Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) have revalued lower sharply in recent months, potentially creating another buy-the-drop situation for investors that believe the former president's new social media platform, TRUTH Social, will be able to on-board a considerable of monetizable users. A full launch of the new social media platform apparently could draw millions of users to Trump Media & Technology Group in a very short period of time. Because shares of Digital World Acquisition have decreased in price so much lately, I believe the risk/reward is better than at any time since the SPAC deal was announced back in 2021.

The hype has faded

Digital World Acquisition Corp. announced on October 20, 2021 that it will merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. While shares of Digital World Acquisition initially surged after the merger announcement, they have fallen into a down-trend soon after. Since shares reached a high of $175.00 in October 2021, they have dropped 80%. Year-to-date, the return is (31)%.

Attractive market-price-to-sales and EV-to-sales ratios relative to rivals

The media company recently announced that it has migrated its website and mobile applications to Rumble's cloud infrastructure. The app was launched on the Apple App Store in February but has not been fully rolled out yet. An Android version, for example, is not yet available. Once the platform becomes fully operational, TMTG could become a serious force in the social media business.

Whether you are looking at streaming businesses such as Netflix and Disney, micro-blogging sites like Twitter or image-centric social media platforms like Pinterest, social media companies achieve serious market valuations once they reach a large enough user base… which creates a multi-billion market opportunity for Trump Media & Technology Group.

Digital World Acquisition has a market cap of $1.3B after the latest down leg. Despite the drawdown in DWAC's share price lately, I believe the social media platform's potential has become undervalued. I am projecting that TMTG could achieve $1.8B in (mid-point) revenues by FY 2024, meaning shares of Digital World Acquisition now trade at 0.7 X FY 2024 sales. Right now, DWAC is by far the smallest social media company in the industry as rival social media companies have much higher market caps, large, developed user bases and higher valuation factors.

However, this is going to change as users migrate to the new social media platform. Trump Media & Technology Group projects that it can grow its ecosystem to 81M users and achieve a 26% monetization rate by FY 2026, meaning the firm may be able to monetize every fourth user on its platform. Revenues are expected to ramp up slowly initially as business priorities will likely be to ensure functionality and support scalability. Longer term, based off of company projections, TMTG sees revenues of $3.7B by FY 2026, the majority coming from its paid subscription offer TMTG+.

Impact of Twitter deal

Elon Musk made an acquisition offer for Twitter recently that valued the micro-blogging platform at $54.20 per share or $44B in total. Twitter's board yesterday agreed to accept Elon Musk's deal. For the transaction to succeed, Twitter's shareholders need to vote in favor of the acquisition and regulatory approvals must be secured. I believe the deal will be approved and Elon Musk will succeed in acquiring the social media company.

Under new ownership, Twitter may decide to reinstate some of the accounts that have been banned in the past, including the account of the former president. Should Donald Trump's Twitter account be reinstated, it would likely undermine the success of TRUTH Social. This is likely the reason why the former president has said that he won't rejoin Twitter again.

Risks with Digital World Acquisition

A big assumption regarding Digital World Acquisition is that the platform can attract millions of users that will also be monetizable. If, for whatever reason, TRUTH Social proves to be unable to onboard millions of users after its launch, the valuation of the new media company could get further into trouble. On the other hand, should TRUTH Social be a success regarding customer acquisition and monetization efforts, shares of DWAC could power significantly higher.

Final thoughts

The share price of Digital World Acquisition has fallen too much lately as the initial hype around the new social media platform has died down. In part, this may have something to do with Elon Musk's acquisition offer for Twitter which was just accepted. Speculation about a return of the former president to Twitter may have weighed on DWAC's share price as well.

Longer term, there is definitely a market opportunity for a rival social media platform that could generate billions of dollars in annual revenues. While it will take time to build up a new social media platform, Trump's loyal following could make TRUTH Social a success anyways.