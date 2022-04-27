HQuality Video/iStock via Getty Images

We wrote about Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) recently prior to its fourth-quarter earnings numbers when we stated that there was too much to like in the company to be bearish. Although the company announced sound top and bottom-line beats in the fourth quarter, that didn't stop shares from continuing their decline. In recent commentary, we alluded to the bearish triangle on the daily chart which actually has gained traction since the announcement of those fourth-quarter numbers. The worry here for the bulls is the height of the triangle in question (which is close to $20 a share). This means if indeed, a descending triangle is playing itself out at present in Cohu, shares could easily drop to the $15 level or even lower before the bearish pattern is completed.

We have discussed profitability and valuation in the previous commentary and for the most part, both of these key areas remain in good stead in Cohu. The issue for Cohu and its falling share price at present stems from how consensus has been consistently reducing forward-looking earnings forecasts. The market seems to be pricing in that lower than expected profitability will be here for some time in Cohu.

Technical chart of COHU (Stockcharts.com)

However, the chart above only depicts where shares are headed in the short term and actually brings opportunity for the following reason. Bottom-line profits are always the key factor for Wallstreet with respect to pricing stocks higher or lower but an array of factors (many times - external) can affect company profits (and consequently its share price) over the short term.

Long-term investors (who many times double down on their positions when they become substantially cheaper) focus more on the company at hand (internals) by seeing how cash is running through the company. Why? Because over the long-term, the principal drivers of COHU's earnings will be its assets as well as its sales. Suffice it to say, as long as COHU has the wherewithal to generate cash flow from its sales (irrespective of earnings growth rates), then that very same cash flow can be used to grow the business. Top-line sales in COHU grew by almost 40% in fiscal 2021 which means its current 10-year average annual top-line sales growth comes in at a very impressive 15%.

However, assets are also what make earnings grow over the long-term so the more equity (assets - liabilities) we can pick up at rock-bottom prices, the more earnings we and the company should earn in the long run. In fact, the author James O' Shaughnessy has done work in this regard where he backtested how well companies with low book & sales multiples performed over the long term. The results were excellent which is why plenty of value investors give more weight to the sales and book valuation multiples over earnings and cash flow for example.

So let's say, for example, the descending triangle plays itself out and shares drop indeed to the $15 mark. Currently, COHU has a market cap of $1.24 billion and trailing 12-month sales of $887 million. This gives us a price to sales ratio of 1.4. Now, assuming the same share count, COHU's market cap at the $15 mark would be 48.56 million shares multiplied by $15 which comes to $728 million. This would see a drastic reduction in the company's trailing sales multiple to the 0.82 mark.

On the assets side, COHU's share equity came in at $883 million at the end of fiscal 2021. Dividing this into COHU's present market cap, we get a trailing book multiple of 1.4. Again, if the bearish pattern alluded to above plays out and shares drop to the $15 mark, then COHU's book multiple would also revert to the 0.82 mark assuming the share count remains constant.

Now here is where the long-term investor begins to become very interested. Shareholder equity in COHU has risen from $280 million in fiscal 2012 to $883 million at the end of the company's most recent fiscal year. That is a 13% average annual growth rate in book value over the past 10 years. Furthermore, as mentioned above, top-line sales have grown by 15% on average per year over the same time period.

The above-mentioned growth rates resulted in shares of COHU increasing by almost a factor of five over the 10-year period up to the end of fiscal 2021. Therefore with the company's assets and sales becoming cheaper by the day, it will be interesting to see if buyers do indeed step in here sooner rather than later. Why? Because of cheap assets & sales and an excellent long-term growth record.

To sum up, although COHU's technical chart may look ugly at present with respect to the pattern of lower lows, a strong buying opportunity may be presenting itself here. We look forward to continued coverage.