My Bullish Playbook

It is very easy to be bearish right now, and the pummeling stocks took yesterday makes it all the easier, as the major market averages test their February and March lows, while the Nasdaq Composite fell to a new 52-week low. Investors are worried about inflation, rising interest rates, the war in Ukraine, a shrinking of the Fed’s balance sheet, the latest Covid outbreak in China, corporate earnings, and a global economic slowdown. This explains why investor sentiment is washed out at historical lows, but I am far more sanguine in my outlook, and the fact that so few are today only serves to strengthen my resolve.

Inflation fears were deserved earlier this year, but it looks more apparent by the week that the peak is behind us. Concerns about Fed tightening were also warranted at the beginning of the year, but the bond market has already priced in one of the most rapid rate-hike cycles in history with the 2-year Treasury yield soaring more than 200 basis points to 2.72%. The rate of economic growth is slowing from last year’s unsustainable 6%, but an above-trend 2-3% this year is still solid growth. Corporate earnings are coming in ahead of expectations and on track for another quarter of sequential growth. The bottom line is that stocks are in the process of being revalued as interest rates have risen and investors estimate the long-run rate of inflation in the post-pandemic environment. Regardless, investor angst builds as valuations become more reasonable.

One of the greatest concerns right now is that the Fed will tighten policy too much in the face of all these macroeconomic headwinds in its effort to rein in inflation, resulting in a recession. Inflation expectations over the coming 5-year period, as measured by 5-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS), is running at 3.4%. That is down from 3.6% in March, which is a move in the right direction. Still, during the past two rate-hike cycles the Fed had to raise short-term interest rates above the market’s expected 5-year inflation rate to bring it down to its 2% long-term target. That implies a Fed Funds rate of more than 3% as soon as possible.

This is why the futures market is pricing in a Fed Funds rate of 3%-3.25% as the highest probability over the next 12 months, but there are two things I see happening that underlie my bullish outlook over the coming year. The first is that the Fed is likely to accept a long-run inflation rate that is modestly higher than 2%, as that would help us address a burgeoning debt and deficit crisis that most seem to have forgotten about. A recession would only worsen that situation.

The second is that today’s 5-year inflation expectations are different from what we saw in the mid-2000s and late 2010s, because we were not contending with the shorter-term impacts of a pandemic and war. As both come closer to resolutions or more stable situations, the inflationary impacts should subside, bringing down inflation expectations without Fed policy tightening.

Therefore, I think we will see expectations for rate hikes peak at current levels and gradually come down as the year progresses, along with 5-year inflation expectations. Both should be supportive of risk assets, especially at current levels.

The Technical Picture

As the S&P 500 retests its February low around 4,175, the Relative Strength Index is approaching oversold levels at 30. The index now trades at just over 17 times my estimate of $240 for 2022 earnings, which I think is a reasonable multiple, given today's long-run inflation expectation of 3.4% and earnings growth of more than 10%.

The bearish targets of 3,800 to 4,000 are certainly a possibility in an oversold environment, which fall between 4-9% below current levels with 3,800 completing a bear market decline of 20% from the January high. At that level, I think we would see an upside reversal that would bring us back to current levels very quickly if for no other reason than there are not a lot of investment alternatives to achieve positive real rates of return in today’s inflationary environment. Therefore, I am continuing to look to add to undervalued quality names that can grow profits.

The Volatility Index is back to levels north of 30 where the major market averages have bottomed over the past six months. We could see a spike higher north of 40, but that would be an even stronger buy signal for long-term investors.

The percentage of stocks in the S&P 500 trading above their 50-day moving average is falling to levels where it historically bottoms, and we see an upside reversal.