Spotify: Worrisome Subscriber Numbers Guided For Q2, Here's What You Need To Know
Summary
- Spotify's Q2 2022 guidance is poor, as organic revenue growth rates are expected to fall below 20%.
- Q1 2022 was Spotify's easiest comparable. The remainder of the year will get tougher.
- Premium subscribers' growth rates are slowing, with Q2 2022 guided for 13% y/y.
- All in all, this stock is overvalued.
- As always, happy to discuss more in the comments section.
Investment Thesis
Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Q1 2022 earnings came out and the guidance was disappointing. Why?
It's not that 20% growth rates are anything to sneer at. However, when we consider the context of the environment in are in.
Right now, there's a bifurcation in the market. Some stocks are benefiting from a digital acceleration, while others only got digital pull forward, and are seeing meaningfully slower growth rates.
Indeed, it doesn't appear that Spotify is benefiting from the digital pull forward as much as many investors had previously assumed.
3 months ago, I wrote an article about Spotify titled, Q1 2022 Guidance Not Enticing Enough, where I said,
On the one hand, this looks seriously cheap, particularly when you consider that Spotify carries approximately EUR2.4 billion of net cash on its balance sheet.
[...] On the other hand, Spotify is a business with very thin free cash flow margins of just 3%.
I could see then, as I can see now, that there's not enough here to entice new investors into the stock.
Revenue Growth Rates, Expected To Slow Down
Front and center, Q2 2022 guidance is pointing to a 20% CAGR. Remember, Spotify declared last quarter that it had what it took to grow its revenues by 20% CAGR sustainably. And now?
This 20% CAGR guidance for Q2 includes 600 basis points of favorable FX movements. That means that without the FX tailwinds, the guidance would be pointing to mid-teens growth rates.
This is crucial from three different angles.
- Firstly, it shows that Spotify's revenue growth rates are bumpier than investors would like them to be.
- Secondly, Spotify's organic growth rates are dipping below its own targeted 20% CAGR.
- Thirdly, for the remainder of the year, as Spotify comes against the tougher comparables, its revenue growth rates will weaken.
As an investor, the last thing you want is to invest in stock where its strongest growth days are in the rearview mirror. Particularly, in a company that many call a leading music subscription service.
These facts make me incredibly bearish on Spotify.
Why Spotify? Think Of The Context
Investors shouldn't get distracted by the news that Spotify’s services in Russia have closed.
Here's the key reason for my bearishness in this stock. If you have followed my work before, you'll have seen me say on countless occasions, follow the customers. The customers always know best. Guidance can at times be choppy, don't get too fixed on that, but follow the customer.
For Q2 2022, Spotify's premium subscribers are expected to be up 13% y/y. Now, with that figure in mind, let's see if we see a pattern in premium subscribers:
- Q1 2021: 21% y/y
- Q2 2021: 20% y/y
- Q3 2021: 19% y/y
- Q4 2021: 16% y/y
- Q1 2022: 15% y/y
- Q2 2022: estimated 13% y/y
Did you catch the pattern? You don't need to look beyond this.
What About Free Cash Flows?
When I started investing, I didn't like to read people having a contradictory point of view to my own. My closed-mindedness cost me a lot of capital. And I mean a lot. I wish I had been more open-minded. And willing to accept different points of view.
What you see above is that Spotify has reduced its capex by nearly 50% y/y. And even in that event, its free cash flows were also down meaningfully y/y.
This means that its free cash flow margins went from 2% last year to less than 1% in the current quarter.
SPOT Stock Valuation - Overvalued
It's really difficult to precisely quantify a company's fair value.
It very much depends on the current market environment. But one thing is clear if your revenue growth rates are slowing down, and your core customer growth rates are slowing down, while your free cash flows are going in the opposite direction, that bodes trouble.
The multiple that investors will be willing to pay can go below 1x sales. And I believe they will.
The Bottom Line
Spotify is a leading music subscription service. And investors typically believe that Spotify's subscribers are sticky because of their listening habits. And while I have no argument with that insight, my argument here is based on facts.
The facts show that the business' best days are in the rearview mirror. And when a company goes from reporting premium growth to middle-of-the-road growth, the multiple that investors are willing to pay for the stock rapidly compresses.
In that light, I believe that there are much easier investments available. Whatever you decide, good luck and happy investing.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.