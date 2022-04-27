Jun/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

In a high inflation environment, it's of crucial importance to evaluate the impact of higher prices on a business. Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) is among those few companies who have not only strong financials, internationally established brands and outstanding profitability margins, but its business is less subject to price elasticity and the company has a significant pricing power which can absorb higher input prices. With strong sales in its smoke-free products, an ongoing recovery in sales growth in low and middle-income markets, as well as in the duty free segment, I consider the stock to be undervalued by at least 9.56%, seeing its fair price most likely at $133.83 or 30.22% higher than its actual level.

A quick look at Philip Morris

Philip Morris International Inc. is the largest manufacturer and seller of cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products in the world with over 69,600 employees at the end of 2021. As already declared in 2019, Philip Morris is transitioning to a smoke-free company, moving away completely from combustible products, aiming to generate over 50% of its net revenue with smoke-free products by 2025. Although this target could be delayed by about 12 months with regards to the recent conflict in Ukraine, the company is on a good way in its transition as it reported 30.40% of its net revenue in Q1 2022 coming from smoke-free products. Philip Morris offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the brand HEETS, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

The most important geographical areas in terms of revenue are the European Union with 39% of sales in 2021 and the most consistent growth rates in the past 5 years, East Asia and Australia with 19%, followed by the South and Southeast Asia region with 14%.

The company reported a constant increase in its gross margin that accelerated from 63.70% during 2017 and 2018 to 68.10% at the end of 2021, resulting in 4.33% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the past 5 years. Among some of its peers, the average gross margin stood at 62.10% in 2021, with British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) reported the highest margin at 82.10%, Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCPK:JAPAF) with 58.84%, Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) reporting 66.03%, and Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX:IMBBY) with 36.40%. Philip Morris is the company which, among its peers reports consistently the highest investment profitability, keeping its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) between 43.77% and 64.03% during the past 5 years and reporting 61.64% ROIC at the end of 2021, while the peers' average stood at 18.47%. Research and Development (R&D) expenses increased over the past 4 years from 1.29% in 2018 to 1.95% in 2021, slightly higher than the peers' average of 1.56%. The company's leverage ratio stood at 1.97 in 2021, which is relatively low when compared to the average recorded by its peers at 2.41. Philip Morris' cash from operations significantly increased during 2021, up 22% to $11.96B, resulting in $7.20 cash flow per share, significantly higher than the average of its peers at $3.7, and growing at 10.10% CAGR over the past 5 years. The company also reported the highest EPS among its peers, with $5.83 at the end of 2021 while the peers' average stood at $2.75, recording a 5.41% CAGR over the past 5 years.

Philip Morris in a high inflation environment

There are a few reasons for inflation in an economy. Demand-pull, where strong demand for a good or a service leads to increased prices, this is especially true for demand shocks, e.g. after a prolonged period of flat demand, or for strictly limited products and services where the demand exceeds the supply. Cost-push, where the price of a good or a service increases because of higher input prices, which can be caused e.g. because of increased raw material prices, bottlenecks in the supply chain, increased labor costs, or shortages of basic materials. Build-in inflation is instead based on the expectations of rising prices for a good or a service, where the prices are increasing in the present, and are expected to further increase in the future. Those effects can be magnified by expansionary monetary policy where the central banks reduce the interest rates and increase the money available in the economy, by expansionary fiscal policy where the government intervene in the economy by reducing the fiscal pressure and therefore increases the discretionary income for individual or businesses, or by increasing the government spending and driving up the demand in certain industries.

In a high inflationary environment, it's of primary importance for businesses to be able to protect their margins. This can mainly be achieved if the company has a strong price power, and can therefore increase its revenue by raising its prices, by switching the sourcing strategy and reducing its input costs, or by quickly adjusting its strategy and prioritizing higher margin products.

The tobacco industry is subject to heavy taxations in most developed economies, massive scale effects and broad sourcing also contribute to the products being less sensitive to a change in input prices, additionally, consumers are most likely loyal to their brand and keen to accept price increases by reducing other expenses before they reduce their smoking habits, or by switching to a lower-price brand, which results in less elasticity of the demand for this industry. In addition to strong pricing power through direct pricing strategies, tobacco companies can influence prices through a variety of price-reducing marketing efforts; e.g. the distribution of free samples of their products, couponing, grouped offers in form of a free product or non-tobacco items when buying more products at the same time, as well as price discounts implemented through payments to distributors and retailers.

In 2021, Philip Morris owned 5 of the world's top 15 international cigarette brands, with international cigarette market share, excluding China and the United States, about 9.5% with the brand Marlboro, 3.4% with L&M, 2.3% for Chesterfield, 1.7% for Philip Morris, and 1.7% with the brand Parliament. The total international market share of the company in 2021 was 27.3% divided into 23.8% for cigarettes and 3.5% of heated tobacco products. As observed in the past few years, especially in developed markets, the company will continue to grow its market share in heated tobacco products and profit from its established brands and strong customer loyalty to maintain leadership in cigarette unit shipments in its most important markets. As a consequence, higher inflation will most likely have less effect on its total sales, and with its broad product portfolio Philip Morris can also choose to favor less elastic brands and focus on higher margin products.

Valuation

To determine the actual fair value for Philip Morris' share price, I rely on the following Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model, which extends over a forecast period of 5 years with 3 different sets of assumptions ranging from a more conservative to a more optimistic scenario, based on the metrics determining the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) and the terminal value. Philip Morris has a consistent profitability and solid Free Cash Flow (FCF) margin, which is forecasted to increase over the coming years, although I still consider a quite cautious forecast in my valuation model, especially in terms of a more prudent perpetual growth rate, considered its significant impact on the DCF valuation.

The valuation takes into account higher interest rates, which will undeniably be a reality in many economies worldwide in the coming years and lead to a higher weighted average cost of capital.

Author

The most likely scenario in my modelization, the mid-valuation scenario, prices the share at $141.37 or 37.56% higher. The low-valuation scenario, which I still consider to be quite likely, sees the share 9.56% higher than the actual price level, at $112.60. The most optimistic scenario, also described as the least likely in my modelization, prices the stock at $181.06 with 76.18% upside potential. I then compute my opinion in terms of likelihood for the different scenarios, which gives a weighted average price target with 30.22% upside potential at $133.83.

Risk discussion

RRPs are increasingly important for the company and its future growth opportunities, but the introduction of those relatively new products bears also the risk of not being permitted by regulators, or the communication and marketing may be limited and make it difficult for the company to implement an efficient marketing strategy. A continuous declining consumption of combustible tobacco products could have a significant adverse effect on the revenue and the profitability of Philip Morris, it's therefore even more important to expand and accelerate the sales of RRPs in order to compensate for a possible loss. On the other hand, RRPs may be more subject to the negative effects of inflation, and to fluctuation in quality, as the company is increasingly relying on third-party contract manufacturers and service providers for the electronic devices. Furthermore, Philip Morris is and will most probably continue to be sued in tobacco-related litigations in different countries, and RRP are subject to various legal and administrative challenges concerning their product classification, advertising restrictions, scientific substantiation, product liability, or the company's unfair competition. The recent war in Ukraine pushed the company to reduce its activity in Ukraine and to consider completely exiting the Russian market, which made up almost 10% of total shipment volumes and around 6% of Philip Morris' net revenues in 2021.

Market timing

The stock reached its all-time high (ATH) at $123.55 on June 20, 2017, and soon after began a downtrend until losing around 55% of its value and finally bottoming out at $56.01 on March 23, 2020. From a technical analysis point of view, the stock has moved sideways with higher volatility since it broke out of its ascending trend on September 28, 2021. The stock recently rebounded since mid-March 2022 and is now holding a higher level by showing some relative strength when compared to the major indexes which dropped significantly in the past weeks. The coming weeks will show if the stock heads again towards the lows reached in March or even those from November 2021, or if the stock can now form a sound base, from which it may break out of the sideways trend and continue its ascension.

The most relevant support levels in the short term can be found at $99.06 and around $91, while the closest resistance levels are now situated around $106, and $112. The stock is trading over its EMA50 and the EMA10 which is its trailing support since the end of March 2022. I consider that this stock will now need to reduce the high volatility and establish a sound base, before it can try to break out over the mentioned resistance levels. Philip Morris can count on prominent institutional investors among its shareholders with 75% of the outstanding shares owned by institutions, and a very low short interest of 0.68%. Long-term investors could take advantage of this potentially interesting price level to set up their long-term position, although by considering the general market situation which is now quite volatile and uncertain. Momentum and position traders, if still not invested in the stock after the recent breakout, could now observe if the recent levels will be kept and a possible base will be formed, or if instead the stock may be dragged down in the short term by the general market higher volatility. The recent price-action and the relative strength of the stock compared to the S&P 500 is quite encouraging, but the possibility to test new lows is undeniably plausible.

The bottom line

In a high inflation environment, investors want to look for companies which are less impacted by price increases or capable of mitigating this risk in their business. Philip Morris, despite not being immune to a highly inflationary cycle in the economy, has the capacity and tools to reduce its exposure to higher input prices and enough price power to maintain a higher level of profitability. It's a solid investment opportunity for long-term-oriented investors who search for a safer harbor during higher inflation times with a solid dividend yield, while it's also a very interesting stock for more short-term or momentum-focused traders, given the recent volatility associated with strong financials and a forward looking business.