One of the largest publicly traded global packaging companies in the world today is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Over the past several years, fundamental performance of the business has been rather mixed. In some ways, the firm has improved, while in others it has stagnated. As a result of this mixed performance, shares of the company have been held at a price level that is lower than what many of its peers are going for. But while this has been a disappointment for some, it could ultimately lead to attractive upside for investors. Of course, the company's prospects should vary as new data comes in. And on April 28th of this year, we should get the newest installment of performance data from management covering the first quarter of the company's 2022 fiscal year. Heading into that quarter, analysts are anticipating some rather weak performance. Should this come to fruition, shares are already priced low enough that additional downside might be limited or non-existent. However, if management does succeed in beating expectations, the end result could be significantly positive.

As I mentioned already, International Paper is dedicated to providing packaging products and services to its customers. In this vein, the company operates 24 pulp and packaging mills, 163 converting and packaging plants, 16 recycling plants, and three bag facilities. Its focus is largely on renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products, with customers serviced across North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. Over the past several years, fundamental performance achieved by the company has been rather mixed. This is a highly competitive industry and the business was also negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, between 2017 and 2018, revenue increased, rising from $21.74 billion to $23.31 billion. This number then plunged over the following two years, hitting $17.57 billion in 2020 before rebounding some to $19.36 billion last year.

Volatility for the company has also existed on its bottom line. Over the past five years, net profits were as low as $482 million and as high as $2.14 billion. In 2021, net income totaled $1.75 billion. The same can be said of other profitability metrics. Operating cash flow has ranged from a low point of $1.76 billion to a high point of $3.61 billion. Volatility has been similarly wild when you adjust for changes in working capital. Even EBITDA has been bouncing around, ranging from a low point of $2.55 billion to a high point of $3.73 billion.

Because of this historical volatility, investors should not be surprised by what analysts anticipate for the first quarter of the company's 2022 fiscal year. As an example, let us focus on revenue. The current expectation for the quarter is revenue of $4.96 billion. If this comes to fruition, it would imply a year-over-year drop of 7.5% compared to the $5.36 billion generated just one year earlier. Profits are also expected to fall, with earnings per share of just $0.56 anticipated. That compares to the $0.88 per share the company generated in the first quarter of 2021. Translated into absolute dollar terms, analysts currently expect the company to report net profits of about $210.8 million. That compares to the $349 million generated one year earlier.

When it comes to the 2022 fiscal year as a whole, management has not provided any real guidance. Having said that, they did offer some thoughts on the matter. At present, the company anticipates a continuation of strong customer demand. However, they also warned about near-term pressure on volume tied to pandemic-related labor and logistics constraints on their value chain. Despite this, management most recently said that they expect to grow earnings in 2022 relative to 2021. This disparity between analysts and management will be interesting to see play out. At the end of the day, if management is right and analysts are wrong, the company could see a nice bump higher.

This brings me to a discussion about pricing the enterprise. Right now, shares look quite cheap. In the absence of reliable estimates for 2022 as a whole, I will instead rely on results generated in 2021. At present, the company is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 10.1. The price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple is even lower at 7.2, while the EV to EBITDA multiple of the company is 7.7. To put the pricing of the company into perspective, I decided to compare it to five similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 15.1 to a high of 19.7. Clearly, in this case, International Paper was the cheapest of the group. I then priced the companies using the price to operating cash flow approach, giving me a range of 7.3 to 13.9. In this case, International Paper was still the cheapest of the group. And using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range for the companies in question was from 7 to 12.9. In this scenario, only one of the five companies was cheaper than our prospect.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA International Paper 10.1 7.2 7.7 Amcor (AMCR) 18.8 13.3 11.8 Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) 18.1 13.8 10.1 Avery Dennison (AVY) 19.7 13.9 12.9 WestRock Company (WRK) 15.1 7.2 7.0 Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) 19.3 13.8 12.0

Admittedly, because of the historical volatility of the company, I would make the case that shares deserve to trade at some discount relative to most of their peers. However, we should not overlook the other positive developments management has achieved. For instance, during the company's 2021 fiscal year, management returned $1.6 billion worth of capital to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks. In the final quarter alone, the company repurchased $413 million worth of stock, bringing buybacks for the entirety of the year to $811 million. In addition to this, the company reduced debt by $2.5 billion, with $1.4 billion of that reduction coming in the final quarter of the year. It also boasts that its qualified pension plan is currently fully funded as well. Clearly, there are a lot of positives to the company outside of the pricing of the stock.

Takeaway

Based on all the data provided, I do believe that International Paper offers investors an attractive opportunity. I do not think this is the best company in the market and I do believe that it should trade some discount to other players in the space. But given how cheap shares are today and how management continues to reward shareholders, not to mention the disparity between what management anticipates and what analysts anticipate, I cannot help but to think that shares offer nice upside potential moving forward.