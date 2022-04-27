HJBC/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) reported a robust FQ3'22 earnings card yesterday. The King of SaaS continues to be firing on most cylinders, even though there was some cyclical weakness on the PC OEM and hardware side of the house. Azure led the show again, and Microsoft Cloud's impressive bookings growth cadence has continued to support its revenue trajectory.

Despite that, the SaaS stocks bear market has continued to afflict even MSFT. Nonetheless, the growth premium in MSFT stock has moderated significantly. The stock last traded in line with its 5Y valuation averages before its earnings release. Our DCF estimates also suggest that MSFT stock seems fairly valued, though not undervalued.

We discuss why MSFT stock remains a Buy.

Microsoft Demonstrated Remarkable Resilience in FQ3

SaaS investors have dealt with a treacherous investing climate over the past year. The digestion of the SaaS growth premium has been the most pronounced in the tech sector, given the industry's premium valuation. But we think it's justified.

Nevertheless, Microsoft reported a remarkable quarter despite challenging macros and supply chain headwinds. Therefore, it highlighted the secular tailwinds benefiting Microsoft's business model as corporate IT spending continues to shift to the Azure cloud. It has also made gains in its SaaS suite as companies leverage Microsoft's strength in AI, automation, business analytics, and cybersecurity.

Hence, we are not surprised that CEO Satya Nadella & Team reported revenue of $49.4B, up 18.4% YoY (Vs. Consensus: $49.1B, up 17.6% YoY). Furthermore, it reported a GAAP EPS of $2.22, up 9.4% YoY (Vs. Consensus: $2.19, up 8% YoY). Therefore, it was a comfortable double beat for Microsoft.

However, as seen above, we mentioned that the battering in MSFT stock was justified as its revenue growth decelerated over the past year. Furthermore, consensus estimates suggest that the normalization could continue throughout CY22. In addition, its EPS estimates also point to further moderation ahead of revenue growth before reaching an inflection point in CQ3'22. Therefore, the selloff has been well justified, even though we think it has been largely priced in.

Management was also incredibly proud of its performance for Microsoft Cloud (including Azure and other cloud services and other Microsoft cloud properties). The Nadella-led strategic pivot to the cloud has continued in earnest, helping drive growth across Microsoft's three main business segments.

As seen above, Cloud notched revenue of $23.4B in FQ3, up 32.2% YoY. Of course, the growth was led by Azure IaaS, which saw revenue increase by 46% YoY. Notably, Microsoft Cloud's share of total revenue also inched up to 38.8%, from 33.4% in the previous year. Therefore, we think Microsoft Cloud still has further legs to expand as it continues to shift those perpetual license holders to its Cloud business. Furthermore, Cloud's gross margin of 70% is also accretive to Microsoft's corporate gross margins average of 68-69%.

Nevertheless, management expects Azure growth to moderate slightly in Q4 by "2% points on a constant currency basis." However, we aren't unduly concerned, given the scale that it's operating at. Furthermore, the rapid adoption of Azure has been spurring broad growth across its other commercial segments. The company has also been winning more significant "Tier-1" deals, which could impact the near-term volatility in its revenue given its lumpiness.

Still, the company sees tremendous opportunities for its Cloud business, given its platform leadership. Nadella accentuated (edited):

When it comes to our Commercial Cloud offerings, we have significant advantages on that across the stack. Despite the challenges, whether micro or macro, I don't hear of businesses looking to cut their IT budgets or digital transformation projects. If anything, some of these projects are the way they're going to accelerate their transformation by using automation, for example. I have not seen this level of demand for automation technology to improve productivity because, in an inflationary environment, the only deflationary force is software. (Microsoft's FQ3'22 earnings call)

Is MSFT Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

MSFT stock remains a Buy. The digestion of its growth premium has been evident, but we think it has normalized significantly. MSFT stock last traded (pre-earning release) at an NTM normalized P/E of 27.4x (5Y mean: 28.2x). Its NTM FCF yield has also increased to 3.42% (5Y mean: 3.88%).

Nevertheless, its FCF metrics suggest that the stock is not undervalued. However, we still consider a fairly-valued MSFT stock a compelling proposition.

As such, we reiterate our Buy rating on MSFT stock.