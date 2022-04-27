sweetandsour/E+ via Getty Images

In this data driven world we live in, histories of company mismanagement, poor decision-making and confused priorities often bring greater insights than deep dives into the valuation metrics that follow them, and, by extension, judgments about their stock. Following such histories can provide deeper insights to investors than may first appear valuable.

Data by YCharts

Such is the case with Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS), a company that has evolved from an Atlanta-based printer of instant lottery tickets back in the day to a huge global tech operator in the gaming space.

I have known this company since the 1980s, when I published the industry’s first-ever business magazine for the legal gaming industry called Gaming Business. The original SGMS company was among our earliest advertisers. Its two founders comprised a perfect blend of a tech genius and a top sales personality to produce a business with immense potential.

Their tech savvy was miles ahead of competitors. The company's instant tickets were fun and secure. Their objective was to go head-to-head with traditional lottery suppliers who sold traditional ticket-spitting retail lottery numbers games. And they prospered. Their scratch off games were instantly successful. Despite the lottery business being run by state bureaucrats who tended to be political appointees loathe to take chances, the company thrived.

Co-founder John Koza (b. 1944) was a Stanford University professor of computer science, a PhD who pioneered work in data applied to many fields. Out of this research, he literally invented the scratch card. So, anywhere in the world where you may see people standing around scratching away at cards with the edge of a coin, you know the progenitor of that devilish little piece of cardboard was Dr. Koza.

It was evident back then that the company had much wider ambitions as the global gaming industry, be it lottery, casinos or new applied technologies. Eventually, Koza and his partner, Dan Bowers, sold out and Scientific Games embarked on a massive transformation from a scratch card system maker to a global giant in gaming tech covering slot machine manufacturing (they bought sector leader Bally Technologies in 2014), slot systems, on line gaming, lottery technologies with global customers, sports betting, and iGaming platforms.

They got into the horseracing pari-mutuel business by merging with market leaders there, into the international lottery business. They became one of those companies we see that automatically raise their hands shouting “me, me!” every time there is a pivot in their sectors. So, over time, the company became a holder of dozens of diverse assets in gaming and gaming tech.

The problem was that having acquired or merged with so many companies, the company evolved into a confused array of verticals spread all over the globe. After they acquired Bally, I became a customer for their slot product which was among the best in the sector. But they began to lag market leader International Game Technology (IGT) in slot systems and innovations. From an up-close perspective, one had the sense that they simply had made the fatal strategic error of trying to be all things to all men. You want, lottery product, you got it. You want sports betting - we’ll buy a company in that business. You want ever more gimmicked up slot machines - we got that. Below: Bally slots are strong contenders in a tough marketplace, but their playability is proven.

In the end, SGMS evolved into a miasma of gaming tech verticals that eventually brought Ron Perlman’s holding company, McAndrews & Forbes, into ownership in 2003. Perlman held his 34.6% equity until 2020, when he sold it at $28 a share for $925m—a 47.7% premium.

Since then SGMS has been transformed. Massive changes in leadership, many long-time executives exited. A new group out of the highly successful Aristocrat Leisure company of Australia took over.

What was immediately apparent to the new team was the urgent need to unload the massive debt SGMS had accumulated over time in its mad dash to buy every company in sight, as it were. In the process, the company acquired debt that resulted in AEBITDA of 10X, a serious overhang for the new management.

Two decisions emerged that should auger well for the company going forward after the housecleaning. First, recognition that they could not be all things to all men. They had to evaluate their assets, decide what businesses they wanted to be in, and what businesses they could live without. Second, the need to sell off assets was the only sensible option for the new management to reduce its massive debt. This they have accomplished. The sales of its lottery and sports betting verticals have resulted in proceeds of $7b, which the new management says will be used to reduce leverage down to 2.5X to 3.5X. That would provide lots of breathing space. The new management has also announced a program of stock buybacks.

The remaining verticals adhere tightly to a goal of a 50/50 balance between digital gaming product and land-based gaming product such as slot machines, slot systems, and table games. With this, the strategy is clarified for SGMS as it has not been for decades. It is a gaming company pure and simple, using its technology to provide slot machines and systems for the casino floor and a digital business for iGaming solutions in tech and a vast array of online games poured into that market.

Above: When they bought Bally, they got a comprehensive product line applicable to their existing casino customer base.

Last month management announced a three-year program to buy back $750m in stock over 3 years, representing 12% of the public equity.

Flag-shipping this new, trimmed-down company is a new brand, Light and Wonder, under which the company will be known going ahead.

The new management has reported positive results for the last quarter - but for purposes of this contextual history, investors are best guided to look for the transcript of the May 10th 1Q22 earnings release. It is there that you will see a better measure of how the new management has performed as it nears closings on its asset sales and defines its out years product mix.

SGMS at writing: $57.38

52 week range: $50.72 to $60.44/

Market cap at writing: $5.54b

Beta: 1.87

Revenue estimate for 2022: $2.4b, 2023E $2.5b.

Analyst PT: $57 to $105 reflects continuing diversity of outlook by analysts as to the dramatic transformation of management and the company noted above.

Our PT: From our historical perspective and sense of direction in the overall gaming sector going forward, we see the rationalization of SGMS as a positive. Post-pandemic, we see the market for new slots and replacement slots as fairly strong, especially for cabinets with neat new features that younger demos will find attractive. The digital side of the business will have enough diversity to provide a competitive positioning for the company’s games in an ever broadening marketplace.

One can read the echoes of the success of Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. (OTCPK:ARLUF) in lessons learned by current management. Focus on strong product and systems, keep innovation levels high, but do not dip one’s toes in too many ponds.

Management says it has renamed the company to better express what its product is all about. May 10th will tell us just how much light and how much wonder SGMS has generated so far. My sense, having known the company throughout my 35 years in the casino business, is that they have made a series of sound decisions and have a direction investors will find much easier to understand than the catch-as-catch-can collection of scattered assets it held in the past.