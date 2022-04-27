Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) is a long-term quality name which warrants an update, given the passage of time and the announcement of a bolt-on deal. In the summer of 2020, just months after the outbreak of the pandemic, I concluded that quality prevails.

The company has rapidly built up an impressive value creation track record, on the back of savvy deal-making, a strong positioning and good capital allocation practices. With shares trading at their highs, valuations still looked reasonable given the underlying qualities.

Former Take

In the summer of 2020, shares of Helen of Troy traded around the $180 mark, as the strong recovery from the initial scare of the pandemic meant that I cut half of my position which I initiated at $130 a few months earlier. The company has seen solid growth, as the company posted strong results for the year which ended in February 2020, of course all ahead of the pandemic. The company posted earnings of $9.30 per share amidst double-digit comparable sales growth towards the end of the year.

With leverage coming in around 1 times EBITDA and shares trading around 20 times earnings multiple, the long-term appeal was certainly there, but a rapid 30% return in the time frame of just a few weeks was too much, so I cut of half my position.

My positive stance on the business stems from the business practice, as Helen of Troy is basically a collection of strong brands which are market leaders in their dedicated segments, furthermore characterized by high margins, strong growth prospects and asset efficiency. Brand names include Oxo, Braun, Vicks, Pur, Drybar, among many others. These brands focus on a wide range of categories, including health & home, housewares, and beauty.

What Happened?

Since the summer of 2020, shares of Helen of Troy have basically traded in a $200-$250 range, currently exchanging hands at $212 per share. In April 2021, the company posted its results for the fiscal year of 2021. Revenues recovered in a meaningful way from $1.71 billion to $2.10 billion as operating margins improved a full 300 basis points to 13.4%. This worked down to GAAP earnings of $254 million, equal to $10.08 per share. Adjusted earnings came in at $11.65 per share with the slight majority of the discrepancy stemming from stock-based compensation expenses. Net debt of $300 million worked down to a very modest leverage position with EBITDA trending at $355 million.

The company did not provide an outlook for 2022, amidst the uncertainty induced by the pandemic. With nearly 25 million shares outstanding, the company was awarded a $5 billion equity valuation at $200 per share, or $5.3 billion enterprise valuation.

In November, the company announced the next largest deal with the $414 million purchase of Osprey Packs, a leader in technical and everyday packs used for hiking, mountain biking, skiing, climbing, commuting, and going to school, among others. The deal was set to add $155-$160 million in sales, as the resulting 2.6 times sales multiple was in line with the valuation of Helen itself. The EBITDA multiple came in a 13.5 times, revealing a $30 million EBITDA contribution, but the timing was perhaps a bit unfortunate of course as the underlying business was seeing a jump following the pandemic.

Some upbeat comments on the future of the business were badly needed. After all, sales fell 10% in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2022 amidst difficult comparables, the pandemic on its retreat (which lifted a few categories of the business in the year before), but moreover issues with the EPA. This came as the EPA started discussions with the company over the summer regarding the compliance of packing claims in some air and water filtration products, resulting in lost sales and higher costs.

In January, the company posted pretty flattish third quarter results, at least in terms of sales. Full year sales are now seen flattish around $2.10 billion, with Osprey only contributing partially during the year, as the deal closed towards the end of the calendar year. Adjusted earnings are seen at $11.83 per share, or around $10.50 per share if we adjust for stock-based compensation expenses.

GAAP earnings are seen at just over $8 per share, largely because of just over $1.50 per share in EPA compliance costs, casting a real shadow over the year, which hopefully is now a done deal. Net debt stood at $403 million, but that is ahead of the Osprey deal, resulting in a pro forma net debt load of just over $800 million, resulting in a leverage ratio of around 2 times.

Another Bolt-On Deal

Days ahead of the release of the full year results, Helen announced another bolt-on deal with the $150 million purchase of Curlsmith, a prestige hair care business. Founded in 2017, Curlsmith is strong in high-end products for curly and wavy hair. The business is hugely profitable, with sales seen around $40 million and EBITDA seen around $15 million, translating into sky-high margins at multiples of around 10 times EBITDA. Helen of Troy is strong in the beauty segment, including previous deals for Drybar, Revlon and HOT Tools. The deal looks solid, as the pro forma enterprise valuation already stood at $6 billion, indicating that this is really a bolt-on deal, yet one which looks nice.

Pro forma leverage will increase to 2.0-2.5 times, as adjusted earnings should come in at $12-$14 per share, but of course there are many moving parts with inflation and consumer demand being volatile. With shares trading at $213 here, this works down to a 15-18 times multiple as leverage is a bit high. Adjusted for nearly $1 per share in stock-based compensation, multiples coming at a reasonable 17-19 times. Somewhat worrisome is that recent momentum is a bit softer amidst headwinds from the pandemic and the EPA issue, but overall valuations have steadily improved a bit here.

As I am writing these words, the fourth quarter results are announced, and with 14% reported revenue growth, they are very strong and comforting. On the other hand, there is somewhat mixed guidance for the fiscal year 2023, with sales seen up around 7-9%, yet adjusted earnings are set to increase just 5-7% on a per share basis, to a midpoint just shy of $13 per share. As this is still in line with my estimated $12-14 range outlined above, amidst a very uncertain environment, I am still pleased with the outlook seeing long term appeal here.