Mastercard: Short-Term Tailwinds Likely To Persist, But Risks Are Mounting
- Following Visa's spectacular results yesterday, all eyes are now on Mastercard's cross-border volumes.
- Management has previously iterated that Russia is a strategically important market for the company.
- Mastercard's premium valuation already prices in strong results for the current year which could bring additional risks for shareholders.
- Investors should also pay attention to the company's increased borrowing and its very aggressive M&A strategy.
Similarly to Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), Mastercard (NYSE:NYSE:MA) and Visa (NYSE:V) are often seen as substitutes to one another by both retail and institutional investors alike. Even investors, such as Warren Buffett, hold almost equal shares of companies.
Long-term share price performance is also similar between the two giants, albeit Mastercard has outperformed in more recent years.
In spite of the geopolitical risks and the pandemic, there are strong short-term tailwinds for Mastercard. On one hand there is some pent-up demand for cross-border transactions as the global economy reopens from the pandemic lockdowns (assuming lockdowns in China will not spread across the globe) and on the other, higher inflation also stimulates higher demand.
That is why, yesterday Visa reported yet another strong quarterly results, marked by significant growth in overall payments volume and in particular cross-border volume.
It should be noted, however, that these results were slightly lower than the previous quarter for Mastercard's main peer.
Higher cross-border volumes will likely be the main tailwind for Mastercard's results as management aims to return to pre-pandemic levels.
Cross-border travel continued to show improvement relative to quarter 3 levels, aided by border openings in the U.S., UK and Canada. While Omicron has had some recent impact on cross-border travel, we continue to believe that cross-border travel will return to 2019 levels by the end of this year.
Michael Miebach - CEO
Source: Mastercard Q4 2021 Earnings Transcript
Cross-border volumes remain the only major segment of Mastercard that has not yet recovered since the pandemic and could provide a significant boost for 2022 earnings.
The wildcard for the company, however, remains the geopolitical risk and the suspension of Mastercard's operations in Russia. As noted during the last conference call, the Russian market was an important one from a strategic point of view.
Russia is a substantial and important -- and strategically important market for us. We'll have to see how that plays out.
Source: Mastercard Q4 2020 Earnings Transcript
Keeping the premium valuation in mind
On a cross-sectional basis versus its major peers in the electronic payments space, Mastercard has one of the highest Price-to-Sales multiples, which is supported by the company's exceptionally high operating margin.
Mastercard, however, is valued at a similar level to Visa, in spite of its higher operating margin. On one hand, this is due to MA's higher leverage and lower interest coverage ratio which results in lower net income margin. On the other, Visa's dominant positioning and stronger brand offers a competitive advantage.
Mastercard also has the second highest forward Price-to-Earnings ratio, based on its nearly 20% forward revenue growth, which as we will see later is largely due to the company's ambitious M&A strategy.
If we once again look at the operating margin versus Price-to-Sales multiple, but this time on a historical basis, we could see that the current valuation of Mastercard is significantly higher than what its long-term trend line would suggest.
To an extent, this is driven by the loose monetary policy in recent years which benefited heavily high-growth and momentum stocks.
However, as probability of monetary policy normalization has increased in recent months, companies exposed to the momentum trade are at risk. Moreover, we should notice that in spite of Visa's stronger positioning, Mastercard still trades at a lower free cash flow yield which will likely put pressure on the latter's returns going forward.
What about capital allocation?
Another risk for Mastercard shareholders has been the company's capital allocation in recent years. It is usually a sign of difficulties ahead, once a high-growth company becomes too aggressive in increasing its debt levels in order to finance a barrage of M&A deals.
In that regard, Mastercard's interest coverage ratio has worsened significantly in recent years and is now close to levels last registered during 2007-2009 period.
* EBITDA adjusted for litigation settlements
We do not need to go as far as 2007 to note the massive change in the company's net debt levels in recent years.
To a large extent, the company has utilized its increased borrowings to finance its ambitious M&A program, which resulted in intangible assets to total assets ratio to increase from 15% in 2014 to 30% in 2021.
This is likely to increase further during 2022 as Mastercard continues its path to an acquisition spree. The latest addition is that of McDonald's (MCD) artificial intelligence platform that the restaurant chain acquired in 2019.
The ability to offer personalized digital solutions was also behind Mastercard's deal to acquire Aiia.
All other deals during 2021 were also aimed at existing technologies that allow e-billing, digital identity verification and credit decisioning.
On March 5, 2021, Mastercard acquired a majority of the Corporate Services business of Nets Denmark A/S (“Nets”) for €3.0 billion (approximately $3.6 billion as of the date of acquisition) in cash consideration based on a €2.85 billion enterprise value, adjusted for cash and net working capital at closing. The business acquired is primarily comprised of clearing and instant payment services and e-billing solutions.
(...)
On June 9, 2021, Mastercard acquired a 100% equity interest in Ekata, Inc. (“Ekata”) for cash consideration of $861 million, based on an $850 million enterprise value, adjusted for cash and net working capital at closing. The acquisition of Ekata is expected to broaden the Company’s digital identity verification capabilities.
(...)
Among the businesses acquired in 2020, the largest acquisition relates to Finicity Corporation (“Finicity”), an open-banking provider, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Source: Mastercard 2021 10-K SEC Filing
All these deals could be seen as a way for Mastercard to catch-up with peers and supplement its existing technology, however, such a flurry of deals is rarely a good sign, especially when a company's leadership is being challenged.
Investor takeaway
As Mastercard is still benefiting from the post-pandemic tailwinds and rising inflation could also be beneficial, the strategic importance of the Russian market could be a roadblock to Mastercard's success in 2022. The company is also likely to report a significant increase in cross-border volumes, however, optimistic expectations are largely priced in. Mastercard's aggressive M&A strategy is another area where potential investors need to have their eyes on since such strategies are often predecessors to operational and strategic difficulties.
