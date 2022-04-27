Danaos Corporation And ZIM Integrated: Both Are Now More Opportunistic

shaunl/E+ via Getty Images

In my last article on Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC), I explained why the stock is a buy. I said that the company's expectation about its bright future is not only based on its projections about the market condition. Also, in my last article on ZIM Integrated (NYSE:ZIM), I explained even with the recent decrease in freight rates, the average freight rates in 2022 will still be higher than in 2021. ZIM will report strong 1Q and full-year 2022 financial results. As of 31 December 2021, Danaos had 7,186,950 ZIM ordinary shares (6% of ZIM's total shares). On the other hand, Figure 1 shows that 6% of DAC's contracted revenue comes from ZIM. Due to the recent drop in DAC and ZIM's stock prices (because of the Shanghai lockdown), both of the stocks are more opportunistic than a week ago.

Figure 1 - DAC's charter backlog to leading container operators

DAC's 2021 investor presentation

2021 financial results

If you have read my last articles on DAC and ZIM, you may want to pass this section.

In its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results, Danaos Corporation reported a 2021 earnings per diluted share of $51.15, compared to 2020 earnings per diluted share of $6.45, up 693%. In 2021, DAC's operating revenues increased by 49% to $690 million, from $462 million in 2020. According to Danaos' CEO, in 2021, the company's investment in ZIM Integrated shares went beyond the expectations, making it possible for DAC to report a 2021 net income of more than $1 billion. DAC has a charter backlog of $2.8 billion through 2028, with an average charter duration of 4 years. "The future is bright, and Danaos is well-positioned to benefit from it and continue to reward its shareholders," the CEO commented.

In its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results, ZIM reported a 2021 revenue of $10.73 billion for the full year 2021, up 169% YoY. ZIM's carried volume increased by 23% from 2841000 TEUs in 2020 to 3481000 TEUs in 2021. The average freight rate per TEU jumped from $1229 in 2020 to $2786 in 2021, up 127%. The company entered into multiple charter agreements for 36 new-build vessels (to be delivered by 2023 and 2024), including 28 LNG dual-fuel container vessels. "We launched 17 new lines since June 2020, resulting in ZIM's year-over-year carried volume tripling the global volume growth rate," the CEO commented.

Shanghai lockdown and container shipping

In the last weeks, because of the Shanghai lockdown (due to the COVID-19 outbreak), container shipping stocks experienced a drop. Since 1 April 2022, DAC and ZIM stock prices plunged 23% and 28%, respectively. According to Bloomberg shipping data, the total number of container ships in Shanghai port increased by 35% YoY (see Figure 2). Due to the pandemic in China, delivery delays of ocean freight from China are increasing (see Figure 3). China accounts for about 12% of global trade. Three weeks after the lockdowns in China started, the country's export to the rest of the world decreased by 30%. Thus, the recent decreases in freight rates and charter rates are normal. Once China eases the lockdowns, I expect freight rates and charter rates to increase.

Figure 2 - Shanghai lockdown and Container ship positions, as of April 20

Bloomberg

Figure 3 - Delivery delays for ocean freights from China

Bloomberg (provided by Flexport)

What about other ports? On 20 April 2022, the White House reported that according to the Port of LA, currently, there was no slowdown in ships coming from Asia. Figure 4 shows that TEUs imported to major U.S. ports increased in the last months. When the container unloading at China's ports is done, imports into the United States from China will surge.

Figure 4 - Container import into United States

Bloomberg

Figure 5 shows that through the last weeks, the 7-day average of COVID-19 new cases in Shanghai decreased. According to covid19.healthdata.org projections, the number of reported cases of COVID-19 in China will drop by the end of July (see Figure 6). I am bullish on both of the stocks as I expect China to end the Shanghai lockdown soon.

Figure 5 - Shanghai COVID-19 new cases

Google (from JHU CSSE COVID-19 data

Figure 6 - Number of COVID-19 reported cases in China

covid19.healthdata.org

Freight rates and charter rates

According to the Global Container Freight Rate Index, in the last few weeks, freight rates for routes from China/East Asia have fallen. However, freight rates for routes from North America East Coast to North Europe have not changed significantly. Moreover, we can see that in the last few weeks, freight rates for routes from North Europe to North America East Coast have climbed (see Figure 7).

Figure 7 - Global Container Freight Rate Index

fbx.freightos.com

Also, Figure 8 shows that according to the Harper Petersen Charter Rates Index (HARPEX), which reflects the worldwide price development on the charter market for container ships, in the last year, HARPEX surged by about 200%. However, In April 2022, the charter rates for small sized vessels decreased. I expect charter rates for small-sized vessels to increase as the lockdown in China ends.

Figure 8 - Harper Petersen Charter Rates Index

www.harperpetersen.com

DAC and ZIM's recent development

On 10 April 2022, Danaos announced ordering four 7200 TEU containerships, which are expected to be delivered to the company by 1H 2024. "These vessels come with the latest specifications on emissions requirements and are methanol ready," the CEO said. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) wants carriers to reduce their emissions. As the number of DAC's eco-friendly vessels increases, the demand for its vessels from charterer companies goes up.

On 24 March 2022, ZIM announced updating its new Asia-Pacific North-West and Asia - East Mediterranean services due to the current port congestions to ensure high service reliability. On 30 March 2022, the company announced a new chartering transaction for six 5500 TEU new-build vessels for a period of 7 years, which are expected to be delivered to ZIM between May 2023 and February 2024. Also, On 24 April 2022, ZIM Integrated said that "as of mid-May 2022, the transatlantic ZIM Container Turkey service (ZCT) will become a weekly service, providing an enhanced connection between Turkey and the United States East Coast." All of these show that ZIM is developing its operations as the company sees the demand for its services will be strong.

Performance

The following section provides a detailed analysis of leverage and liquidity conditions. We observe that ZIM Integrated ended 2021 with a very low debt-to-Equity and debt-to-EBITDA of 1.14x and 0.89x, respectively. This is a considerable difference versus its 2020 results of 9.29x and 3.50x, respectively. Danaos Corporation's debt-to-Equity ratio declined by 54% to 0.74x in 2021, compared with its 2020 level of 1.62x. Also, DAC's debt-to-EBITDA ratio dropped by 37% to 3.46x in 2021, from 5.58x in 2020 (see Figure 9).

Figure 9 - DAC and ZIM's leverage ratios

Author

Apart from reducing their leverage, both companies boosted their liquidity conditions by increasing current and cash ratios at the end of 2021. In 2021, DAC's current and cash ratios were 1.98x and 0.08x, respectively, higher than its 2020 results of 0.49x and 0.04x, respectively. ZIM's current ratio surged by 170% to 1.84x in 2021 from its 2019 level of 0.68x before the COVID-19 pandemic started. Also, its cash ratio increased slightly to 0.29x at the end of 2021 compared with 0.22x in 2020 (see Figure 10). In a nutshell, both companies' leverage and liquidity conditions are healthy, and as a result, they can still afford to reward their shareholders and thereby support their share prices.

Figure 10 - DAC and ZIM's liquidity ratios

Author

Valuation

While ZIM and DAC companies have shown share price-related volatility recently, the companies have upside potential since the demand for the shipping industry is still strong. In my previous article on ZIM Integrated, I investigated its EBITDA and net debt during the last five years. Based on the company's adjusted EBITDA, I estimated different scenarios for ZIM stock price. Moreover, based on ZIM's 2022 guidance, its adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $7.1 billion to $7.5 billion in 2022. Thus, its price would have about 16% upside potential to reach around $70 per share.

Regarding Danaos Corporation, the company's EBITDA growth was satisfactory during the recent years, 11.79% on average. Also, the DAC's adjusted annual EBITDA grew by about 60%, from $318.3 million in 2020 to $508.8 million in 2021. I analyzed DAC's EV/EBITDA ratio and its adjusted annual EBITDA to evaluate the stock's fair value (see Table 1).

Comparing Danaos Corporation's total value with its overall financial performance and profitability indicates that the stock has about 31% upside potential to reach more than $100. In my recent article on Danaos Corporation, I used the CCA method and estimated the company has about 31% upside potential to reach $117 per share. Mentioning that both methods are in the same way, DAC stock is a Buy.

Table 1 - DAC stock fair value

Author

Summary

After the recent drop in DAC and ZIM stock prices due to the Shanghai lockdown, they are now more opportunistic for container shipping investors. As China eases the lockdown, a major part of the fears (about the global economy) will be disappeared, and demand for container shipping will increase. ZIM Integrated is worth $70 per share, and Danaos Corporation is worth more than $100 per share. I am bullish on both ZIM and DAC.