Shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) extended their down-trend in recent weeks and are likely to drop to new lows if the current market sell-off accelerates. The electric vehicle startup is going to submit its earnings sheet soon and the company will likely report a material increase in reservations for its first-ever production car. Because of a new reported deal with Saudi Arabia for the purchase of up to 100 thousand electric vehicles from the EV startup, I believe Lucid -- at around $16-17 -- represents deep value for long-term investors!

Extended down-leg

Shares of Lucid surged after the EV startup started to deliver its first electric vehicles in the fourth-quarter of last year. Since then, however, shares of Lucid have seen a sharp revaluation to the downside and are now trading 70% below their high. However, I believe the most recent down-leg is unrelated to Lucid's business prospects and the firm has potential to revalue higher going forward.

Upcoming updates: Lucid Air reservations, progress of facility expansion

Lucid made waves last year when it debuted a premium luxury electric vehicle that received rave reviews. Media coverage surrounding initial test drives and the start of customer deliveries led to a surge in interest in the Lucid Air, and it resulted in a massive increase in customers placing reservations. The Lucid Air also won multiple awards including the "MotorTrend Car Of The Year 2022" award.

By the time Lucid submitted its earnings sheet at the end of February, the EV maker reported more than 25 thousand reservations, showing an increase of 30% compared to the last reservation update from November 2021. Although Lucid has only made 125 customer deliveries in FY 2021 and 300 in total, the company is likely to reveal strong reservation momentum for Q1'22. I expect Lucid to reveal approximately 30 thousand Lucid Air reservations, but believe that updates about production capacity are possibly even more interesting than how many reservations Lucid added in the first-quarter.

This is because Lucid started the expansion of its production facilities in Arizona in 2021. At the Arizona manufacturing plant, dubbed AMP-1, Lucid produces its electric motors, battery packs and transmission systems. The expansion will add 2.85M square feet to Lucid's manufacturing plant which will help lift total production capacity to 90,000 electric vehicles annually. New details about the progress of the expansion project could lure investors back into shares of Lucid.

Massive new deal with Saudi Arabia

The government of Saudi Arabia, based on a release dated April 26, 2022, signed an agreement with Lucid for the purchase of up to 100 thousand electric vehicles over a ten year period. The government of Saudi Arabia has agreed to an initial commitment to purchase 50 thousand Lucid Air's while retaining an option for the purchase of another 50 thousand EVs. As per the agreement, Lucid is required to commence with deliveries no later than the second quarter of 2023.

The deal is truly transformative because Lucid's reservations effectively just increased from 25 thousand to at least 75 thousand. Assuming the government of Saudi Arabia will exercise its 50 thousand EV purchase option, Lucid's reservation book would grow to 125 thousand, meaning Lucid's potential orders just increased by a factor of 5 X.

Don't be surprised to see negative free cash flow in Q1'22

Lucid ended the last year with a $2.6B loss and $1.5B in negative free cash flow… and, in the short term, things are not going to get much better. Lucid is investing heavily in its Arizona manufacturing plant to support the production and delivery ramp expected for FY 2022 and this costs a lot of money. Lucid expects to deliver 12-14 thousand electric vehicles this year and, I believe, the firm could deliver up to 40 thousand EVs in FY 2023, assuming that Lucid has no trouble sourcing parts. For that reason, Lucid's free cash flow and earnings should not be expected to be positive for at least another 3-4 years. During this time period, Lucid will reinvest all of its cash flow and available liquidity (more than $6B at the end of February) to finance production growth.

Valuation

Lucid is expected to generate revenues of $1.3B in FY 2022 and $3.5B in FY 2023, implying revenue growth rates of 4,678% and 173%. Based off of estimated revenues of $3.5B in FY 2023, shares of Lucid trade at a P-S ratio of 8.2 X. But Lucid's P-S ratio drops materially in the following years as investors expect an aggressive sales ramp.

Deal terms with Saudi Arabia have not been released, but I estimate that the deal could be worth up to $10B based off of a delivery volume of 100 thousand units over a ten year period. Considering the volume of the deal with the government of Saudi Arabia, shares of Lucid are a bargain right now.

Risks with Lucid

Inflation, rising raw material costs and supply chain disruptions represent risks on the production side for Lucid. The EV maker is reportedly considering raising prices for future models due to inflation and cost pressures which could impact customer demand. The biggest commercial risk for Lucid, as I see it, is a delay to the firm's production ramp. Lucid just recently lowered its outlook for FY 2022 production to 12-14 thousand electric vehicles, showing an adjustment of 30-40% from its original guidance. Further production delays could result in investors losing their patience and dumping shares of Lucid.

Final thoughts

The deal with the government of Saudi Arabia is truly a game-changer for Lucid because it at least tripled the firm's reservations. Assuming that the country will exercise its purchase option, Lucid could have effectively 125 thousand reservations on its books. Lucid just got a whole lot more attractive as an EV play!