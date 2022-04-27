milan2099/E+ via Getty Images

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is due to report FQ2'22 earnings after the close on April 28 and my thesis of lowered expectations is starting to seep into the market view. The problem for investors is that the tech giant still trades as if revenues are set to soar while the consensus estimates are for traditional low growth rates. My investment thesis remains Bearish on Apple even as the stock dips below $160 on the tech-led selloff.

Not Hit Yet

When reviewing whether Apple is a safe investment here at $160, an investor needs to first review the facts about the recent returns for the major tech stocks. So far, Apple has far outperformed the FAANG stocks that include Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) in the year-to-date measuring period. Facebook, now Meta Platforms, is down nearly 50% and Netflix is down 67% while Apple has only seen a meager 11% loss. Even Microsoft (MSFT) is down nearly double the amount of Apple already suggesting the tech giant needs to drop another $14 to just match the losses this year of Microsoft.

As always, the negative results of a Netflix don't prescribe Apple necessarily falling an equal amount. Nothing actually prevents the tech giant from reporting strong results on Thursday and ends up pushing returns back into the positive column for the year.

Forward Expectations Hit

My current negative thesis ignored by most Apple investors was the lack of even strong expectations via consensus analyst estimates. Investors willing to pay nearly 30x FY22 EPS estimates of $6.15 at the stock highs of $183 were ignoring this obvious disconnect and actually expecting Apple to smash and raise those estimates.

The current environment has already changed with weak PC sales now forecast and chip manufacturer TSMC (TSM) suggesting demand for consumer electronics has pulled back. On top of this, Apple has tough comps from last year making for a huge hurdle to overcome after the March quarter last year grew revenues at a 54% clip and the June quarter grew at a 36% rate.

The key revenue expectations for the next 4 quarters have already started to trend lower over the last month. Analysts still forecast ~5% revenue growth in FQ2'22 and FQ3'22, but those consensus estimates are down so slightly from the peak levels over a month ago. This trend is not the friend of investors and a prime reason Apple is already down over 10% from the highs.

Remember, Apple trades at 27x FY22 EPS targets and nearly 25x FY23 EPS targets. The company needs to smash targets for 5% revenue growth for the next few quarters, not cut those numbers due to slowing demand.

The iPhone cycle remains the key to the growth potential due to Apple obtaining a further boost from the 5G iPhone cycle starting over a year ago. Along with the Covid pull forwards disrupting a lot of tech growth now, the tech giants face major headwinds this year. Either way, the iPhone sales chart definitely shows a cycle and Covid pull forward during 2021.

The current units sold trend looks similar to the iPhone 6 boost in the December 2014 quarter. iPhone quarterly unit sales during the holidays jumped from ~50 million during the prior holiday season to 75 million units in FQ1'15. Eventually, Apple ended up reporting lower unit sales in both 2018 and 2019 holidays heading into the expected 5G iPhone launch.

The 5G iPhone started the next cycle with sales jumping to 90 million units in FQ1'20, partly boosted by the delayed shipment of iPhones in the prior September quarter due to Covid delays. Apple already saw demand normalize below 85 million units (but up from a prior cycle of 75 million units) last quarter and the market has no reasonable reason to expect stronger sales going forward as consumers clearly shift discretionary spending to experiences such as travel with Delta Air Lines (DAL) confirming the highest travel bookings in history.

The key here for a negative thesis isn't for Apple to watch units sold decline further during this sales cycle with the stock trading at $160, but that the company will struggle to even meet the 5% revenue growth targets with units sold likely already peaked. With revenues growing at a 5% clip due to Services growth and other categories, EPS could possibly reach a 10% growth rate due to share buybacks reducing outstanding shares in the 2% to 3% range and some possible leverage boosting growth beyond the 5% revenue growth, though cost pressure might void this possibility.

Under this base case scenario, Apple will struggle to maintain a valuation twice the growth rate or 20x EPS targets of $6.15. The stock would only be worth $123 and $130 using 20x EPS targets of $6.54 for FY23.

The problem here is that these EPS targets could take a hit due to the pull forward of sales, or the market might decide a 15x multiple is the accurate number in a rising rate environment. Apple wouldn't even be worth $100 based on such a multiple even with the tech giant still reaching consensus targets and not factoring in the worse-case scenario of EPS estimates trending lower.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Apple remains priced for beyond perfect results while the economic environment isn't supportive. Throw on the additional 5G iPhone cycle peak and Covid pull forwards as headwinds and the base case for a much lower stock price is in view. The stock might already be down over 10% from the highs, but the scenario could get a lot worse very fast.