Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), more commonly known as Spectrum, has been under pressure over the last couple of quarters related to concerns of increased competition and battling for market share. CHTR is due to report earnings on Friday, April 29, before market hours, which could deliver additional stock price volatility.

So far, though, the stock has already fallen by nearly 40% off of its 2021 highs on reduced expectations of subscriber growth. The company has penetrated most of its end markets and competitors have committed substantial investments in fiber optic internet and 5g fixed wireless. The map below shows CHTR's substantial geographic reach:

Charter Communications Services Map (Spectrum.com)

Among companies with the highest internet market share are Comcast (CMCSA), Charter Communications, Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), and AT&T Inc. (T), which reported FY21 broadband revenues of $23 billion, $21 billion, $12.7 billion, and $12.8 billion (estimated), respectively. All four arguably provide the best state coverage, internet speeds, and package prices, which is also supported by reviews.org.

While there isn't always geographic overlap between these competitors, when it does occur, customers will naturally seek out the cheapest option. Spectrum, for example, claims to have one of the best internet and phone package deals. Management disclosed some pricing information in their Q4 2021 conference call: "An average household mobile broadband spend with two lines of mobile broadband and wireline broadband is approximately $200 a month." While not outlandishly cheap, that would present a 20% discount on my personal current monthly payment.

In CHTR's Q4 2021 conference call, CEO, Tom Rutledge stated that their aim is to provide the best value to their customers, particularly by reducing their own costs to pass on to their subscribers:

But the fundamental value proposition that we’re providing is superior service, a fully packaged communication service everywhere we operate, which none of our competitors do and making that a better value and driving customer relationships by having better products and services. And the deeper we penetrate, the lower our costs. And the lower our costs, the better the value we can provide."

As a translation, that does not mean CHTR will necessarily cut prices but those cost savings do have the potential to limit the degree and/or frequency of incremental price increases passed onto customers. During this high inflationary environment, which recently posted at 8.5% in March, customers are increasingly price-sensitive and looking to shop around.

Telecoms in general are not delivering significant price hikes like we're seeing in food and energy, however, those monthly bills do come into play as a percentage of total consumer wallet share.

Looking forward, CHTR management outlined additional opportunities for additional revenue and earnings growth in its Q4 2021 investor presentation. Charter's core mission consistently focuses on taking market share from competitors by providing the best savings for customers. Arguably, inflationary pressure will only accelerate this process as consumers look way for ways to save in their budgets.

Charter Communications Q4 21 Investor Presentation (Charter Communications)

CHTR's strategy to potentially slow down the pace of price increases would be a negative on revenue per customer but it would preserve subscriber market share. Regarding product segmentation customer counts, broadband and mobile are two key growth areas while video and voice are falling.

Charter Communications' Service Segments (Charter Communications' Form 10-K Filing)

To summarize FY21, management provided a quick overview of net adds:

We had our strongest mobile quarter ever with 380,000 line net adds. For the full year 2021, we added 940,000 new customer relationships, and we added over 1.2 million Internet customers for growth of over 4%. We also grew our mobile lines by 1.2 million."

On mobile specifically, management did not disclose the actual losses associated with this segment, but they did indicate that EBITDA margins remain negative due to customer acquisition costs. With more than $2.2 billion in revenue, even if we assume double-digit margin losses, the headwind is proportionally small relative to consolidated EBITDA running well over $20 billion. Nonetheless, mobile customers should become profitable long-term, but it's still many years away as management focuses on growth.

Despite these challenges, on balance, CHTR management appears to have the right strategy given steady revenue growth and solid operating leverage over recent years:

If we directly compare Comcast, Verizon, and AT&T with Charter Communications, we can see that Charter has delivered much better total returns with their well-executed operational strategy and capital allocation since inception as well as on 5-year and 10-year lookbacks (shown below).

Debt Capital Structure

CHTR regularly taps debt markets and falls into the highly leveraged finance category. The company has primarily financed its acquisitions with debt and even borrows debt to retire shares outstanding to accelerate EPS growth. CHTR's total long-term debt has increased to $91.6 billion.

In the vast majority of cases, I'd argue that this capital allocation strategy is dangerous because operational missteps that result in impaired cash flow can unexpectedly evolve into a capped equity multiple, or worse, a financially distressed situation. However, I think CHTR exists as a strong operator that can handle its debt burden given its high market share and customer stickiness. If we compare CHTR's total debt relative to EBITDA, leverage becomes less worrisome as it holds firmly at a modest 4.4x.

In fact, CHTR has such strong access to credit markets that it has recently been able to tap $3.5 billion in debt financing at incredibly attractive rates. The $1 billion senior secured notes came in at 4.4% due in 2033, $1.5 billion at 5.25% due in 2053, and $1 billion at 5.5% due in 2063. Think about that, that's only a spread of 200-300bps over treasury yields.

CHTR also issued the vast majority of its debt with fixed-rate coupons and has termed out its maturity schedule over the next four decades. Note that many credit issuers cannot even issue notes beyond a 10-year period, so this schedule speaks volumes about its cash flow quality.

Now if we think about the company's debt from an inflation perspective, CHTR benefits in two ways:

The first is that since all of this debt has fixed coupons, the company will not pay higher net interest expenses in the event interest rates moves higher. The only way that that can occur is if CHTR voluntarily refinances them or issues incremental debt if/when rates move higher. Management will arguably continue to pursue debt-fueled share repurchases until rates move materially higher, in which case, management could simply pull back its repurchase program to its free cash flow only.

The second benefit is that CHTR's operating earnings and cash flow continue to trend higher. So while its cost of borrowing remains fixed at a weighted average of 4.3%, the company continues to grow sales and operating profitability. So its debt has a fixed cost while its earnings and cash flow will benefit even from modest inflation, even in the low-single digits. In other words, the company's cost of its debt in real terms is declining relative to its earnings power.

Stellar Operating Performance

In the last five years, CHTR's operating performance demonstrates strong results, particularly as EBIT growth has outpaced net interest expenses by a substantial margin:

Charter Communications' Operating Performance (Author's Calculations)

Moving towards the end of the table, free cash flow adjusted for share-based compensation has also shown dramatic improvement. As the company has aggressively retired shares outstanding from 296.7 million to 193 million, or by 35%, free cash flow has increased to ~$43/share.

A share price of $487 paired with diluted shares outstanding of 193 million provides a market capitalization of ~$94 billion. So if we compare that price tag against free cash flow of $43/share, we arrive at a multiple of 11.3x.

Wall Street analysts currently estimate that CHTR will still be posting mid-to-low single-digit growth over the next few years. Management has also demonstrated an ability to leverage its operating cost structure, so I'd argue that EBITDA and EBIT growth will likely run in the mid-single-digit range. And then the company has effectively been plowing all of its discretionary free cash flow into share repurchases. At the current price, $8.3 billion would retire another 8-9% of shares outstanding per year. Yet, that's FY21 FCF. I think FCF will expand to $9 billion or more over the long term.

Putting all that together, FCFPS including share buybacks should equate to free cash flow per share growth in the mid-teens, thus making the 11.3x FCF multiple today a fair price. Here we theoretically hold the share price steady to assume how many shares outstanding would be retired and then "shrink" the market capitalization relative to FCF.

Charter Communications' Valuation (Author's Calculations)

Altogether, the business can sell between a forward multiple of 11-14x, which paired against FCFPS in the given years provides a valuation range. If we assume a holding period of at least three to five years, that would conservatively result in a total return of ~10% annualized. Charter may also continue with debt-fueled share repurchases. It is possible that management may ease its foot on the gas to avoid compromising its credit rating in the event EBIT growth slows. Currently, all three major bond rating agencies have assigned BB+/Ba1 ratings. However, tacking on another several billion would clearly move the needle by retiring shares from ~10% closer to 15% annualized.

Bottom Line

CHTR shares have collapsed in the last few quarters and investor concerns over competition certainly have merit, particularly on a revenue per customer basis. However, inflation actually provides a tailwind to CHTR's business model given their strategy of being a low-cost value provider. So long as the company can maintain customer adds to support top-line growth with modest operating leverage, earnings will keep pace. Additionally, its debt structure poses limited risk given fixed-rate coupons combined with ongoing cash flow growth. Q1 2022 earnings will be released on Friday, April 29, and I'd be a buyer on any price weakness.

