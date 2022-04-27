Jean-Luc Ichard/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction: Why is Microsoft Stock Up?

We review our investment case on Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) after Q3 FY22 results were released overnight (Tuesday, April 26). MSFT stock is up 5.4% in pre-market trading (at $284.87) as of 7 am EST this morning.

Microsoft has been a core holding in our portfolio since 2014, and we initiated our Buy rating on Seeking Alpha in December 2020. Since then, shares have gained 28% (including dividends), though the share price is still down 19% from its December peak (and up only 9% in the past year):

Librarian Capital's MSFT Rating History vs. Share Price (Last 1 Year) Source: Seeking Alpha (26-Apr-22).

Q3 FY22 was another strong quarter, with revenues and EBIT both growing by more than 20% (excluding currency), and Q4 outlook implies EPS growth is likely to exceed 16% this year, supporting our investment case.

Microsoft Buy Case Recap

Our Buy case on Microsoft is based on a combination of trends together driving a sustained low-teens EPS CAGR across multiple years:

Technology spend as a percentage of GDP is expected to double in the next decade, driven by various structural trends, particularly digitalization.

MSFT revenues will grow faster than Technology spend, as its many competitive advantages will help it to continue gaining market share.

Earnings will grow faster than revenues, as costs on incremental revenues are low, giving MSFT natural operational leverage.

Management will continue to return capital to shareholders in dividends (an approx. 1% yield) and buybacks (adding 1% to EPS growth each year).

Since the turnaround under current CEO Satya Nadella's leadership started to bear fruit in FY18, Microsoft has consistently delivered double-digit revenue growth, EBIT margin expansion and high-teens or higher EPS growth. Growth was further boosted by COVID-19 in FY21:

MSFT Revenue & Earnings Growth (Since FY15) Source: MSFT company filings.

We have been assuming a 37.5x P/E for the end of our forecast period. This previously represented a de-rating but, with the recent correction in Technology stocks including MSFT, now represents a small re-rating upwards.

Q3 FY22 results again showed strong growth that is ahead of our assumptions.

Revenues & EBIT Both Grew More Than 20%

In Q3 FY22, in constant currency, Microsoft had year-on-year growth of 21% in revenues and 23% in EBIT (similar to 20% and 24% respectively in Q2). Including currency headwinds, revenue grew 18.4% and EBIT grew 19.5%:

MSFT P&L (Non-GAAP) (Q3 FY22 vs. Prior Periods) Source: MSFT company filings.

EBIT margin expanded 38 bps as result of operational leverage, despite headwinds from currency and changes in useful lives accounting estimates. Excluding the latter, EBIT margin expanded 2 ppts.

Net Income grew 17% year-on-year, less than EBIT due to both "Other Income" turning negative as a result of mark-to-market valuation changes on equity investments (worth 2 ppt in EPS growth) and an one-time tax benefit last year. EPS grew 13.7%, after the share count fell 0.8% with buybacks.

The comparison with Q2 FY22 (October-December 2021) is less meaningful due to some MSFT businesses benefiting from the holiday season.

Double-Digit Growth in Two Key Segments

All three segments showed strong double-digit revenue growth in Q3 FY22, and two (Productivity & Business Processes and Intelligent Cloud) saw strong double-digit EBIT growth where margin expanded by approx. 100 bps:

MSFT Revenue & EBIT By Segment (GAAP) (Q3 FY22 vs. Prior Periods) Source: MSFT company filings. NB. Intelligent Cloud included 4 weeks of Nuance contribution in Q3 FY22.

More Personal Computing had revenue growth of "only" 11% (13% excluding currency). Growth was strong in Windows, Search and news advertising, but lower in Surface (due to a weak consumer channel) and in Xbox Content & Services (as user engagement fell from their high prior-year level). EBIT grew less than revenues, due to Gross Margin falling slightly and Operating Expenses rising 17%, as MSFT raised investments in areas like Gaming.

All three segments continue to show strong trends in sequential revenue growth, albeit with seasonality. In each fiscal Q3, Productivity & Business Processes revenues tend to be flat or slightly down, while More Personal Computing revenues tend to dip sharply from the fiscal Q2 holiday high:

MSFT Revenue By Segment By Quarter (Since Q4 FY19) Source: MSFT company filings.

Q3 FY22 results also included continuing strong growth in key products.

Strong Growth Continued in Key Products

Strong growth trends have also continued in key individual businesses.

In Productivity & Business Processes, Office Products & Cloud Services Revenues again showed double-digit year-on-year growth in both Commercial and Consumer; Office 365 Commercial Seats grew 16% year-on-year, same as the preceding quarter. Dynamics revenues grew 25% excluding currency, weaker than expected but ahead of the market; LinkedIn revenue growth was 35% (excluding currency), similar to in Q2:

MSFT Productivity & Business Processes KPIs (Last 5 Quarters) Source MSFT results presentation (Q3 FY22).

In Intelligent Cloud, Azure & Other Cloud Services revenues grew 49% (excluding currency), similar to prior quarters; (On-premise) Server Products revenue growth was 7%, impacted by an ongoing transition from one licensing program (Open License) to another (Cloud Solution Provider):

MSFT Intelligent Cloud KPIs (Last 5 Quarters) Source MSFT results presentation (Q3 FY22).

In More Personal Computing, Windows OEM revenue growth was volatile, but Windows Commercial growth accelerated to 19% (excluding currency). Surface revenue growth accelerated to 18%, helped by an increased availability of devices. Search & News Advertising revenues grew a strong 25%. Xbox Content & Services revenue growth was 6%, as user engagement fell from their pandemic peak (though still above pre-COVID levels):

MSFT More Personal Computing KPIs (Last 5 Quarters) Source MSFT results presentation (Q3 FY22).

While many of the growth rates above likely still benefited from the ongoing impact of COVID-19, and may eventually normalize downwards, they also far exceed the long-term assumptions in our investment case.

FY22 Outlook Implies 16%+ EPS Growth

MSFT provided the customary outlook for the following quarter. For Q4 FY22, the mid-point of the outlook implies year-on-year growth of 14% in revenues, 11% in EBIT and 5.6% in Net Income:

MSFT P&L Outlook (Q4 FY22) Source: MSFT company filings.

As with Q3 FY22, Net Income growth is expected to lag EBIT growth in Q4 due to both "Other Income" turning negative year-on-year (from equity investments being revalued down) and prior-year one-off tax benefits.

The mid-point of the Q4 outlook implies total Net Income growth of nearly 16% for FY22, which with buybacks should lead to EPS growing 16%+:

MSFT Net Income By Quarter (FY20-22) Source: MSFT company filings.

While FY22 growth rate appeared to be trending down each quarter, this was in part a result of increasingly tough prior-year comparables, as FY21 growth rate was trending up each quarter.

Impact of Marco Risks Likely Limited

There are some potential adverse macro events on the horizon, but they would have limited impact on Microsoft even if they came to pass.

The first is a recession. Because Microsoft's revenues are mostly generated by mission-critical products and services on recurring contracts, they should remain secure through downturns. Indeed Microsoft may gain as customers rely on its solutions to generate savings, as CEO Satya Nadella explained:

In the conversations we are having with our customers ... no, I don’t hear of businesses looking to their IT budgets or digital transformation projects as the place for cuts. If anything, some of these projects are the way they are going to accelerate the transformation, or for that matter, automation"

The second is further COVID-related lockdowns in China, which could lead to product shutdowns for PCs and other devices, thus damaging Microsoft sales. Management's Q4 FY22 outlook already takes this into account, but "extended production shutdowns that reach into May would further negatively impact our outlook across Windows OEM, Surface, and Xbox hardware." Any impact would still be limited - devices were just 4% of group revenues in FY21, while most of Windows revenues are non-OEM - and temporary.

MSFT Revenues By Key Business Lines (FY21) Source: MSFT 10-K filing (FY21).

The third one is Russia. Direct impact should be limited, as Microsoft has already suspended all new sales in Russia, and the country was less than 1% of group revenues in FY21. There may be some indirect impact on Microsoft's businesses, especially in advertising, if the current conflict leads to a recession in Europe. (Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) highlighted a pullback in YouTube ad spend in Europe after the invasion in their Q1 2022 results.)

Valuation: Is Microsoft Stock Undervalued?

At the pre-market price of $284.87, on CY21 financials, MSFT shares are trading at a 31.9x P/E and a 2.4% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield; on FY21 financials, shares are at a 35.4x P/E and a 2.3% FCF Yield:

MSFT Earnings, Cash flows & Valuation (Since FY19) Source: MSFT company filings.

For the 3 quarters of FY22 so far, Net Income grew 20.1% year-on-year while FCF (excluding acquisitions) grew 21.9% to $39.9bn.

The dividend is $0.62 per share per quarter, or $2.48 annualized, representing a Dividend Yield of 0.9%. It was raised 11% in September.

Microsoft has repurchased $23.9bn of its shares in Q1-3 FY22 (compared to $20.2bn in Q1-3 FY21), equivalent to 1.1% of its market capitalization.

We continue to believe that Microsoft's proven resilience (including during COVID-19) and its continuing double-digit EPS growth will justify a P/E of at least 37.5x. Hence we believe the current valuation multiples implied by CY21 financials (31.9x P/E and 2.4% FCF Yield) to be cheap.

What Will Microsoft Stock Be Worth?

We raise our FY22 forecast in line with Q3 results and the Q4 outlook:

Net Income to grow 16% in FY22 (was 11%)

Net Income to grow 11.0% each year from FY23 (unchanged)

Share count to fall by 1% each year (unchanged)

Dividend growing with a 30% Payout Ratio (unchanged)

P/E of 37.5x at FY25 year-end (June 2025) (unchanged)

Our FY25 EPS forecast is $13.17, 4.5% higher than before ($12.60):

Illustrative MSFT Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

With shares at $284.87, we expect a total return of 77% (20.1% annualized) by June 2025, in just over 3 years.

Is Microsoft Stock a Buy? Conclusion

MSFT shares are up 5.4% pre-market after strong results overnight, but remain 19% below their December peak and at 31.9x CY21 EPS.

Revenues and EBIT both grew by more than 20% on a currency-neutral basis, led by strong double-digit growth in two of the three segments.

Azure & Other Cloud Services revenues grew 49%; Office Commercial, Dynamics and Windows all grew double-digits (excluding currency).

The new Q4 FY22 outlook implies EPS will likely grow by more than 16% this year; the impact from any macro risks will be limited.

With shares at $284.87, we expect a total return of 77% (20.1% annualized) by June 2025, in just over 3 years. Buy.