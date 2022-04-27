Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Thesis

The outdoor cooking appliances industry experienced favorable trends after the COVID-19 pandemic restricted people at home, leading them to engage more frequently in cooking tasks. While capitalizing on the recently emerging trend, Weber's (NYSE:WEBR) long standing history and reputation for quality products, coupled with innovative technological solutions continues to reaffirm the company's leadership position in the market.

The Business

Weber Inc is a global outdoor cooking appliances, accessories and consumables manufacturer. Its comprehensive product range includes charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, the Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub, accessories, consumables, services and more. During its over 70 year history, Weber has been a reputation of high quality products, while insisting on innovation.

Weber's extensive distribution network includes wholesalers, retailer, and direct-to-consumer sales, primarily comprising of the growing e-commerce segment and Weber physical location stores.

As of February 2022, the company has an commercial presence in 78 countries and captures around 25% of the global market share, as well as a strong social media presence and increased brand awareness.

North and South America represent Weber's largest market, accounting for 55% of global 2021 revenue. The EMEA region also delivers a significant portion of global sales, at 37%, with the Asia Pacific market being, still, underdeveloped. Breaking down revenue in terms of product category, grills accounted for around 75% of revenue in 2021, while accessories, consumables and other services covered the other 25%.

What differentiates Weber from most home and outdoor appliances companies, is the product and service ecosystem the company has established over time. Complementing the grills Weber offers, applications help consumers maximize the cooking experience with increased connectivity and utility, simplifying the grilling process

Acting as a one-stop-shop solution for outdoor cooking, Weber offers all the products used in the process, while upgrades and accessories to previous purchases keep customers engaged in purchases. Through the integration of its product and service offerings, Weber has built a loyal and global following of both grilling enthusiasts and barbeque professionals around the world.

Bad IPO Timing

Despite its long history, Weber only recently became public, at a time when the IPO euphoria of 2020 and early 2021 was coming to an abrupt end. After initially setting the IPO price range at $15-$17, the company cut its target range to $14 per share, while also deciding to sell fewer shares (18M). In its S-1 filling the company reiterated its strong revenue growth performance over its 70 year history, claiming a rather impressive 10% historic CAGR growth in sales since 1980. The incoming stock began trading on August 5, 2021, under the ticker symbol WEBR.

Weber's IPO followed the grill maker's Traeger public offering. Traeger (COOK) is an increasingly popular high-end pellet grill (smokers) manufacturer that has recently enjoyed a surge in popularity, while being a significant competitor for Weber.

Caught in the broader market turmoil that initiated just a few months after Weber began trading, the stock has seen a sizable retreat since the beginning of 2022. WEBR has recorded a -27% loss YTD, significantly underperforming the broader market. Weber's recent stock market counterpart, Traeger has also been through a similar downhill trajectory over the past few months, recording a worse YTD performance of -45%. Currently, Weber trades at $9.44 (54% decline from 52-week highs), at a $2.7B market cap, while paying a small 0.4% dividend.

Industry Prospects

Boosted to some extent by the global Covid-19 pandemic, urging people to stay at home and engage in more home cooking, positive secular trends for the industry are expected to carry moderate growth prospects through the next few years. According to Weber's February 2022 presentation, the outdoor grill industry currently represents a global Total Addressable Market of $15B and is expected to grow at a moderate 4.5% CAGR over the next few years, reaching $18.5 billion in 2025. Cooking at home seems to be gaining in popularity, with the majority of consumers claiming that they expect to increase the frequency of using outdoor grilling products.

Financial Performance & Outlook

Despite the mature status of the business, increasing investments in product innovation have produced more growth in sales over the last few years. Since 2018 revenue has grown at a respectable 12% CAGR, while EBITDA has seen a somewhat lower 9% CAGR increase. EBITDA margins stand at the 15% range. Free Cash Flow generation has also been strong, with the company generating $300M of FCF in 2021. Consistent FCF productivity will be key for the company to gradually increase dividend payments and engage in share repurchases over time.

Over the next few years analysts remain fairly optimistic regarding the company's sales and income growth, despite inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions and slowing global economic growth prospects. For the 2022 fiscal year analysts forecast $2.10B in revenue (+5.5% YoY) and $2.17B (+3.9% YoY) for the 2023 fiscal year. Earnings are expected to decline in 2022 and recovery to follow in 2023.

Valuation

In a market environment marked by high inflation that seems to have been punishing previously high-flying growth names, a conservative valuation should help investors unlock greater long-term returns, while also offering downside protection in the case that a broader pullback lies ahead.

Weber currently trades at a 0.55x TTM P/S ratio and a 9x P/FCF ratio. Given the stability and moderate growth prospects of the business, both multiples appear inexpensive, despite broader fluctuations in the company's earnings. Even compared to its -recently introduced to the stock market- competitor Traeger, Weber appears more attractively valued.

Final Thoughts

After all things are considered, despite recent selling pressures and broader market uncertainty, Weber remains a solid, conservative investment choice, that still carries a respectable growth outlook. While the road might remain bumpy for the better part of 2022, the long-term prospects of the company inspire the confidence necessary for a buy rating, in my view.