Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images News

Yesterday, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) reported its first quarter earnings. The release was in-line on revenue and a miss on EPS. Earnings declined on a year-over-year basis, largely due to mark-to-market losses on investments. Although EBIT grew 22% and cash from operations (“CFO”) jumped 30%, GAAP net income missed due to a $1.43 billion unrealized loss on investments and an increase in depreciation expense. Despite enormous headwinds in the economy and around the world, Alphabet delivered very strong operating performance.

The release couldn’t have come at a more difficult time. With Russia at war with Ukraine and China in the midst of a second COVID-19 wave, the world is arguably in the midst of its most tense moment since March 2020. In March of 2020, the S&P 500 fell 32%, thanks to widespread uncertainty as to how COVID-19 would affect the markets. Later, a string of good earnings releases pulled tech stocks out of the slump and to new highs – ”brick and mortar” industries took longer to recover.

Today, tech stocks are facing an even bigger test than they did during the COVID-19 market crash. This time, interest rates are rising, which is bad for growth stocks, as it makes growth less valuable. So today, the interest rate trend is against tech stocks instead of with it. Additionally, many tech stocks released underwhelming earnings for Q4, which is in contrast to the string of earnings beats in Q2 2020 that lifted tech stocks higher.

Alphabet was, until recently, one of the few tech stocks holding its own through all of this volatility. Prior to Yesterday’s release, its losses for the year had been minimal. Unfortunately, the earnings release was taken badly by the markets, and GOOGL crashed 5% after-hours. Today it opened down 3%.

It looks like Google’s immunity to tech sector volatility is a thing of the past. However, the company’s Q1 release actually contained many bright spots. The earnings miss was almost entirely due to non-cash factors, and EBIT growth was very strong. Given these facts, it appears that Google’s post-earnings selloff was an overreaction, making the stock a solid value at today’s deflated prices.

Competitive Landscape

One thing Google has going for it is a solid competitive position. Google Search has a 91.5% global market share. YouTube has a 75% market share in online video platforms (it’s less if you include short-form video apps like TikTok). Finally, Android has a 71% global market share in smartphone operating systems.

So, Google has a huge market share in terms of product usage.

How does its share of revenue stack up?

Currently, Google is in first place in online advertising, with 28.6% of the market. It is second in app sales revenue after Apple (AAPL), with about half of Apple’s sales numbers. Although Android has more users than IOS does, Apple dominates the lucrative U.S. market, where customers have high incomes and are willing to spend money on apps. So, Apple makes more money off its mobile OS than Google does.

So, going by its current market shares, Google has a strong competitive position. The question is, will it keep that competitive position in the future?

Current trends suggest that it will. One of the biggest trends in the advertising world right now is Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (“ATT”) policy. It is an IOS feature that requires apps to ask users if they want their data tracked across apps. In order to track users’ location, web browsing history, and other things, apps now have to ask permission. According to recent studies, the opt-in rate is only 25%. So, many advertisers are now struggling to show relevant ads. This fact was called out in Meta Platforms’ (FB) most recent earnings call. During the call, CFO David Wehner said that he expected 2022 revenue to be $10 billion lower than it would have been without ATT. He also added:

We believe Google’s search ads business could have benefited relative to services like ours that face a different set of restrictions from Apple.

It almost sounds like he’s saying that the $10 billion Meta lost went straight into Google’s pockets. If it did, it would make perfect sense. Google search is unique in that it can target ads without needing huge amounts of data on the customer. When you search for a query on Google, it can show you ads directly relevant to what you’re looking for, without needing to know anything about you personally. Of course, user data makes search ads even better than they would be without it. But user data is not indispensable for search like it is for social ads.

Financials

Having looked at Google’s competitive position, we can now turn to its financials.

In the quarter just reported, Google delivered:

$68 billion in revenue, up 23%.

$20.09 billion in operating income (“EBIT”), up 22.2%.

$16.436 billion in net income, down 8.3%.

$24.62 in diluted EPS, down 6.35%.

$25.01 billion in cash from operations, up 30%.

Overall, pretty good results. EBIT and CFO showed strong growth, while earnings took a dip due to depreciation and mark-to-market losses. The earnings nevertheless imply solid profitability, with a 24% net margin and a 29.4% EBIT margin. Wall Street took the results poorly, but it appears that is largely due to taking the GAAP earnings results at face value. They were heavily influenced by non-cash factors, and EBIT was quite strong.

Now we can turn to Alphabet’s balance sheet, the best indicator of its long term financial health. For the first quarter, Alphabet reported:

$ 357 billion in assets.

$ 103 billion in liabilities.

$ 254 billion in equity.

$14.7 billion in long term debt

$ 177 billion in current assets.

$ 61.9 billion in current liabilities.

From these raw figures we get a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.057 and a current ratio of 2.85, suggesting strong solvency and liquidity. This means that Google is a financially robust company with more than enough assets on the balance sheet to ride out a brief period of underperformance.

Valuation

Having looked at Google’s financials, we can now turn to its valuation. Although GOOG is not a conventionally “cheap” stock, it is fairly inexpensive when its superior growth is factored in. This helps make the case that it is undervalued relative to future expectations.

According to Seeking Alpha Quant, GOOG has the following valuation multiples:

Price/earnings: 21

Price/sales: 6.3

Price/book: 6.4

EV/EBITDA: 16.12

Price/operating cash flow: 17.75

PEG: 0.24

These are all very low multiples for a tech stock with Google’s growth track record. They are not exactly the kind of dirt-cheap multiples you’d find with, say, bank stocks, but Google can grow a lot more than they can. Even with its $1.6 trillion market cap, Google can easily keep growing rapidly, as its impeccable competitive position gives it a lot of pricing power and an easy path forward.

Risks And Challenges

As I’ve shown in this article, Google is a company with a rock-solid competitive position whose most recent earnings were satisfactory. It definitely has the makings of a solid long term investment. I am long the stock, and will remain long for the foreseeable future. However, there are some risks and challenges for investors to keep an eye on here, including:

Interest rate hikes. Higher interest rates reduce the present value of future cash flows. The higher the growth rate in cash flows, the higher the percentage change in present value. According to Seeking Alpha Quant, Alphabet has a 32% five year CAGR growth rate in earnings. So, it looks like the kind of company that would be hit hard by the interest rates that are happening this year.

Legal risk. As I mentioned in the ‘competitive landscape’ section, Alphabet has an enviable position in the tech industry, with majority market shares in several verticals. This is a positive in and of itself. But it creates a legal risk: the risk of anti-trust lawsuits. When companies are perceived to dominate their industries, they are at risk of being sued on anti-trust grounds. This has actually happened to Google plenty of times. Just last year, 36 states sued Google for alleged app store violations. Usually these lawsuits don’t go anywhere, but it’s not outside the realm of possibility that Google could get dinged for several billion dollars.

New business enterprises. Google is investing money into new business units whose profitability is not yet established. The biggest of these is Google Cloud. It’s an exciting and fast-growing business, but is still a net drain on cash flows. If the project pays off, it could eventually become a huge profit driver like other tech companies’ cloud businesses are. For now, though, it is a slight drain on profitability, having lost $931 million in the first quarter.

The Bottom Line

GOOGL stock has taken a beating lately, but it largely hasn’t been deserved. Its recent earnings “miss” was mostly due to non-recurring, non-cash factors, and its competitive position remains as strong as it ever was. The company does have increasing stock-based compensation, but the newly launched $70 billion buyback program should more than compensate for it.

Taking all relevant factors into account, Google is an incredible stock for today’s market conditions. It’s growing fast, it has a solid competitive position, and now, thanks to the 2022’s tech selloff, it’s fairly cheap. The company does face some risks. Stock-based compensation is rising, and higher interest rates are taking a bite out of growth. But on the whole, its shares represent a fantastic value.