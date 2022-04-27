shaun/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Similarly to Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), Mastercard (NYSE:NYSE:MA) and Visa (NYSE:V) are often seen as substitutes to one another by both retail and institutional investors alike. Even investors, such as Warren Buffett, hold almost equal shares of companies.

Long-term share price performance is also similar between the two giants, albeit Mastercard has outperformed in more recent years.

Data by YCharts

In spite of the geopolitical risks and the pandemic, there are strong short-term tailwinds for Mastercard. On one hand there is some pent-up demand for cross-border transactions as the global economy reopens from the pandemic lockdowns (assuming lockdowns in China will not spread across the globe) and on the other, higher inflation also stimulates higher demand.

That is why, yesterday Visa reported yet another strong quarterly results, marked by significant growth in overall payments volume and in particular cross-border volume.

Visa Earnings Presentation Q2 2022

It should be noted, however, that these results were slightly lower than the previous quarter for Mastercard's main peer.

Visa Earnings Presentation Q1 2022

Higher cross-border volumes will likely be the main tailwind for Mastercard's results as management aims to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Cross-border travel continued to show improvement relative to quarter 3 levels, aided by border openings in the U.S., UK and Canada. While Omicron has had some recent impact on cross-border travel, we continue to believe that cross-border travel will return to 2019 levels by the end of this year. Michael Miebach - CEO Source: Mastercard Q4 2021 Earnings Transcript

Cross-border volumes remain the only major segment of Mastercard that has not yet recovered since the pandemic and could provide a significant boost for 2022 earnings.

prepared by the author, using data from Mastercard 10-K SEC Filings

The wildcard for the company, however, remains the geopolitical risk and the suspension of Mastercard's operations in Russia. As noted during the last conference call, the Russian market was an important one from a strategic point of view.

Russia is a substantial and important -- and strategically important market for us. We'll have to see how that plays out. Source: Mastercard Q4 2020 Earnings Transcript

Keeping the premium valuation in mind

On a cross-sectional basis versus its major peers in the electronic payments space, Mastercard has one of the highest Price-to-Sales multiples, which is supported by the company's exceptionally high operating margin.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Mastercard, however, is valued at a similar level to Visa, in spite of its higher operating margin. On one hand, this is due to MA's higher leverage and lower interest coverage ratio which results in lower net income margin. On the other, Visa's dominant positioning and stronger brand offers a competitive advantage.

Mastercard also has the second highest forward Price-to-Earnings ratio, based on its nearly 20% forward revenue growth, which as we will see later is largely due to the company's ambitious M&A strategy.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

If we once again look at the operating margin versus Price-to-Sales multiple, but this time on a historical basis, we could see that the current valuation of Mastercard is significantly higher than what its long-term trend line would suggest.

prepared by the author, using data from 10-K SEC Filings

To an extent, this is driven by the loose monetary policy in recent years which benefited heavily high-growth and momentum stocks.

Data by YCharts

However, as probability of monetary policy normalization has increased in recent months, companies exposed to the momentum trade are at risk. Moreover, we should notice that in spite of Visa's stronger positioning, Mastercard still trades at a lower free cash flow yield which will likely put pressure on the latter's returns going forward.

Mastercard (Seeking Alpha)

Visa (Seeking Alpha)

What about capital allocation?

Another risk for Mastercard shareholders has been the company's capital allocation in recent years. It is usually a sign of difficulties ahead, once a high-growth company becomes too aggressive in increasing its debt levels in order to finance a barrage of M&A deals.

In that regard, Mastercard's interest coverage ratio has worsened significantly in recent years and is now close to levels last registered during 2007-2009 period.

prepared by the author, using data from Mastercard 10-K SEC Filings

* EBITDA adjusted for litigation settlements

We do not need to go as far as 2007 to note the massive change in the company's net debt levels in recent years.

prepared by the author, using data from Mastercard 10-K SEC Filings

To a large extent, the company has utilized its increased borrowings to finance its ambitious M&A program, which resulted in intangible assets to total assets ratio to increase from 15% in 2014 to 30% in 2021.

prepared by the author, using data from Mastercard 10-K SEC Filings

This is likely to increase further during 2022 as Mastercard continues its path to an acquisition spree. The latest addition is that of McDonald's (MCD) artificial intelligence platform that the restaurant chain acquired in 2019.

Seeking Alpha

The ability to offer personalized digital solutions was also behind Mastercard's deal to acquire Aiia.

Mastercard

All other deals during 2021 were also aimed at existing technologies that allow e-billing, digital identity verification and credit decisioning.

On March 5, 2021, Mastercard acquired a majority of the Corporate Services business of Nets Denmark A/S (“Nets”) for €3.0 billion (approximately $3.6 billion as of the date of acquisition) in cash consideration based on a €2.85 billion enterprise value, adjusted for cash and net working capital at closing. The business acquired is primarily comprised of clearing and instant payment services and e-billing solutions. (...) On June 9, 2021, Mastercard acquired a 100% equity interest in Ekata, Inc. (“Ekata”) for cash consideration of $861 million, based on an $850 million enterprise value, adjusted for cash and net working capital at closing. The acquisition of Ekata is expected to broaden the Company’s digital identity verification capabilities. (...) Among the businesses acquired in 2020, the largest acquisition relates to Finicity Corporation (“Finicity”), an open-banking provider, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Source: Mastercard 2021 10-K SEC Filing

All these deals could be seen as a way for Mastercard to catch-up with peers and supplement its existing technology, however, such a flurry of deals is rarely a good sign, especially when a company's leadership is being challenged.

Investor takeaway

As Mastercard is still benefiting from the post-pandemic tailwinds and rising inflation could also be beneficial, the strategic importance of the Russian market could be a roadblock to Mastercard's success in 2022. The company is also likely to report a significant increase in cross-border volumes, however, optimistic expectations are largely priced in. Mastercard's aggressive M&A strategy is another area where potential investors need to have their eyes on since such strategies are often predecessors to operational and strategic difficulties.