The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) is the company with the honor of having the oldest, still-active dividend in the world. It's the quintessential dividend stock. It's the oldest investor-owned water utility in the United States of America, and you'll find it operating in Pennsylvania, with continuing operations ever since 1816, making it a company with a 200-year-old dividend history. The company has, therefore, paid dividends for over 575 consecutive quarters. This is not necessarily the largest growth history in terms of dividend growth, but it's still a very impressive track record.

There aren't many companies that can claim having paid dividends through the American civil war, and started paying dividends less than 50 years after the founding of the nation of the USA.

Let's go through the company and see what we have here.

What does The York Water Company do?

The company's operations are deceptively simple. They impound and purify drinking water for certain geographical areas. Aside from this, they own three wastewater collection systems and five wastewater collection and treatment systems.

Geographically speaking, YORW's operations covers an area of 51 municipalities within three counties in south-central Pennsylvania and is under strict regulation by public and local commissions that oversee this work. The company works in billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, debt/financing, and rate-setting with these public commissions, and must obtain commission approval before changing anything of these aforementioned procedures.

The company gets its water for operations through its own distribution systems, fed by sources from the South and East branch of a creek (Codorus Creek), with an average daily flow of 73M Gallons. In addition, YORW has two large reservoirs that hold 2.2M Gallons of water, supplemented by a 15-mile pipeline providing access to another 12 million gallons of untreated water per day. Lastly, the company has nine wells with the ability to serve up yet another 600 000 gallons per day. So on the sourcing side, the company is very well-served.

The company has an overall service territory with a population of around 204,000 people. This includes a very mixed customer base, including very classic residential and some basic industrial/commercial with manufacturing of fixtures, furniture, electrical machinery, and many other areas.

The York Water Company Service Area (The York Water Company IR)

As a water company, YORW's business has environmental dependencies, specifically rainfall. Revenue impacts can be particularly heavy during periods of dryness, and dry spells can create supply imbalances where more water is used for water, washing, golf courses, and other things which can lead to government-instituted drought policies.

On the capital side of things, YORW is not a very capital-heavy or intensive company and does not require large amounts of working capital to run its business. It's also not in the least, dependent on any one specific customer. Its fully regulated and commission-controlled nature given its superb earnings visibility and stability is very similar to an electric utility in terms of how its rates are raised and worked with.

The company's time-tested operations have also given the company the opportunity to expand its administrative branch in terms of sewer billing & collection services.

Despite its extremely small size with a market cap of less than $1B and a relatively high LT debt/cap at 46.45%, the company's history, and nature have given it an S&P Credit rating of A-, which is something to be quite amazed by, as I see it.

YORW has also been an excellent investment on a historical basis. If you had invested money in the company at 21X P/E back in 2002, your Annualized RoR would today even considering recent declines, be close to 9%, or 450% RoR in total.

Those are strong numbers for a company that essentially gives you a sub-2% dividend, but the longest consistent dividend in history. Keep in mind what I said though - consistent dividend does not mean the longest growth. York Water Company does not hesitate to cut this time-tested dividend when needed. They did so in 2006 and again in 2008 - but since then, it's been on a growth streak to where it currently sits close to a 2% yield.

The fundamentals of investing in a water business should be clear to everyone. People need water. People will continue to need water. The company operates one of the most time-tested systems in existence and is under public listing. A water company is characterized by extremely safe cash flows and very low growth rates. While the global water market will get a lot larger, it seems unlikely that YORW will see part of that massive growth. However, large water companies with service areas of more than 100,000 customers have long been favorites for investors due to their safe and reliable nature.

This entire business is characterized by a lack of competition (and an interest by commissions to allow for competition), and a single-digit step-by-step earnings growth. Generally speaking, market times or movements don't really matter to Water companies - people always need water anyway. This is a characteristic the company shares with things such as electrical utilities, food, gas, and the like.

It certainly doesn't make for the most exciting sort of trend - but when I invest, I don't look for exciting trends.

I look for safe ones - and YORW qualifies.

This company has been on my target list for quite some time, and given the decline we've been seeing, I decided it was time to really take a solid look at the company.

The company's business is, at its heart, nothing to in any way worry about. What we want to look at is the other side of the equation - the valuation of the matter.

The company's valuation

This is where the decision is made whether this is a good investment or not. YORW trades at a predictably massive premium valuation due to its history. Water companies are never cheap, and YORW is a good example of this. The 10-year average valuation for this company is close to 33.5X P/E, which is above its 20-year and 30-year average.

However, recent trends have started pushing this valuation down to levels not seen since 2017-2018 - and that's where this article is trying to come in, at seeing if valuations here are ripe for investing.

The York Water Company valuation history (F.A.S.T Graphs)

Provided that you accept the company's 10-year premium of 33.5X or even a 5-year average premium of 37X, there's an upside to be had here in the company. At a forward valuation of 33.5X based on a 4% EPS growth until 2023E, the upside here is now double digits at 11% annually, not including dividends (as these are not forecasted here).

The York Water Company Upside (F.A.S.T Graphs)

You could even call this upside somewhat "conservative" given the trend for premiumizing companies such as YORW more and more over time. If you allow for a 37X P/E premium on part of the company, that upside grows all the way to above 18% annually excluding potential (small) dividends.

So there is a definite upside to be had here - it's just that this upside is very predicated on a premium that, based on a slow earnings growth of less than 5%, isn't exactly easy to justify beyond the 200+ year history.

It's also crucial to remember that in times of trouble 20 years ago, the company did trade around 20X P/E. The downside potential if this were to repeat itself is significant - you could lose over 25-30% of your investment for some time, even if I believe an eventual upswing would come.

In my investing, I try to find the safest possible, highest upsides available on the market. York Water Company is an upside - but based on premium. To call it "safe" would be an exaggeration. The company is safe - the upside might not be. It's a relatively safe yield, as I don't see the company cutting it. The market/segment is also safe - water is water, and people need water.

But I'm always hesitant to invest at a very high multiple unless I can see a significant moat, such as with Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) or LVMH (OTCPK:LVMUY). Those are companies where I happily pay 25X+ P/E multiples. YORW does water - not exactly the same thing as world-leading luxury or footwear. But its regulated status and history do give some allowance for premiums here.

In the end, I'm somewhat torn in my thesis for the company, and where I end up on the valuation side of things. For the time being, I consider this company to have a valid, fair-value upside to a 33X P/E.

S&P Global only has one analyst following the company. This analyst has stuck to a share price of $53-$55 for a very long time, and thus considers the company more than 35% undervalued here.

This is possible, but I would still be hesitant when applying such massive premiums.

My own PT is closer to a 33X P/E and comes to $45/share - and that is where I would consider the company too expensive to buy.

So, it's not the cheapest business or the highest upside - but it's definitely safe, and a company you most definitely can trust.

Thus my thesis is "BUY" with a $45 PT.

Thesis

My thesis for York Water Company is the following

This is the oldest consistently dividend-paying company in existence. It's trading at a significant premium but may well deserve some of this premium.

My target for YORW is a 33X P/E, accepting the 10-year P/E average, giving us a PT of $45/share.

YORW may not be the highest upside or the safest, cheapest bet, but it's a good one, and I consider it a "BUY" here.

Thank you for reading.