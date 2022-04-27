Mastercard: Short-Term Tailwinds Likely To Persist, But Risks Are Mounting

Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA profile picture
Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA
3.55K Followers

Summary

  • Following Visa's spectacular results yesterday, all eyes are now on Mastercard's cross-border volumes.
  • Management has previously iterated that Russia is a strategically important market for the company.
  • Mastercard's premium valuation already prices in strong results for the current year which could bring additional risks for shareholders.
  • Investors should also pay attention to the company's increased borrowing and its very aggressive M&A strategy.
Credit Cards

shaun/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Similarly to Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), Mastercard (NYSE:NYSE:MA) and Visa (NYSE:V) are often seen as substitutes to one another by both retail and institutional investors alike. Even investors, such as Warren Buffett, hold almost equal shares of companies.

Long-term share price performance is also similar between the two giants, albeit Mastercard has outperformed in more recent years.

Mastercard vs Visa chart
Data by YCharts

In spite of the geopolitical risks and the pandemic, there are strong short-term tailwinds for Mastercard. On one hand there is some pent-up demand for cross-border transactions as the global economy reopens from the pandemic lockdowns (assuming lockdowns in China will not spread across the globe) and on the other, higher inflation also stimulates higher demand.

That is why, yesterday Visa reported yet another strong quarterly results, marked by significant growth in overall payments volume and in particular cross-border volume.

Visa volume growth

Visa Earnings Presentation Q2 2022

It should be noted, however, that these results were slightly lower than the previous quarter for Mastercard's main peer.

Visa volume growth

Visa Earnings Presentation Q1 2022

Higher cross-border volumes will likely be the main tailwind for Mastercard's results as management aims to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Cross-border travel continued to show improvement relative to quarter 3 levels, aided by border openings in the U.S., UK and Canada. While Omicron has had some recent impact on cross-border travel, we continue to believe that cross-border travel will return to 2019 levels by the end of this year.

Michael Miebach - CEO

Source: Mastercard Q4 2021 Earnings Transcript

Cross-border volumes remain the only major segment of Mastercard that has not yet recovered since the pandemic and could provide a significant boost for 2022 earnings.

Mastercard revenue components

prepared by the author, using data from Mastercard 10-K SEC Filings

The wildcard for the company, however, remains the geopolitical risk and the suspension of Mastercard's operations in Russia. As noted during the last conference call, the Russian market was an important one from a strategic point of view.

Russia is a substantial and important -- and strategically important market for us. We'll have to see how that plays out.

Source: Mastercard Q4 2020 Earnings Transcript

Keeping the premium valuation in mind

On a cross-sectional basis versus its major peers in the electronic payments space, Mastercard has one of the highest Price-to-Sales multiples, which is supported by the company's exceptionally high operating margin.

electronic payments valuation versus profitability

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Mastercard, however, is valued at a similar level to Visa, in spite of its higher operating margin. On one hand, this is due to MA's higher leverage and lower interest coverage ratio which results in lower net income margin. On the other, Visa's dominant positioning and stronger brand offers a competitive advantage.

Mastercard also has the second highest forward Price-to-Earnings ratio, based on its nearly 20% forward revenue growth, which as we will see later is largely due to the company's ambitious M&A strategy.

Electronic payments P/E vs. revenue growth

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

If we once again look at the operating margin versus Price-to-Sales multiple, but this time on a historical basis, we could see that the current valuation of Mastercard is significantly higher than what its long-term trend line would suggest.

Mastercard operating margin vs. price to sales

prepared by the author, using data from 10-K SEC Filings

To an extent, this is driven by the loose monetary policy in recent years which benefited heavily high-growth and momentum stocks.

Chart
Data by YCharts

However, as probability of monetary policy normalization has increased in recent months, companies exposed to the momentum trade are at risk. Moreover, we should notice that in spite of Visa's stronger positioning, Mastercard still trades at a lower free cash flow yield which will likely put pressure on the latter's returns going forward.

Mastercard free cash flow yield

Mastercard (Seeking Alpha)

Visa free cash flow yield

Visa (Seeking Alpha)

What about capital allocation?

Another risk for Mastercard shareholders has been the company's capital allocation in recent years. It is usually a sign of difficulties ahead, once a high-growth company becomes too aggressive in increasing its debt levels in order to finance a barrage of M&A deals.

In that regard, Mastercard's interest coverage ratio has worsened significantly in recent years and is now close to levels last registered during 2007-2009 period.

Mastercard interest coverage

prepared by the author, using data from Mastercard 10-K SEC Filings

* EBITDA adjusted for litigation settlements

We do not need to go as far as 2007 to note the massive change in the company's net debt levels in recent years.

Mastercard Net Debt

prepared by the author, using data from Mastercard 10-K SEC Filings

To a large extent, the company has utilized its increased borrowings to finance its ambitious M&A program, which resulted in intangible assets to total assets ratio to increase from 15% in 2014 to 30% in 2021.

Mastercard intangibles to total assets

prepared by the author, using data from Mastercard 10-K SEC Filings

This is likely to increase further during 2022 as Mastercard continues its path to an acquisition spree. The latest addition is that of McDonald's (MCD) artificial intelligence platform that the restaurant chain acquired in 2019.

Mastercard acquire Dynamic Yield

Seeking Alpha

The ability to offer personalized digital solutions was also behind Mastercard's deal to acquire Aiia.

Mastercard acquire Aiia

Mastercard

All other deals during 2021 were also aimed at existing technologies that allow e-billing, digital identity verification and credit decisioning.

On March 5, 2021, Mastercard acquired a majority of the Corporate Services business of Nets Denmark A/S (“Nets”) for €3.0 billion (approximately $3.6 billion as of the date of acquisition) in cash consideration based on a €2.85 billion enterprise value, adjusted for cash and net working capital at closing. The business acquired is primarily comprised of clearing and instant payment services and e-billing solutions.

(...)

On June 9, 2021, Mastercard acquired a 100% equity interest in Ekata, Inc. (“Ekata”) for cash consideration of $861 million, based on an $850 million enterprise value, adjusted for cash and net working capital at closing. The acquisition of Ekata is expected to broaden the Company’s digital identity verification capabilities.

(...)

Among the businesses acquired in 2020, the largest acquisition relates to Finicity Corporation (“Finicity”), an open-banking provider, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Source: Mastercard 2021 10-K SEC Filing

All these deals could be seen as a way for Mastercard to catch-up with peers and supplement its existing technology, however, such a flurry of deals is rarely a good sign, especially when a company's leadership is being challenged.

Investor takeaway

As Mastercard is still benefiting from the post-pandemic tailwinds and rising inflation could also be beneficial, the strategic importance of the Russian market could be a roadblock to Mastercard's success in 2022. The company is also likely to report a significant increase in cross-border volumes, however, optimistic expectations are largely priced in. Mastercard's aggressive M&A strategy is another area where potential investors need to have their eyes on since such strategies are often predecessors to operational and strategic difficulties.

This article was written by

Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA profile picture
Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA
3.55K Followers
Vladimir Dimitrov is a former strategy consultant with a professional focus on business and intangible assets valuation. Throughout his career he has been focused on solving complex business problems through the lens of the overall business strategy and by incorporating various valuation and financial modelling techniques.In addition to his professional experience, he has been exploring the concept of value investing and in particular finding companies with sustainable competitive advantages that also trade below their intrinsic value. He supplements his bottom-up approach to finding individual businesses with a more holistic view of the markets through factor investing techniques.Vladimir made his first investment in farmland right out of high school in 2007 and consequently started investing through mutual funds at the bottom of the market in 2009. In the years that followed he has been focused on developing his own investment strategy and philosophy. He has been managing a concentrated equity portfolio since 2016 and is a LSE Alumni and a CFA charterholder . All of Vladimir's content published on Seeking Alpha is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making investment decisions.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.

1 Comment
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.