Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) is a US-based company that provides specialized loan analytics, risk-based loan pricing, risk modeling, and automated decision technology for its clients across the country. These primarily constitute financial institutions, for which it has lent its services since its founding at the turn of the millennia in Austin, Texas. The company also adjudicates insurance claims and premium adjustments as a third-party administrator. Through its Lender Protection Program or LLP, the company is able to automate the process and cater to its 396 or so lenders.

The company's revenue doubled over a year in 2021 and is looking to continue its success throughout 2022 and beyond. Assessing the reasons for the company's growth, trends in the industry, and some of the concerns reveal that Open Lending is on track for continued growth.

Market Comparison

Open Lending currently has a market cap of nearly $2 billion, as of April 2022, after suffering from a -29.79% decline over the past year. The company's total value skyrocketed at the end of 2020, the year the company went public, peaking at $5.44 billion in mid-2021, and sharply declined by the end of the year. The enthusiasm following the public listed was quickly corrected, and despite a decline that paralleled its sharp rise, the company is set for more steady growth in the coming months and years.

The global financial services market, of which Open Lending is a part of, has experienced stable growth over the past few years. It was estimated to reach a total of $22.5 trillion in 2021, from the $20.4 trillion reported in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate of 9.9%. This growth is estimated to slow down just slightly, at a CAGR of 6%, to reach and forecasted total of $28.5 trillion by 2025. The continued adoption of digitalization and automotive services, such as the LLP Open Lending uses, is aiding in the rapid growth of the industry as it allows institutions to rapidly conduct their business as well as improve customer or user experience. The benefits of modernization go beyond enhancing operational efficiency, as improved data analytics also helps management and clients make smarter decisions, allowing for better financial management and investment growth. A more extensive geographical reach has also allowed companies to expand their clientele and grow.

Financial Growth

Open Lending saw substantial growth over the course of the past year, registering an 82% increase in certified loan growth in 2021, growing from 94,226 total certified loans in 2020 to a total of 171,697 by the end of the year. The company was also able to add 71 new customers, representing a growth rate higher than the previous year, which saw 55 new accounts added that year. Annual revenue growth was even higher, increasing by 123% compared to the previous year, for total reported revenue of $215.7 million by the end of the year. This was much higher than 2020's annual revenue, reported at $108.9 million, in a year that also saw losses in net income applicable to shareholders. Anticipated profit share and program fees were among the main drivers, as well as services fees revenues on new originations and changes made in future revenues on historical vintages.

The past year also marked a sharp turn in earnings, with the company finally seeing positive net income numbers, at a reported $146 million. At the current rate of growth, the company should make up for those losses of the last two years by the third quarter of the year, assuming nothing major offsets this growth. Aiding profit growth was a decline in general and administrative expenses, which decreased by 7%. This made a small difference, especially since other areas of the business all saw increases in expenses, most notably with research and development, which increased 122%, or an additional $2.4 million compared to the previous year.

The fourth quarter of 2021 brought in revenues of $51.6 million, lagging behind Q3 and Q2, the latter of which brought in $61.1 million in total revenue and nearly $76 million in net income. The company facilitated an additional 42,639 certified loans in the final three months, an improvement from the 26,822 certified loans in the fourth quarter of 2020. Despite fairing slightly worse in revenue from the previous quarter, Q4 reported higher earnings per share, besting estimated for a reported $0.23. This was the second-best quarter, just behind the $0.25 reported in Q2 and much better than the -$0.23 losses reported in Q3. Estimates for the first quarter place the company's EPS at a range of between $0.15 to $0.20, pending the company's first report for the year. Open Lending was able to repurchase a total of 612,745 shares of its common stock, at the end of March, for a total of $20 million through the company's Stock Repurchase Agreement.

Risks

Open Lending isn't an investment without risks. As can be expected, the company heavily relies on growth in the number of lenders it gains per year, and any negative changes in that direction would impact the company's growth substantially. Those risks are not to be expected from the industry at large but more from competitors, whose rates and benefits could do a better job of attracting clients. These risks include the adoption of the company's principal product, the LPP, which could also affect the company's results in the current year. The company will need to keep working on strategies to ensure that what it has to offer is among the best in the market if it intends to maintain growth. Fortunately, the market is favorable at the moment, and there is enough demand to ensure that the company's future is in its own hands.

That said, if the COVID pandemic worsens in the United States, this will indirectly affect the business as the economy could take a negative turn. This is entirely out of the company's hands, but it is also worthy to note that if something similar happened, the company would need to be in a better financial place to avoid significant losses. The rate of competition in the industry would further worsen such a scenario and place Open Lending in a difficult spot. The company will be looking at how the US economy plays out during its many challenges, including the energy and supply chain crises, which could have knock-on effects on its growth to varying degrees, depending on the severity of the situation. The automotive industry, on which the company is heavily reliant, is itself riddled with several challenges that will keep Open Lending attentive. Issues such as chip shortages are a good example of this, and the company would do well to expand to new industry verticals that would offer better security.

Conclusion

Open Lending will need to look into the past two years to assess what was done right, such as in 2021, and what should be avoided to ensure that 2022 is another profitable year. If the company pulls this off, while some of the major global and economic concerns are ironed out, its growth will depend only on a thriving company. Competition is strong, but if anything, that will only keep the company on its toes, as it has shown in the past year that it is more than capable of attracting clients.