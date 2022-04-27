serts/E+ via Getty Images

Wind energy is on a solid growth trajectory. Wind energy has become one of the cheapest energy sources over the past decades. More giant and efficient wind turbines made onshore wind competitive with conventional electricity generation. Offshore wind gains traction as it has more output and deals with some of the onshore challenges.

I'll explain the pros and cons of wind energy first. Secondly, I'll present several lists of stocks active in the wind industry. I'll compare them on valuation and activities.

According to the International Energy Agency, onshore wind generation is set to double by 2026 compared to 2020. The offshore wind generation will grow faster from 2020, with four times the capacity in 2026.

Advantages Of Wind Energy

A considerable benefit of onshore wind is the low cost.

On an LCOE (Levelized Cost Of Electricity) basis, wind energy is one of the cheapest sources of energy together with utility-scale solar. Fully depreciated gas combined cycle generation and fully depreciated nuclear generation are also affordable as the capital investments are already recouped.

Wind energy is a local source of energy that reduces foreign energy dependency—a vital theme today with many countries that want to focus on their own strength and economy.

Wind farms produce vast amounts of energy. Wind energy already makes up 9% of electricity generation in the U.S.

Challenges Of Wind Energy

Wind energy often gets opposition from locals. Many people don't want to see or hear a wind turbine in their immediate vicinity. Local opposition can lead to slow installments of new wind turbines. The NIMBY - not in my backyard - phenomenon makes sense as wind turbines are large and not pretty to look at.

Offshore wind can be a solution for the NIMBY effect as it's often far off the coast. The downside is that offshore wind is more expensive. It also needs long transmission lines.

Wind energy depends on the weather. Too little or too much wind can reduce or completely stop the output of wind turbines. It's an intermittent energy source. The intermittence isn't a problem as demand fluctuates, and the grid needs to be balanced continuously.

Cost Increases

The cost of many commodities increased quickly over the past three years. This has a significant effect on wind energy as well. Only manufacturers with enough pricing power can increase their ASPs accordingly. It doesn't affect the competitive cost advantage of wind energy as other energy costs increase as well.

ETFs Focused On Wind Energy

Wind energy is a niche with two ETFs available: First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN) and Global X Wind Energy ETF (WNDY). Both offer a global approach, with most holdings outside the U.S. FAN is the most diversified ETF, with 62 holdings spread out over different countries. WNDY is more concentrated: 32 holdings and 36% exposure to China. For niche ETFs, they have reasonable expense ratios of ~0.5-0.6%.

The downside of niche ETFs is the loss of diversification in sectors. These stocks often move in the same direction on sentiment. Large ETFs based on market indices like the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) or Vanguard S&P 500 (VOO) follow different sectors. I prefer to do stock picking as there are some clear winners and value opportunities.

Turbine Original Equipment Manufacturers

Company Market Cap PS PE Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY, OTCPK:VWSYF) $29.2B 1.66 120 Siemens Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAF, OTCPK:GCTAY) $10.9B 1.04 - Nordex (OTCPK:NRDXF, OTC:NRXXY) $2.7B 0.39 80 General Electric (GE) $100B 1.34 27.6 Xinjiang Goldwind (OTCPK:XJNGF, OTC:XNJJY) $7.7B 0.86 11

Despite the consolidation over the past decade, the sizeable OEM wind system manufacturers have low margins in a very competitive environment.

Vestas Wind Systems

Vestas is the largest supplier of wind turbines by installed capacity in 2021. The company shows robust revenue growth and continuous profitability on net profit and free cash flows. Vestas has a strong balance sheet with a net cash position.

Vestas Wind Systems Investor Presentation (Seeking Alpha)

The outlook for 2022 isn't very exciting at €15-€16.5B and 4% EBIT before special items. The outlook suggests a small growth in revenues and a slight improvement in margins. Over the following years, Vestas is more ambitious. It aims to advance the EBIT margin to 10% by 2025.

The company looks fairly priced for its growth potential. It trades at higher valuation levels for a good reason. Its best-in-class performance makes it the most attractive wind turbine manufacturer.

Siemens Gamesa

Gamesa and Siemens Wind Power merged in 2017 to form one of the largest wind manufacturers. Siemens Energy (OTCPK:SMEGF, OTCPK:SMNEY) is still the largest shareholder, with 67% ownership. Siemens Gamesa is the most significant player in offshore wind with a head start on competitors.

Siemens Gamesa's net loss and negative free cash flows don't look good over the past couple of years. The company expects improvements in the second half of fiscal 2022 (ending 9/30/2022). It has an increasing net debt position and got a downgrade to a negative outlook from S&P with a BBB rating. The recent update about Q2 points to more near-term losses. The company sold its European 3.9GW onshore wind portfolio for €580M to SSE (OTCPK:SSEZY, OTCPK:SSEZF). The cash is needed to improve its liquidity.

Siemens Gamesa

The outlook for Siemens Gamesa is under review. The previous guidance was dim, with an expected revenue decline of 9% to 2%. The expected EBIT margin was between -4% and +1%.

The new CEO pointed to internal issues that have recently caused poor financial performance. He's only been in position for about two months and probably needs more time to establish a turnaround.

Nordex

Nordex focuses on onshore wind solutions. Its reference shareholder is Acciona (OTCPK:ACXIF), with 33.6% ownership. Nordex experienced strong growth over the past couple of years with thin margins. It achieves positive operational cash flows. The Capex requirements make free cash flows negative. The company hasn't posted a net profit since 2017.

Nordex raised €586M (€389M cash / €190M debt reduction) in July 2021 to improve its balance sheet. The company has a net cash position that should suffice to execute its strategy.

Nordex

The company expects another growth year in 2022 with €5.4B to €6B in sales. EBITDA margin improves from 1% to 1%-3.5%. This probably means it will still produce a loss and won't be able to make a positive free cash flow. It has a mid-term target for an 8% EBITDA margin.

Nordex is a minor player, but with decent growth and the possibility to improve its margins. The low valuation leaves upside for the share price.

General Electric

General Electric is a conglomerate that will split into three companies: GE Power (including digital and renewable energy), GE Healthcare, and GE Aviation. The Healthcare spin-off is planned for early 2023, and Power should spin-off in early 2024. The split takes plenty of time, and wind energy only makes up ~15% of revenue.

GE 10-K (Seeking Alpha)

The renewable energy segment of General Electric has stagnating revenues and negative profit margins despite its large size. A spin-off should improve both as management can focus on growing segments like offshore wind.

For me, it's too early to invest in GE just for the renewable energy spin-off. After the healthcare spin-off, it could become more attractive.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology

Goldwind is a sizeable Chinese wind turbine manufacturer with most of its revenues in China. The company saw a decline in revenue in 2021 and still increased its net profit. Due to significant capital expenses, it didn't achieve a positive free cash flow over the past few years.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology

The company is very dependent on the Chinese market, which looks set to grow strongly. It's cheaply valued at a PE ratio of 11.

Suppliers To Wind Turbine Producers

Company Market Cap PS PE TPI Composites (TPIC) $448M 0.26 -

TPI Composites

TPIC manufacturers wind blades for the large OEM wind turbine manufacturers. It only produces blades for onshore wind and recently added composite components for electric vehicles. The company grew strongly over the past decade but with low margins and a negative net income since 2018. It recently closed a dilutive financing deal with Oaktree that pushed the share price lower.

TPI Composites doesn't specify the 2022 revenue outlook. It gave some metrics on wind blade sales expectations and discussed solid growth in transportation and services.

TPIC 10-K (Seeking Alpha)

I expect slightly lower wind blade sales based on TPI Composites' outlook. The transportation and services sales should provide enough growth for a slight increase in the bottom line. It's the second year of slow growth after 2021. TPIC should be able to grow faster in the next couple of years.

Despite TPIC's challenges, the low valuation leaves a considerable potential upside for the share price. The sentiment should change for TPI Composites once the market can look beyond 2022 towards 2023.

Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessels

There are a couple of shipping companies solely focused on installing wind turbines. Investing in shipping can be very lucrative, as shown in the past year by the likes of ZIM (ZIM). A shortage in supply sends rates soaring higher, and costs remain fixed. This works both ways obviously and makes shipping a volatile sector to invest in. The WTIV - wind turbine installation vessels - are chartered by

Company Market Cap Net Asset Value Estimate* Cadeler (OTCPK:CADLF) $521M $500M Eneti (NETI) $228M $600M

*For the net asset value estimate, I used the figures from the excellent write-up about Eneti by Climent Molins.

Cadeler

Cadeler has two WTIVs in service and two newbuilds on the way. It improved one of the current vessels with a giant crane and plans to replace the second one's crane by 2025. The company runs healthy operations with a net profit in 2021. It needs additional debt to finance its newbuilds.

Cadeler

The outlook for 2022 is promising. The company expects to increase revenue to €96 - €110M, or a 68% increase at the midpoint. It also foresees at least double EBITDA to €56M - €70M.

Cadeler is reasonably valued for its earnings potential. The company is well run and has a bright outlook. It could still need to raise additional capital to finance its new vessels.

Eneti

Eneti transformed from Scorpio Bulkers, a bulk commodity transporter, to WTIVs. The transition didn't go smoothly as Eneti exited bulk too soon and missed colossal price increases on the vessels. The company ordered two newbuilt WTIVs delivered in Q3 2024 and Q2 2025. It subsequently acquired SeaJacks in a mixed cash and stock deal. SeaJacks adds the necessary expertise in WTIVs but has a rather old fleet mainly used for maintenance. It has five vessels, of which two are large enough for actual wind turbine installations.

Eneti's financial figures for the past two years aren't representative as it includes the sales of vessels, and the acquisition of SeaJacks was only closed in 2021. The company finances the new WTIVs with additional debt. It raised $175M cash at $9 per share in November.

The company should close deals for the two newbuilds in the next 1-2 years. These deals could restore the appeal of the stock. With the current low valuation, it looks attractive. Inside share purchases by the company's president frequently happened over the past months. The management that poorly exited bulk vessels and has it tough during the earnings call is a risk.

Wind Turbine Infrastructure Investments

Wind energy is promising for infrastructure companies, YieldCo's, and utilities. It develops in large farms and can generate a similar output to conventional electricity plants. Most renewable infrastructure companies have several operating assets and aren't solely focused on wind energy. There are several renewable energy companies with an extensive portfolio of wind infrastructure. These are often combined with other renewable energy infrastructures such as hydro and solar. They can also own conventional energy infrastructures like gas generation facilities and nuclear.

Company Market Cap Dividend Yield % Wind* Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) $3.7B 5.36% 16% Boralex (OTCPK:BRLXF) $3.21B 1.74% 82% Brookfield Renewable (BEP, BEPC) $14B 3.19% 22% Clearway Energy (CWEN, CWEN.A) $6.6B 4.11% 32% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure (HASI) $3.7B 3.5% 27% Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDSF, OTCPK:IBDRY) $72B 3.4% 15% Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCPK:INGXF) $2.93B 4.02% 54% NextEra Energy (NEE) $162.7B 2.08% 20% NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) $6.4B 3.77% 60% Northland Power (OTCPK:NPIFF) $7.2B 3.08% 60% Ørsted (OTCPK:DNNGY, OTCPK:DOGEF) $48.9B 1.65% 78% TransAlta (TAC) $2.9B 1.42% 20% TransAlta Renewables (OTCPK:TRSWF) $3.9B 5.19% 54%

*Based on their current portfolio, the actual % of revenue can be different

These infrastructure companies and utilities are a safer way to invest in wind energy. They close long-term PPAs - power purchasing agreements - that secure income over 10 to 25 years. These contracts have different structures. They can include inflation adjustments. The relatively safe income enables working with a lot of debt and leverages the income.

The downside of these infrastructure and utility stocks is the sensitivity to interest rates. The current debt should be locked in by these companies at low rates. The interest rate rise impacts future financing. It also makes the companies relatively less attractive in comparison to treasury bonds.

Conclusion

The wind energy sector shows promising growth potential over the next decades. There are significant differences in these companies' past performance. The demand supports the industry as a whole. Picking the right stocks proved crucial in the past and remains so in the future.

Some of these stocks trade primarily on foreign exchanges and have low liquidity in the U.S. stock market.