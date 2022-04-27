andresr/E+ via Getty Images

Man only likes to count his troubles; he doesn't calculate his happiness." - Fyodor Dostoevsky

Today we take an in-depth look at a name I am sure at least a few readers have already used at least once. Personally, I used the company for a reference during my housing hunt in Charleston. Despite huge revenue growth, the stock has been treated like a rented mule in recent months like most high beta small cap concerns that haven't reached profitability yet.

Time now to buy the dip? A full analysis follows below.

Company Overview

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) is a Seattle-based vertical platform providing software solutions to over 24,000 home services concerns as well as its own insurance and warranty products. The company's offerings are designed to improve the home buying and ownership journey. Its reach through its business-to-business-to-consumer model is such that almost two-thirds of U.S. homebuyers now flow through its platform.

Porch was formed in 2011, launched its website in 2013, and went public when it reverse-merged into special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) PropTech in December 2020, with its first trade transacted at $15.37 a share. The SPAC went public in 2019, raising gross proceeds of $172.5 million at $10 per unit, with each unit consisting of one common share and one-half of a warrant to purchase a share of common stock at $11.50 a share. Porch's stock currently trades for around four bucks a share, translating to a market cap of $425 million.

The company's advantage lies in its ability to access homebuyers as much as six weeks in advance of a change of address notice issued by the USPS. This dynamic is accomplished by offering its software to some of its home services clients for free in exchange for access to their customers, which then allows Porch to market is broad range of offerings. For example, when a soon-to-be homeowner schedules an inspection or a move with a company that is a member of Porch's network, he or she is contacted by Porch with other offers - home security system, repairs, insurance, home warranties - from which the company receives a commission or premium.

As the platform has become better known, customers about ready to effectuate a move just access porch.com and schedule a move, set up utilities, change their address, etc. The convenience of this approach is evidenced by Porch's net promoter score of 73 (achieved in 1Q20). Management believes that its revenue capture of $25 per homebuyer represents only 1% of the total opportunity, with a total addressable market of $320 billion. The company has used proceeds from its SPAC merger to grow its self-perpetuating ecosystem through multiple acquisitions.

Reporting Segments

Porch reports its financial performance through two segments: Vertical Software and Insurance.

Vertical Software is not too dissimilar from a cross between Booking Holdings' (BKNG) OpenTable and Angi Inc. (ANGI), except instead of providing amenities to one vertical (restaurants or home maintenance and repair), Porch's platform connects home inspectors, title companies, movers, utilities, home repair concerns, etc. - all involved in the home ownership process - with consumers. The company collects a percentage of the transaction it helps consummate.

Porch built this segment through acquisitions before and after going public. In addition to its initially launched home repair offering - followed by its moving concierge in 2016 - it added Inspection Support Network and Palm-Tech (for inspectors - 2017, 2021), HireAHelper and V12 Data (for movers - 2018 and 2021), Kandela (for utility companies - 2019), iRoofing (for roofers - 2021), Rynoh (for title companies - 2021), and SaaS provider Floify (for loan officers and mortgage companies - 2021). This segment generated FY21 Adj. EBITDA of $20.7 million on revenue of $137.1 million, or 71% of Porch's top-line total.

The Insurance unit is capital-light, comprised primarily of commissions from third-party insurance companies for selling their policies and commissions from reinsurers for ceding premiums from the company's own insurance products, with premiums from its own policies and home warranty products accounting for the balance. Porch entered the business in 2020, selling third-party home and auto insurance through its Elite Insurance subsidiary. It then employed proceeds from the SPAC merger to onboard managing general agent Homeowners of America Insurance Company (2021), California property and auto insurer CSE Insurance (scheduled to close 2Q22), and warranty firms American Home Protect (2021) and Residential Warranty Services (2Q22). Insurance generated FY21 Adj. EBITDA of $6.5 million on revenue of $55.3 million, or 29% of total.

With these pieces in place, Porch expects to generate ~30% of its FY22 revenue from SaaS fees charged to companies utilizing its platform; ~23% from move-related commissions; 7% from post-move related commissions (i.e. home repair); and 40% from insurance and warranty transactions.

Share Price Performance

With early and low-cost access to demand and a comprehensive suite of offerings, Porch's reimagining of the anachronistic home services industry resulted in 166% top-line growth (FY21 vs FY20). This was anticipated and initially well-received by the market, trading to an intraday all-time high of $27.50 a share as recently as November 2021.

However, Porch was then beset by three undercurrents: first, multiple compression hitting unprofitable high-growth SaaS companies as inflationary concerns actuated the risk-off trade; second, higher mortgage rates hurt anything real estate related; and third, investors digesting the fact that the company was using its SaaS platform to become an online insurance broker, a perpetually low-multiple industry - look no further than SelectQuote (SLQT), trading at .6x FY22E sales or GoHealth (GOCO) at .4x. Trading at a peak price-to-FY22E sales multiple of 8.4 at the time of the company's solid 3Q21 earnings report in November 2021, shares of PRCH have cratered 74% since, now trading at a forward price-to-FY22E sales multiple of 2.2.

4Q21 Earnings & Outlook

Porch's 4Q21 earnings report on March 1, 2022, did little to reverse these countercurrents. The company announced a loss of $0.25 a share (GAAP) and negative Adj. EBITDA of $7.9 million on revenue of $51.6 million as compared to a loss of $0.93 a share (GAAP) and an Adj. EBITDA loss of $4.0 million on revenue of $18.6 million in 4Q20, representing 172% year-over-year top-line growth, of which 45% was organic.

Average companies on its platform in 4Q21 were 24,603, putting revenue per company per month in the quarter at $699, up 26% from the prior year period. The Insurance segment ended 2021 with ~304,000 policy holders from which the company generates $211 per customer - mostly from commissions - annually.

For the year, Porch lost $1.16 a share (GAAP) and Adj. EBITDA of negative $24.0 million on revenue of $192.4 million as compared to a loss of $2.03 a share (GAAP) and negative Adj. EBITDA of $17.5 million on revenue of $73.2 million in FY20, for a 166% increase at the top line.

Management's FY22 guidance called for a negative Adj. EBITDA of no worse than $26.5 million on revenue of $320 million, representing a 66% improvement (57% organic) at its top line and ~4% improvement in EBITDA margins. However, this outlook was primarily being driven by a 95% surge in expected gross written premiums to $600 million, with the Insurance segment accounting for revenue of $130 million. This reality caused a 12% slide in shares of PRCH in the subsequent trading session to $6.41, eventually touching $5.83 in a subsequent trading session. The shares have continued to decline on overall market weakness in April. Porch also stated that it expects to become positive Adj. EBITDA by 2H23.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

To finance its M&A strategy, the company raised net proceeds of $413.5 million in a convertible note offering due 2026, ~$100 million of which was earmarked for other debt retirement and a capped call transaction (to limit potential dilution). Porch also secured an additional $131.0 million from warrant and option exercises. Porch exited 2021 with cash and marketable securities of $325.0 million and convertible debt of $414.6 million. This position, sans additional acquisitions, leaves the company in sound financial shape, having generated an outflow of cash from operating activities of $34.8 million in FY21.

Although unanimously bullish with five buy and six outperform ratings, many Street analysts were impelled to lower price targets after the 4Q21 earnings report, even though the FY22 revenue forecast of $320 million provided by the company was $21.6 million better than their expectations. Their median twelve-month price objective now sits at around $20, down from $30 a few months ago. Curiously, all of the revisions were due to a reset of 'peer valuations' while none said anything about insurance. On average, these prognosticators expect Porch to lose $0.79 a share (GAAP) on revenue of $317 million in FY22, followed by a loss of $0.63 a share on revenue of $410 million in FY23.

Verdict

Although growing its top line like a weed through acquisition, Porch is a lead generation business disguised as a SaaS company. Although both its segments are "Adj. EBITDA profitable," Porch is not profitable on an either an earnings nor Adj. EBITDA basis and won't be until 2024 at the earliest. It is still trading at 1.3x this year's forecasted revenue, which puts it above other online insurance brokers. That critique notwithstanding, its market opportunity in home services is significant.

The sharp selloff has also created significant premiums in its options, making Porch's stock a decent covered call candidate, for those wanting to take a small "watch item" holding in this growth story that is unloved by the market at the moment. Liquidity is just okay most days in the options, so one does have to have some patients for covered call orders to execute, it should be noted.