year-over-year. Gross margin for the quarter was 50.3%, up 0.7 percentage points sequentially, and up 5.4 percentage points year-over-year. Operating expense for the quarter were NT$35.3 billion compared with NT$34.1 billion in the previous quarter, and $28.3 billion in the same period last year. Operating income for the quarter was NT$36.5 billion up 22.7% sequentially and up 18.5% year-over-year. Non-TIFRS income for the quarter was NT$37.8 billion.

Operating margin for the quarter was 25.6% increased 2.5% points from the previous quarter and increased 6.9% points from the year ago. Non-TIFRS operating margin for the quarter was 26.5%. Net income for the quarter was NT$33.4 billion, up 10.8% sequentially and up 29.6% year-over-year. Non-TIFRS net income for the quarter was NT$34.5 billion. Net profit margin for the quarter was 23.4%, same as previous quarter and slightly decreased 0.5 percentage points from the year-ago quarter. Non-TIFRS net profit margin for the quarter was 24.2%. EPS for the quarter was NT$21.02, up from NT$18.99 in the previous quarter, and up from NT$16.21 in the same quarter last year.

Non-TIFRS EPS for the quarter was NT$21.71. A reconciliation table for our TIFRS and non-TIFRS financial measures is attached in our press release for your information. And that concludes my comments, thank you.

Jessie Wang

Thank you, David. Now, I would like to turn the call to our CEO, Dr. Rick Tsai, for prepared remarks.

Rick Tsai

Good afternoon, everyone. MediaTek delivered very solid first quarter results. Quarterly revenues exceeded guidance range at $142.7 billion, growing 10.9% sequentially and 32.1% year-over-year with growth coming from all three major revenue groups. Now, let me share our views for market demand and then comment on our three revenue groups business. In recent months, we have seen global macroeconomic challenges, including inflation and geopolitical conflict.

These challenges inevitably impact the supply and demand of our industry. However, MediaTek is expected to grow in this environment with our leading product portfolios, technology migrations, and market expansion across product. With that, let me comment more specifically on our three revenue groups for this year. First, mobile phone accounts for 53% of total revenue in the first quarter. It grew 28% year-over-year and 13% quarter over quarter,

David Ku

mainly driven by higher 5G shipments and our flagship entry. With some softening of demand for global smartphone shipments, we now believe 2022 global smartphone unit growth to be flattish year-over-year at approximately 1.35 billion units, compared with our prior view of low single-digit percentage increase. However, our view of 50% global 5G smartphone penetration for this year remains unchanged, which now represents approximately 660 to 680 million units, a bit lower than our prior estimate of 700 million units. Nevertheless, it still represents approximately 30% increase from last year. For MediaTek, we expect our 5G shipments to regions outside mainland China to double from last year, driven by new 5G model launches and share gains in the global market.

Our flagship and high-end products including Dimensity 9000, 8100, and 8000 demonstrate industry-leading performance in computing, multimedia, and power consumption. Numerous smartphones using Dimensity 9000, 8100, and 8000 hit the market in the first quarter, which were highly recognized by consumers and some of the models among the best-selling products. There will be more Dimensity 9000 flagship models coming in in the second quarter and available in more regions starting second half of this year. Furthermore, we expect more models adopting high-end Dimensity 8000 series to ship in regions including mainland China, Europe, India, and Southeast Asia in the second quarter and beyond.

In addition, our millimeter Wave SoC is on schedule to ship in the second half of 2022 and pave the way for MediaTek 's further expansion in the global market. As for 4G markets, we have expanded market share in the global higher-end models, which enables us to further expand market share globally in 4G revenue. Thanks to our 5G and 4G global share gain, we are quite confident in continuing to grow our mobile revenue this year. Now, let me comment on revenue group of smart edge platform, which accounted for 39% of revenue in first quarter. It grew 35% from last year and 7% from last quarter, mainly driven by Wi-Fi 6 migration and mixed shift towards higher end solutions across products such as TV and tablet.

We see similar technology migration trends in smart edge platform revenue group, which lead to a higher blended ASP and revenue growth in spite of the recent market softening. We expect revenues from Wi-Fi 6, 5G SIM modem, 5G tablet, 10G-PON and 4K smart TV to grow strongly in 2022. Moreover, we continue to expand market shares globally through global telecom operators, PC OEMS, automotive, and ASIC customers this year.

Rick Tsai

With technology and migration and market share expansion, we've set smart edge platforms to grow strongly and contributed the largest revenue growth for us this year. Now, moving onto the Power IC, it accounted for 8% of total revenue in the first quarter and grew 52% from last year and 21% sequentially. Revenue grew across multiple usages in the first quarter. For this year, we expect demand for Power IC solutions from 5G and Wi - Fi fixed migration, as well as our growing businesses, in fast charging automotive Industrial related applications to keep our business robust.

Looking into the second quarter, we expect all three revenue groups to grow sequentially. With mobile phone growing the strongest. [indiscernible] to the ramp, of our flagship and high-end, Dimensity, 9,800 and 8,000 products. Robust 4G demand, and growing Wi - Fi business also support company growth. We expect our second quarter revenue to be in the range of NT $147 billion to NT $157 billion, up 3% to 10% sequentially and up 17% to 25% year-over-year, at a forecasted exchange rate of NT$28.5 to $1. Gross margin is forecasted at 49%, plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.

Quarterly operating expense ratio to be up 24%, plus or minus 2 percentage points. In summary, MediaTek is now in a very strong global market position, backed by our leading and broad product portfolio which enables us to better deal with competition and market uncertainties. Our strategies of 5G, Wi - Fi 6, 10G PON, focused [indiscernible] product migration, geographic expansion with global customers, and penetration into high-end and flagship segments lead us to ample growth opportunities. We believe we are on the right track towards our 2022 revenue growth target of 20%, gross margin target of 48% to 50%, and three-year revenue CAGR target of mid-teens percent.

Finally, let me add a comment on our cash dividend. Our board has approved a proposal for cash dividend of NT $73 per share, which represents a total amount of NT $ 117 billion return to shareholders. With our solid business outlook and cash dividend program, we remain committed to create value to shareholders. This concludes my prepared comments. Thank you.

Jessie Wang

Thank you, Rick. We are now ready for Q&A session. May we please have the first question, operator?

Randy Abrams

Thank you. Good result and showing good resilience as well. My first question I wanted to ask on the outlook, first on the gross margin where you reported above 50% so congratulations. For the guidance back to 49 at the midpoint, is that just to reflect conservatism to keep it back to the range you've targeted for the year? Or do you see a little bit of sequential margin coming down?

David Ku

Randy, I think that's actually is mainly reflective of the fact, as you know, last year, especially starting from fourth quarters, a lot of our vendors started increasing their price. Basically that will increase the cost to us. And on the average side, I think gradually those higher cost inventory will be blending in into our inventory. So you're going to see our cost high will slightly increase basically due to the cost increase.

Randy Abrams

Okay.

David Ku

So that's a [indiscernible] effect.

Randy Abrams

Okay. Yeah, it is, but it sounds like still confident on 48 to 50 for the year, so when -- a little bit of a cost impact. I wanted to ask on the pricing on -- given you've factored a slower market demand for units, I think two sides to it, the inventory balance moved up again. Just how you're feeling on your inventory levels. And in a slower market, what's the expectation for pricing? Do still see with the flagship and improvement on different tiers the ASP is on a blended holding up? And then how do you see like-for-like pricing over the next few quarters?

David Ku

Randy, [indiscernible] commenting about the inventory first, and I'll have [indiscernible] to talk about the competition. I think long story short, right now, due to the disturbance and also a loss of moving factor, for example the COVID situation, is still somehow impacting the supply chain. Overall, I think from our customer side, we do see actually so trend to keep certain inventory we serve and move back to our own end on the MediaTek side.

David Ku

I think that if you jogging from the [indiscernible] days of inventory, we do believe actually that normal days, okay. [indiscernible] for the normal, they may be in the range of 90 days plus minus, but consider the current supply chain situation in putting [indiscernible] [indiscernible] destruction I talked about earlier. And also, the whole board, the foundry, OSAT capacity, and also the cost consideration. I think strategically, starting from first quarter last year, we do build a little inventory. so [indiscernible] our inventory is around a 100 days.

But we do see that there will gradually coming down starting from [indiscernible], starting from Q2. So we see the inventory around here is a low-vol, it's healthy. So that's to -- I think that's on the inventory side. And I probably should have [indiscernible] for a second part question.

Rick Tsai

Randy. The pricing, especially associated with some competition, has been raised. The question for us. So I'd like to make a few comments on that front. I have a few points to make. Number one, in principle, we do not believe a race to the bottom is the good or effective strategy. We do not believe rates to a bottom is a good or effective strategy I think that's our principal. And then our target, the management's target, is to manage our possibility so that we can continue to invest heavily for our future growth. So the management's job is to maintain our profitability hopefully in country to continue to invest. We will not kind of pull back from investing for the future. And numbers three, I think the pricing strategy in this market environment that's not really generating much incremental demand.

It is a -- I think that's usually the case. And given our -- As David just mentioned, given the current semiconductors supplies change situation, we, if anything, we will be more disciplined in product mix management and our pricing strategy to leverage our valuable capacity. So we believe in -- I guess, in conclusion, we believe strongly that MediaTek now is seeing a very different global market position, especially compared to the past cycles against our competition. We will manage our profitability as I said, so that we can continue investing. And we will protect our company's value. Thank you.

Randy Abrams

Okay. Great. Thank you. I'll get back in the queue.

Sunny Lin

Hi. Thank you for taking my questions. Congrats on the strong results and good guidance. My first question is on your market share for 5G. If we recall back in 4G, MediaTek had a 40% market share in your addressable market when the technology became more mature in later years. Now, any views on how much share you will be able to get in 5G as your competitor supply start to normalize into second half the year in 2023. Thank you.

David Ku

I think overall, the market share, as you guys can see from a lot of popping information certainly from the volume share perspective, I think we are doing pretty good both in China and also in the global market. Based on our strong market positioning and more importantly, which are very strong product portfolio across all sector, which including the entry-level mentioned also -- and also right now the flagship, we do have strong confidence to maintain the current market share. And maybe even to manage it to increase market share for the flagship because in the past we were in the variable market share situation.

Sunny Lin

Got it. My second question is also on the pricing side. Now looking at 5G SoC pricing, although it's already in the third year of introduction, it's still at a meaningful premium over 4G. So that's probably being supported by the supply chain tightness. Now as the supply gradually improves, what's your expectation on how that price premium may evolve on next two to three years?

David Ku

First of all, I probably need to clarify that. The 5G [indiscernible] a much higher ASP is actually mainly due to the technology migration, not due to the supply chain tightness, because you can charge in front of the gross margin. If it is due to supply chain tightness, maybe [indiscernible] see the gross margin increase substantially. In the last few years, we've greatly increased our gross margin mainly due to the product mix increase relevant as supply tightness.

And also, I think in the last few quarters, talking about our pricing in general is a strategic, really as optimistic. So we didn't really just increased buyers spontaneously due to the supply chain situation. I want to clarify that. So again, because of that, I think 5G ASP versus the 4G ASP is still a huge [indiscernible]. I won't say premium if that's all when using more wafer, okay, because there's [indiscernible] and also the technology is just very different.

So we do still see the gap between -- the ASP gap between 5G and 4G. Problem will stay there, unless someone can have come out totally different excited, but in the near-term, I guess no one can fix this.

Sunny Lin

Got it. Thank you. That's very helpful. Maybe a quick follow-up. So in terms of supply, are you seeing any improvement on the foundry side for the next couple of quarters and any expectation for the foundry cost increase?

Rick Tsai

We believe foundry, especially leading ledge process, foundry capacity remains tight, especially our main -- or actually our only main foundry source. As they reported, they are also facing supply chain constraints. Thank you for that. But it's also important to point out that despite the tightness of the leading-edge process capacity, we are getting, I think, I would say a right amount of supplies that we can meet our customer requirements in general. As good a mature technology capacity, I think the attrition is probably somewhat different from the leading edge. We feel also rather to feel reasonably comfortable with the mature technology supply also. Thank you.

Sunny Lin

Thank you very much.

Laura Chen

Hi. Good afternoon. Can you hear me?

Rick Tsai

Yes, I can hear you well.

Laura Chen

Hi. Thank you for taking my question. My first question is about that we've seen that MediaTek already have very great progress not only in 5G, but also in those announced smartphone business such as networking and connectivity. I'm just wondering that if there is any plan for MediaTek in computing or PC business, or even like a PC peripheral interface, can you help us to have more color on MediaTek plan in the PC or peripheral space? That's my first question. Thanks.

Rick Tsai

First, MediaTek is now in the PC business, mostly through the Chromebook sector. We do have, we believe, a very strong technology capability, from CPU and GPU, as well as the multimedia, etc. to play a significant role in the computing area. The thing with that, we are not a big player right now in that space. It is our intention to move into that space as we have greatly improved and enhanced our computing capability over the past several years. So yes, indeed, we are progressing into that space. As to the peripherals, we are still looking at it. The size of the market is quite different from the mainstream PC, so we are first looking at the sizable market first.

Laura Chen

What kind of the product we may expect to come out from MediaTek in the following one or two years aside from those application processors for Chromebook? I'm also wondering that if we planning have combo solutions for like a Wi-Fi plus some interface connectivity for PC peripheral or can give some more color on what kind of products are we aiming for?

David Ku

Laura, I think first of all, I think it's in addition to what our CEO talked about, I think for the peripheral, I think right now a list for Wi-Fi, those for Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6, and also for [indiscernible] who already have acquired a good exposure on the PC side already. If your question is specifically talking about high-speed interface, right now is actually not our focus yet.

Laura Chen

Okay. Very clear. And actually, my second question is also about the Power Management and IC. I think we already mentioned that we see very strong 22% year-on-year growth in Q1. So I'm wondering that could you give us more details on the application [indiscernible]? Given what we see recent macro uncertainties, do you also see more softness in the Power Management and IC [indiscernible]? Thanks.

Rick Tsai

Our Paul -- our business actually covered a few emerging covers, a really wide range of applications. Yes. The base portion obviously, in the area of PC in the displays, monitor displays, and auto smartphones, both are our largest area. But as time goes on, I think as we recorded before, last time and this time also, we're also moving into automotive industry applications, which already comprised about 10% of power ITs revenue. And the going forward, the objective is to move upward into higher computing Hensley applications so that we can have even better growth and better margin. I think you also asked demand.

It is -- we're seeing also some impact with the last two years; our Power IC business has done a very good job in upgrading their capability and their customer mix. We are seeing the first quarter results demonstrated the progress they have made. And we believe this progress will continue throughout the year in 2022. Thank you.

Laura Chen

Thank you.

Charlie Chan

Thanks. Hi, Rick, David and also Jessie. Good afternoon. My first question is also about the pricing strategy. To understand, company itself, strategy totally makes sense. But even you want to keep that discipline but if your competitor does not, what would you react? For example your competitors start to compromise and what will be your reaction? And also now your customers could be suffering. But if your customers come to you that we have a big pressure in terms of morality and profitability, etc., how you're going to communicate with your customers in the set-up situation? Thank you.

David Ku

Charlie, I think for pricing, we will not be able to comment about any more from our competitor because they have toward that terrestrial energy. But I think from our perspective, you will always center around about the pricing [indiscernible]. I think people are trying to understand how do we response on the competition? And from our perspective, most important part in a completion is we starting for our technology and product portfolio and overall, the relatively market position.

Like [indiscernible] was talking about earlier, this time around compared to the previous few cycles, I understand where I've talked to some downloads and also Investor, people have a solid take buy in the past for the cycle or downcycle to be precise. But this time round when you think about MediaTek, the product portfolio, the revenue -- the size of the revenue, the timing of our launch on our product, taking 5G for example, taking Wi-Fi 6 for example, even we announced about a Wi-Fi 7 for example, I didn't know what -- we have a lot of tools in the competition.

Pricing is still part of that. The article is not going to be a major part of that. So we want to make sure we fully leverage about our [indiscernible], which is a product and technology and product portfolio. Really, the only thing focuses on one single tool. I think that's a probably just a better way to look at this.

Charlie Chan

I see. Thank you. Yeah. I think the product portfolio, I think that is also very boring. Instead of cutting the price, why not just introduce a lower-cost new 5G entry product, so that your customers and probably the company can also both benefit from this introduction. Any plan for the -- like a low-end or a new entry 5G SLC.

Rick Tsai

That's a very good point. We do have -- as we said earlier and as many times, we are -- we have a complete portfolio for 5G SoC, which covers from all the way from fluctuate high-end, mid-end entry, and we are going to have also a, I would say, well, low-entry level SoC as we believe the penetration of the 5G into the smartphone will continue to increase. And all the different market, different regions, different segment of products, and MediaTek is there and will be there to support all those different dividends. So we are working on that end year. We will announce that in right time.

Charlie Chan

Okay. Sorry, Rick, did you say at the end of the year?

Rick Tsai

No. I said at the right time.

Charlie Chan

So what I think about is the crash and E-3D 5G SoC, this is on costs. A tempo I think $500 5G SSD probably is good for $500 5G phones. So if the price points that you go to like $200 or even $150 to maybe there's a time you have to do this. So do you have any kind of plan that the price point of 5G, when will that get to like for Tampa $150? What kind of [indiscernible] to price will be required to mature as the demand of a $150 5G smartphone.

Rick Tsai

Charlie, you're trying to pin down smartphone price slowly on the SoC chip boxing. I would agree it is maybe even a significant factor, but definitely not the only factor. There are many factors. If you look at the bottom of the form or other display or the memory, all those things. So what I can tell you is, we are working on -- I just don't remember the date. But I don't think we're not talking about very far away in the future. We are talking about something that we can announce, not in too far future. We will be able to provide a good quality, good performance above reasonable priced SoC to our customers. And it's really up to them to put together cost effective and the beneficial to the maybe a certain market supplement and certain users. So I really cannot answer your question about what price when, because it is not in our control.

Charlie Chan

I see. So just the one clarification. It's another focus in clarification. So you mentioned about a 20% revenue target. Last time you talked about more than 20%. Is there any tone change or just to get into too much detail?

David Ku

Well, I think, Charlie, less tight, and this time around, I think we talked about the same. We say 20% plus. I think that's the same. Yeah. We didn't really change. But we also have been talking about the overall uncertainties now that we understand.

Charlie Chan

I see. Okay. Some caveats. Understood. Thank you.

Gokul Hariharan

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. I want to first start with the smart edge area and Wi-Fi 6 seems to be the primary growth driver in the last 12 to 18 months. Could we talk a little bit about what you see on Wi-Fi replacement cycles? Because historically, if we think about past Wi-Fi replacement cycles, we've seen about four to five years before a new Wi-Fi generation comes online and becomes mainstream. Obviously, Wi-Fi 6 has been a pretty quick adoption curve, but we're also -- I think industry is also talking about Wi-Fi 7.

MediaTek also started to talk about it. So could you talk a little bit about when do you -- what do you think about Wi-Fi replacement cycle? Is it the once in five, six-year cycle or you think that this is accelerating to an extent that we get consistent product upgrade and ASP upgrade every two, three years for your Wi-Fi product portfolio?

Rick Tsai

We're also watching this trend. I think qualitatively we believe the cycle, but I should say the cycle actually last now shorter than the previous generations of Wi-Fi. That is from Wi-Fi, 4 to 5, 5 to 6, and 6 to 7 probably is getting sooner for the -- for people -- for the users to move to the next-generation Wi-Fi. We can all say -- I think you mentioned two to three years. I think that's probably too short. But we're are seeing the migration to Wi-Fi six from Wi-Fi five is definitely sooner than what we have been from four to five. And the way we are -- as you know, we have a non-power Wi-Fi seven capability backing early this year.

We have the response we have received from the customers and the different applications frankly, is stronger than we expected. Of course, in many ways. Also, [indiscernible] MediaTek 's progress, the effort in upgrading our Wi-Fi technology capability at a much faster rate compared to a few years ago. We also move in to almost all applications from high end to notebook through our traditional Realtor's and some devices. At least for MediaTek, what I can say is yes, the cycle moves faster from 4G -- from 4 to 5, 5 to 6 hopefully to 7 also. Thank you.

Gokul Hariharan

Understood. Thank you very much. My second question is on the 5G. Thanks Dr. Tsai for outlining your pricing approach, pricing strategy, but could you talk a little bit about -- I think your competitor has talked about gaining share over the next three years in the Android addressable market, which is essentially the market that you both compete in.

If they become more aggressive, do you plan on responding on price or you're happy to see some share to keep margins intact, given as you mentioned, there is not much incremental demand enough to drop prices? And previously, couple of quarters back we had indicated that 5G ASP in 2022 will be largely flattish compared to 2021. Is that the statement that still holds given the current market environment?

David Ku

Gokul, first of all, I think for the 5G pricing, I see the same as to your whole. These are for 2022 based on all we see; I think that's still in line. What you're talking about, again, I think it's -- earlier, there's several questions asking the same question. I think people are still kind of worried or concerned or kind of wondering how to respond on the competition. It just come out maybe from a different format. I mean, you come off on the way, say, competitive, maybe more aggressive. So all today, it was me talking about now they don't have the supply constraints situation, but overall, regardless of what's the rationale, basically, you guys are all talking about competition.

But we're also trying to highlight that in the last product cycle, which is the 4G. There's no competition, there's no constraint on the supply. There's no short of aggressiveness, but we still managed to do a critical job on the 4G gaining market share and more importantly, grow with the profitability. So we know how to compete basically. And we don't have a crystal ball to tell you three years -- what would happen from now, but we can reassure you the portfolio we have right now is actually much, much better and stronger compared to our last 4G cycle.

Again, every one of you or some of you, actually many of you two years ago still worried about whether or not going to be high on 5G product portfolio. It's just what I recall in the last two years question. But after two years, we -- not just even behind, we're actually in the first wave of 5G, we get a pretty good market share of all product segments. And right now, once we get into the flagship, it's the holy grail of the 5G smartphone, we actually, even though the market share-wise actually is, we are still small, but the market perception and also market feedback is all public information. You can get on the Internet to check the comparisons that I mentioned, 9000, they are all very positive. So again, when we're facing competition, the bottom line for the technology and product portfolio, and we have certain confidence, very strong confidence, I should say.

Gokul Hariharan

Got it. Thanks very much, David. One last question is, is any impact to your Q2 guidance due to the China lockdowns and factory logistics issues? Is there anything that you had to discount in your Q2 guidance because of that?

Rick Tsai

You all know our exposure like the smartphone and we have taken into account China market, domestic market, and she's like domestic market through the mobile phone 4G and 5G impact. On the other hand we believe outside of the China market will grow quite well this year in a 5G and our product portfolio works really well with first of all, every major Android phone makers. And you can see for instance -- our market -- our expansion of results in for instance, North America, that demonstrates our capability, our product portfolio's capability. Thank you.

Gokul Hariharan

Okay.

Bruce Lu

Okay. Thank you for taking my question. I think that investor concern is definite for the China smartphone, and they may give the reason, lockdown and deterioration and demand. What is the -- What is your assumption for the overall China smartphone shipments? And also, what -- we also understand that you have a very good progress outside of China. Can you share your revenue exposure from China within the smartphone business? Also, do you expect the U.S. smartphone shipment to grow in 2022? Were your 5G smartphone shipment more than 4G anytime in this -- any quarter in this year? Something that that will be very helpful to release or to ease investor concerns. Thank you.

Rick Tsai

Bruce, why not start with our view about the China smartphone market. I think our view remains the same. Earlier this year when we give you our 20% growth target, we kind of expect trying now will be either flattish or maybe even coming down when they are talking about the China domestic smartphone market. Right now we share the same view but maybe the declined share is slightly larger our earlier expectation, I think that's assumption. And also this time around, we also revised our assumption about the global smartphone shipment. Like the CEO explained earlier.

Earlier our assumption will be global will be flattish to up a little bit actually is flattish but down a little bit. But something we didn't change is our view about the 5G penetration rate ratio. I think this year we believe as 21B, 50 projects. So if you do the math, basically the all for 5G or just for Market Common down side. Originally we were looking for globally 700 million smartphone, 5G smartphone, but now we talk about maybe 656 is [indiscernible] AT. And if you apply to our scripted market share, which was in line with what we talked about earlier. Actually the impacts actually manageable and tossed margin in our earlier statement, we also talking about one very important message, I think for the smart edge platform is also had very strong growth.

And we even talking about for the allocation statement earlier, say margin smart platform for like the strongest growth, among other sector. I think this is actually all -- if your pin them all together, that should give you why we still feel comfortable of our growth target by now.

Bruce Lu

But when you think [indiscernible] about it. I'm sorry, please.

Rick Tsai

Sorry. Here's a reminder, for 5G, 4G breakdown, 5G right now is actually -- it's definitely [indiscernible] lagers, basically -- especially from a revenue contribution perspective compared to 4G, yes.

Bruce Lu

How about the shipment wise? Can you surpass [indiscernible], 4G shipment anytime this year?

Rick Tsai

[indiscernible] really disclose the specific 4G, 5G shipment [indiscernible]

Bruce Lu

All right. But I tried to dig in a little bit about your China Oppo smartphone machine where you'd said that maybe the smartphone in China will decline more than low single-digit. I would say that I think the investor expedition now is a lot bigger than that, maybe that's the discrepancy between investors expectation and the company's guidance. Do you -- can you share a little bit more color that how can you have this -- how can you be so confident that the smartphone shift in China will only decline by mid to high-single-digits?

David Ku

First of all, Bruce, we didn't talk about China will decline only mid to high-single-digit. That's not what we're saying, okay?

Bruce Lu

I see. I understand. Okay. Then let me move on for a longer-term question. Can you share more color about the multi-year revenue growth are low, especially coming from the smartphone business? 5G smartphone penetration rate only will reach 50% based on the company's guidance, it looks the device penetration rate outgrows the infrastructure investment. Do you expect the 5G smartphone growth -- 5G growth rate or penetration rate will slow down? Mainly for the moving forward, what is the assumption? Will you provide like teens of revenue growth for next two, three years?

Rick Tsai

I think 5G growth in the coming two years, I don't know. I cannot say for sure. Our three years will remain as we projected. Right now it's about 50% penetration, I think. We believe our 70% penetration of 5G is what we're looking at. And we just had a review, for instance, the other day of different market. We understand domestic markets very well. We know how they're -- what they're doing, how they're doing. We also understand the difficulty the China domestic market is going through.

However, we had a look at the India market. And if you look at the India market, 5G conversion rate is quite impressive. So we just -- we fully understand the saturation of the 5G market in China domestically. And we also -- and that's why we're also, we're working very closely and very well with all Android phone makers so that we have the largest market share, not only in China, but also in the global market outside of China. Thank you.

Bruce Lu

Can I double-check that you just mentioned that the penetration for 5G will reach like 70% in two years? Based on this assumption, you can achieve teens growth in the coming two years, is that the right assumption?

Rick Tsai

Was on -- Bruce, our growth going forward, of course, cannot be dependent on 5G only. That's why, I think we have said many times for instance, today, also, smartphone occupied -- mobile occupies while 53% of our revenue, of which means 47% revenue coming from a very different segment. And our 47% revenue comes from basically not relating to mobile phone revenue, not related. This 47% of the revenue, as we have also invested, a Wi-Fi is just a good example. We will also provide our growth momentum going forward. And that's why we analyze, we speak, we also work on many different new segments that we need to look going so that we can generate the meeting CAGR for the next 3 to 5 years growth. Thank you.

Bruce Lu

Thank you.

Brett Simpson

Yes. Thanks very much. Rick, I wanted to maybe just dig in a little more on the China smartphone set up that you see in Q2 and particularly into the second half of this year. I guess we can all see there has been softness and domestically with Chinese smartphone vendors. But I think also, the export business has been impacted because of their quarantining policies, etc., and it lost share to Apple and particularly Samsung so far.

Brett Simpson

So I'm just -- given that backdrop, what makes you so confident that you are playing out as you expect that there's nothing really changing? And do you think Chinese smartphone vendors are building inventory so they are not [indiscernible] cutting back? They want to have supply so they can react to any recovery post lock down. Any perspective you can share with us in how you see that side of the business, particularly going into the second half? Thank you.

Rick Tsai

I want to make sure I can clarify a few points. Number one, we recognize that the smartphone shipment is down compared to what we believed a quarter ago. We said that clearly in our opening statement. And of course, along with the 5G shipment, especially in China, but we didn't say specifically how much China domestic market demand is going down. Number two, but we also thought 5G shipment in 2022 should be -- will be about 30% higher compared to 2021 5G smartphone shipment. So I guess you guys have a lot of data just like we do.

You can figure out how much from China domestic market, how much from overseas market [indiscernible] overseas market, the global market outside of China. You also mentioned, I think the third point, you're dividing the smartphone suppliers into three categories: Chinese -- China suppliers, Apple, and Samsung. I think you also understand well the market positioning of the iPhones, they are very much into high-end to very high-end. And you can also, I'm sure, calculate their penetration in different -- in the developed economies and in the developing economies.

Two -- I cannot comment specifically on the other two categories you mentioned, but I'll just say, we'll just say we are expending in our market share across the global markets in different regions. And we are working closely -- we are working well with all Android phone makers. We can see that very clearly, and I think -- I'm sure you can deduce those statements while we are saying what we are saying. Thank you.

Brett Simpson

Rick. That's very helpful, maybe just a sort of a macro question just to get your perspective on the squeezed that's sort of underway and consumer disposable income. I mean, I guess what's rate rises and food inflation, energy prices all going up. Many investors are now talking about downturn in consumer semi's a heads maybe it's 2023. I don't know. But what's your perspective particularly given your high exposure -- MediaTek's higher exposure to a consumer and all the cycles you've been through your career. How do you assess the landscape at the moment and the cyclical risks around the business or semi's more broadly?

Rick Tsai

You're putting me all right but the American environment being, what was it? Yes, severe. We recognized that 40. And when you run a business, you have to run on certain assumptions and you try to read as much as you can about what the economists forecast, about whether there will be a hard landing, soft landing, etc., etc., etc. We are facing our current forecast on I think basically, there is no -- at least no imminent recession in 2022. I am not economist, not to mention a macro economist, but going forward, whether there is the risk of recession, you've got this as good as mine.

But you're also right. We have -- at least I have gone through several cycles, especially in the semiconductor business. We do know how to manage the cycles as much as painful as it can be, but in running a business, you have always absolute measure and relative measure. In the very down cycle, if it happens, I stress if it happens, the relative performance is critical. And I can assure you MediaTek will be a resilient performer despite you're saying that we have high consumer exposure.

Yes, we do. But the other lesson we have learned over the years, nobody can [indiscernible] a major cycle. Nobody. No matter which area you are in in this industry. So it's important -- the important thing is to be -- to stay resilient to manage the cycle. I hope that's useful. Thank you.

Brett Simpson

I appreciate the perspective. Thank you very much.

Jessie Wang

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes MediaTek 's 2022 first quarter conference call. We'd like to thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

