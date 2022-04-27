wdstock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) has corrected significantly over the past 12 months. Having outperformed the S&P 500 in 2020 and 2021 due to the boost from pandemic related IT spending, Salesforce has corrected more than 40% from its all time high and has since underperformed the S&P 500 by 25%. The 40% drop in share price for a company with market capitalization of $170 billion, as well as the underperformance relative to S&P 500 given strong IT spending related industry spending warrants a deeper look into opportunities available for Salesforce at these depressed levels.

Salesforce performance relative to S&P 500 (Bloomberg)

I have also taken the chance to look at the historical P/E and P/S valuation range for Salesforce before the pandemic. Accordingly, the P/E range for Salesforce used to be within the range of 116x to 285x while the P/S range used to be in the range of 8x to 10x.

For 2022F and 2023F, based on consensus estimates from Bloomberg, Salesforce will trade at 37x/30x 2022F/2023F P/E and 5x/4x 2022F/2023F P/S.

Salesforce valuations (Bloomberg)

Investment Thesis

The investment case for Salesforce remains compelling.

The business model of Salesforce looks solid as the Software as a Service (SaaS) model provides Salesforce with recurring and sticky revenues, given that most of Salesforce revenues comes from subscription revenues, and these subscriptions tends to be between 1 year to 3 years and attrition rate remains low and steady for the company over the past 3 years.

In addition, there is visibility into revenue growth in the near and longer term as representing by growing remaining performance obligation (RPO) and current remaining performance obligation (cRPO).

Furthermore, industry tailwinds and dynamics are favorable for Salesforce as its total addressable market continues to expand by 15% CAGR over the next 45 years and its market share gains in the customer relationship management segment continues.

Lastly and most importantly, Salesforce is able to keep a steady revenue growth rate of more than 20%, while accelerating profitability and free cash flows, which have in recent years seen exponential growth as productivity improvements has yielded positive earnings for Salesforce. The company still has ample profitability levers to pull to possibly double profits in the near future.

Overview

Salesforce holds the market leader position in customer relationship management (CRM), as it continues to be ranked number 1 in this area. The company is regarded as one of the leaders in the Software as a Service (SAAS) market and has successfully expanded across front end applications. Since its founding in 1999, Salesforce has been focused on helping and enabling companies of all sizes and industries with the digital transformation efforts. Today, the company's cloud based CRM applications range from sales, service to marketing.

Salesforce Revenue Mix

The revenue mix of Salesforce is made up of 4 segments:

Sales: This segment enables the sales teams of all sizes and industries to manage and automate their entire sales process. This ranges from leads to opportunities and to billing as well. This will allow companies to have more control over their selling, allowing them to make smarter sales decisions and faster ones as well. This makes up 26% of Salesforce revenues. Service: This segment helps companies of all sizes and industries to produce personalized customer support and service at a large scale. This segment allows service agents of companies to connect with its customers in an anywhere and anytime manner, and across any channels ranging from phone, digital channels to self service portals. In addition, the most routine queries from customers can also be dealt with using our service offering through predictions, recommendations and chatbots via digital channels. This makes up 27% of Salesforce revenues. Platform and Other: This segment provides companies of all sizes and industries to develop business applications to cater to different customer needs, allowing them to be flexible in innovating and producing digital transformation at a large scale. It also comprise of Tableau, which provides customers with an advanced analytics solutions for a wide range of enterprise use cases like helping to improve decision making or helping improve likelihood of customers taking action. This makes up 31% of Salesforce revenues. Marketing and Commerce: This segment helps Salesforce customers to craft personalized and optimized customer marketing strategies, across multiple channels like mobile, social, email or connected products. More importantly, its marketing offering can then be integrated with its sales and service offering mentioned above to have a fully integrated customer relationship management system that generates an overall picture about its customers rather than in silos. The commerce offering helps brands to bring different points of the customer experience across different commerce points, like mobile, social or store. This can enable a stronger ecosystem for companies and a more personalized shopping experience for customers, thus helping companies with improving engagement, conversion rates and customer loyalty, and most importantly, generate revenues from their customers. This makes up 16% of Salesforce revenues.

Salesforce revenue mix (Author generated)

Some Concerns For Salesforce Resulting In Sell Off

In its 3Q21 results, there were some mixed reactions as the revenue and profit beat was dampened by the lower than expected 4Q21 earnings guidance. The company guided for 72 cents earnings for 4Q21 compared to 82 cents that consensus expectations were set at.

Furthermore, there was also a weaker than expected organic growth guidance as consensus estimates were expecting about 17% organic growth in FY22, but the company guided 15% organic growth instead, missing expectations slightly.

This resulted in a fear that the lower organic growth might translate to management needing to grow via inorganic means through larger M&A risks. Large M&As could in turn result in a company with less sustainable margin expansion compared to its current business model, as well as having the risk of integration and usual M&A related risks.

In my view, I think that the market has severely overreacted to these concerns. Recently in March 2022, co-CEOs Marc Benioff and Bret Taylor said that Salesforce has currently no plans in the near term to do large M&As. In fact, their priority now is to focus their efforts on the integration into Salesforce the more recent acquisitions like Slack, Tableau and Mulesoft. I think this bodes well for the M&A risk given that management is clear on the direction they want to take in terms of M&A strategy. Also, the management focus on integration is crucial as investors would love to see the value add and synergies created from current large acquisitions before it moves on to acquire other companies. In my opinion, the focus on Slack is also an important one given that it is highly strategic for Salesforce and could add significant value in the form of a flywheel to the company if executed well along with the core Salesforce business.

On the weaker guidance, I think the company has a history of guiding conservatively, which makes beating these expectations much more likely. In my view, the softer guidance is more likely due to conservatism rather than management seeing demand slow or less productivity gains. Also, with the lower guidance, this will then lower the sky high consensus that the market analysts had on the stock, which is positive in my view in helping Salesforce continue to beat expectations in the quarters to come.

SaaS Revenue Model And Visibility In Revenue Growth

As Salesforce utilizes a SaaS business model, this helps Salesforce generate rather recurring and sticky revenues. According to the recent annual report for Salesforce, the subscription revenues makes up 93% of total revenues. This large majority of revenues being subscription revenues is very valuable to Salesforce as it helps valuation multiples stay high given the recurring and stickiness of subscription revenues from SaaS models. As stated by Salesforce, their typical subscription period 12 months to 36 months, which leaves Salesforce with customers that stay with the subscription model for at least a year.

Furthermore, attrition rates are crucial to consider for a subscription model since the model will fail if attrition rates are high. Salesforce disclosed that they have seen stable attrition rates over the past 3 years as this attrition rate number has stayed in the range of 9% - 9.5%.

Furthermore, Salesforce revenue model provides visibility into the near term 12 months revenue to be recognized, as well as the revenue to be recognized after 12 months. This enables investors to have greater visibility into future revenues and helps once again in earning a higher multiple than traditional companies without any visibility into revenues.

Salesforce reports, according to the accounting standards, remaining performance obligation (RPO) and current remaining performance obligation (cRPO). RPO represents all future revenue under contract that has not yet been recognized as revenue and includes unearned revenue and unbilled amounts. cRPO represents future revenue under contract that is expected to be recognized as revenue in the next 12 months.

As of latest quarter, RPO/ cRPO is $44 billion/$22 billion respectively, doubled from about $20 billion/$10 billion RPO/ cRPO in 1Q19.

Remaining Performance Obligations of Salesforce (Company Annual Report)

The fact that RPO as of the latest quarter achieved $44 billion when it was $20 billion shows the exponential growth Salesforce is experiencing, where underlying demand is still strong for its products and services, in my view. With $44 billion RPO, $22 billion revenues are expected to be recognized over the next 12 months while the remaining $22 billion will be recognized after the next 12 months.

Strong Industry Tailwinds And Dynamics

Salesforce is in a position to continue to dominant the fast growing customer relationship management market.

From 2016 to 2020, we can see the gain in market share by Salesforce within the worldwide Customer Relationship Management applications by revenues. Through the period, Salesforce has managed to not only maintain its lead but grow it by a larger margin over peers. In fact, peers like Oracle (ORCL) and SAP (SAP) have seen market share fall to 4.8% over the years.

Market share of Salesforce (Salesforce investor presentation)

As Salesforce continues to gain market share and lead as the number 1 CRM application globally, the overall total addressable market for the company continues to grow. It is expected that digital spend transformation will continue to see strong growth, growing at 15% CAGR over the 2019 to 2024 period. This, of course, bodes well for Salesforce as the company is in the center of digital spend transformation as it helps companies with their own digital transformation journey.

Accelerating Profitability And FCF

Salesforce acceleration in profitability and FCF (Author generated)

As can be seen in the table above, revenue growth over the period was rather stable at 26% while operating income grew by 44% on average and Operating profit margins increased from 10% in 2016 to 19% in 2021.

Free cash flows also accelerated as it saw an average growth over the period of 26%, far higher than the capital expenditure growth of 9%, providing much excess FCF for boosting shareholder returns or for inorganic growth through acquisitions.

Valuation

I value Salesforce using an equal weighted of DCF, EV/FCF and EV/Sales. Assuming 2023F EV/Sales of 8x (past 5 year range between 6x to 15x), 2023F EV/FCF of 34x (past 5 year range between 23x to 59x) and assuming perpetuity growth rate of 1% for the DCF model.

With that, my 12 month target price for Salesforce amounts to $288, implying almost 70% upside from current levels.

Thus, on the valuation front, Salesforce looks compelling given the current risk reward opportunity, since much negative sentiment has been priced into the stock. As such, in my view, Salesforce should be given a strong buy rating.

Risks

Post-pandemic deceleration

While this is not in my base case, there are concerns that with the boost in pandemic related IT spending, a portion of that increase in revenues was as a result of future revenues pulled forward to the present. However, I am of the view that we might not see a deceleration given the continued strong IT spending momentum we have seen and the secular tailwinds driving digital transformation and the need for Salesforce offerings

M&A risks

As highlighted above, there are concerns that M&As, especially large ones, might be needed if organic growth starts to falter. However, as mentioned, management has emphasized that there is no such risk in the near term and that integration of Slack, Mulesoft and Tableau remains their top priority. As such, this risk seems unlikely to materialize in my view.

Earnings risks

Central to my investment thesis is the acceleration of profitability and free cash flows as Salesforce starts to trade on earnings and earnings growth rather than on revenues. There is a risk that Salesforce may be unable to leverage on its strengths to sustain the productivity growth it has seen in recent years.

Market premium on growth risks

This is more of a cyclical issue as we are experiencing one of the deepest sell off in growth assets in a while, due to the reversing of the risk trade as the fed starts to hike interest rates. There could be a risk that the market premium on growth could be reduced as a result of sentiment on risks.

Conclusion

Salesforce has corrected significantly over the past few months. Although we cannot predict when this market rout will end, I think we can conclude that the risk reward perspective on the company looks very attractive now. Much of the concerns on weaker guidance, potential large M&A has been priced in. That said, Salesforce continues to operate a solid SaaS business model which generates recurring and sticky revenues, with visibility into revenue recognition in the near future as well. Demand for its offerings continue to be very strong as it maintains and builds on its market leader position in the customer relationship management segment, with favorable industry tailwinds in the form of fast growing digital transformation spending. With its pivot towards integration of recent acquisitions and increasing focus on profitability and free cash flows, we will likely see productivity gains within Salesforce as it continues to improve on its margins, earnings and cash flows, generating stable top line and accelerating bottom line growth. With that, I have a strong buy rating on Salesforce, with a 12 month target price of $288, implying 70% upside potential from current levels.