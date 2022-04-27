Lilas Gh/iStock via Getty Images

Flexsteel (NASDAQ:FLXS) reported phenomenal quarterly results for their third quarter ended March. Despite ongoing supply chain and logistics issues, the company has regained profitability and generated significant operating cash flow. The company posted diluted EPS of $0.82, significantly exceeding sell-side estimates of $0.50. Net sales increased by 18.6% as compared to the prior-year quarter as the company benefited from its elevated backlog and additional incoming orders, partly offset by supply chain issues. The quarterly EPS was the highest for FLXS during the past five years, and the revenues were also at a record level, matching the prior sequential quarter. After the report, the shares jumped by 10% in one day

The company reported operating cash flow of $37.1 million. The company posted a diluted EPS of $0.82, an increase of 22% YoY. The company reduced bank borrowings of $18.1 million and repurchased 13.7% outstanding shares during the quarter, for $18.3 million at $19.70 per share which reflects their confidence in the long term business outlook.

Flexsteel's sales target for 4Q22 [ending June] is $120 million to $135 million, with gross margins expected to improve to 16%-17%, compared to 15.7% in 3Q22, due to improvements in ancillary charges. With the short-term headwinds, the company expects an operating margin of 3.5% to 4.5%, but it expects a long-term operating margin of 7%. With this, we see 72% upside in the long term with a price target of $37.50.

In the short term, the company might experience a decrease in customer demand as consumers spend more of their spare cash on vacation and entertainment, which they primarily avoided during the outbreak. According to Derek Schmidt, COO & CFO “We are starting to see not only a downward shift in overall consumer spending but I think there's a sizable mix shift that people are spending more of their disposable incomes on travel, entertainment, those things that they largely avoided during the pandemic. I think we're going to see that continue at least here throughout the summer. So, I think conditions are going to be choppy here for the next six months and depending again how the Fed handles kind of inflation, maybe we can get back to a more normalized environment here later in the calendar year”

There are numerous positives for the stock, but also some significant concerns such as rising inflation, COVID, recessionary concerns and escalating geopolitical tensions, which makes it a tricky cyclical company to analyze when the economic and interest rate outlook is uncertain.

We believe that Flexsteel should recover as it is currently at an inflection point, with rebounding earnings. On the back of a still strong furniture market, the overall risk-reward is still favorable in the long term, in our view.

3Q Results: Record EPS

Bloomberg

The company managed to outperform the market consensus of $138.5 million with net sales of $140.4 million, an increase of 18.6% from the same period in the previous year. The increase was driven by an increase in sales of products sold through retail stores of $22.9 million, or 22.1%, versus the prior-year quarter. Sales of homestyle products sold through e-commerce channels decreased by $0.9 million compared to the third quarter of the prior year. The company earned $5.3 million in net income, or $0.82 per diluted share, compared to $4.9 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter which is growth of 8.2%.

Ancillary costs connected with ocean container transportation hurt earnings in the second quarter, but the company cut those costs by more than $10 million in the third quarter because of sustainable process improvements and better alignment with logistics partners. Inflationary cost pressures remain a key concern across all areas of supply chain including materials, wages, and transportation, but the company is confident it can offset higher costs with pricing.

Gross margin is 15.7%, compared to 19.5% for the prior-year quarter, a decrease of 380 basis points. The 380-bps drop was primarily due to a 160-bps drop in ancillary charges due to domestic supply chain disruptions and higher per diem charges, a 130-bps drop in capacity growth investments in a third, additional manufacturing plant in Mexico and a new distribution facility in Greencastle, PA., and a 90-bps drop in material, labor, and transportation cost inflation, partially offset by price realization.

Price Target And Valuation

Although the stock has fallen since June 2021, we still believe that at this time the company represents a good buying opportunity as it has regained profitability and generated significant operating cash flow this quarter. With the company at its lows, we still see upside potential in the cards. The company is trading at -57% off of company highs seen in June 2021 at $51.13.

At today’s price of $21.86, on FY 06/2023 estimates, we have a P/E of 8.4x. The tangible book value per share is $20.09, which means the stock is trading at 1.1x price-to-book.

We are maintaining our price target of $37.50; we used a P/E of 14.4x for the FY 06/2023 based on our estimates. For the FY 06/2023, we have an EPS estimate of $2.60. Applying the P/E of 14.4x to the EPS of $2.60, we were able to arrive at a price target of $37.50.

Healthy Dividend Payout And Share Repurchases Plans

Currently, Flexsteel is paying $0.15 per share in quarterly dividends [$0.60 annualized]. FLXS additionally used excess cash flow to repurchase $2.1 million in shares in FY2020 and $31.1 million in shares in FY2021. Flexsteel bought 765,000 shares in a block trade on March 15 for $18.71 each, lowering outstanding shares by nearly 12%.

Real Estate Market: Housing Boom Continues

The U.S. has seen a record housing market with residential homes seeing an unprecedented surge in demand. Currently, the demand for houses is outstripping supply, with 30-year fixed mortgage rates still hovering around 4.9%. Lower inventory on the market has led to increased prices, but still demand remains resilient. The strong job market and rapid wage growth is supporting housing demand despite the increasing rates and appreciation in home prices, but purchasing activity is being restrained by insufficient for-sale inventory. As mortgage rates continue to rise, all eyes are fixed on the housing market for signs of a potential slowdown. But any slowdown that does materialize won't affect the industry equally because it isn't going to be about fundamental problems with the housing market.

The U.S. housing market has been on an upward trend due to millennials starting families, remote workers looking to relocate, and the prospect of rising mortgage rates fueling a buying frenzy before it becomes even more costly to borrow.

While FLXS' stock has returned about -19% since our original Seeking Alpha recommendation, we still believe the stock is undervalued, and positive drivers for furniture demand include some long-term WFH [Work From Home] effect even post-Covid, people migrating out of large cities and high-tax states for a variety of reasons, the Millennial generation buying homes, historically low interest rates, and so on. From our perspective, a healthy housing market with record price gains would likely corroborate our positive housing thesis.

Bloomberg

The NHSLTOT Index is computed by taking the number of houses sold in the US and dividing it by the seasonally adjusted number of houses sold in the USA. The graph illustrates that housing demand is still high, and it is too early to claim that the housing market has hit a saturation point.

Key Downside Risks

Rising Interest Rates: According to the Mortgage Bankers Association's seasonally adjusted index, total mortgage application volume declined further 6% last week compared to the prior week. If borrowing rates continue to rise, we may see a further drop in home purchases which is not good news for furniture companies.

Increasing Inflation: A commodity trading business, as we all know, has a higher correlation with market inflation. Increasing raw material prices put downward pressure on the company's margins, as it did in the previous quarter. However, this is not the sole effect of inflation on the commodity market. Another effect is a reduction in consumer consumption. US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) surged 6.4% in February over the past year, the Commerce Department reported. This increasing inflation is not a favorable scenario for Flexsteel.

Recession: Many economists believe the United States will enter a recession next year as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to combat rising inflation. If this turns out to be the case, consumers will stop purchasing high-priced furniture.

Conclusion

Flexsteel had a strong quarter despite continued supply chain and logistics challenges. We think the stock should recover with rebounded earnings, regained profitability and multiple strategies to navigate cost pressures and effectively service customers in the future. We believe positive drivers for furniture demand including some permanent WFH effects even post-Covid, people migrating out of large cities and high tax states for numerous reasons, the Millennial generation buying houses, still low interest rates in a historical context, etc. are still intact. Even with choppy near-term demand, we believe the company can expand its margins in the long term. As a result of this, we believe the stock has 72% upside from the current market price.