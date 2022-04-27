Ari Widodo/iStock via Getty Images

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) is a diversified miner which we started covering recently when we turned our attention to the commodities sector. Today we're taking a look at how the momentum is changing following the publication of their 9m operational review. We initiated coverage on the stock at the beginning of the year where we concluded that the Group had been the victim of bad luck in the timing of its operations, notably the sale of its fossil fuel assets in a period where prices were peaking.

Before we jump into the review, we'd like to remind our followers that BHP's key commodities are iron ore and copper which account for around 70% and 23% at EBITDA level, respectively.

Starting off with copper, production was down circa 10% mainly due to disruption at the Escondida mine in Chile, BHP's flagship copper mine. As a result, the Group has lowered its 2022 guidance on copper output from between 1590kt-1760kt to 1570kt-1620kt. BHP has attributed this reduction in production to a surge of Covid-19 cases in Chile and also to road blockades stemming from social unrest. Looking at the other mines, though of lesser importance, we can note that production is up YoY at their Pampa Norte mine and that though much lower at YoY level, production is coming back at their Olympic Dam mine after planned maintenance.

Moving onto the iron ore production, guidance has remained unchanged for the 2022 financial year at between 246-255 Mt.

Divestment

BHP, under pressure from shareholders and the investor community in general, is undergoing divestment from its fossil fuel operations. We commented in our previous coverage of the sale of the Cerrejon coal mine to Glencore, whereas regarding the sale of BMC coal mine to Stanmore resources, the sale of BHP's 80% stake is expected to be concluded on May 3, 2022, at which point the economic interest will no longer be BHP's. Concerning the Group's oil and gas portfolio, the date of transfer to Woodside Petroleum remains July 1, 2022.

Iron Ore demand

Looking at iron ore demand, possibly the most important driver for BHP, it would be easy to think that fears of an economic slowdown in China caused by seemingly never-ending virus outbreaks would quell demand. However, the Chinese central bank has pledged monetary support to prop up the real economy. This comes after the People's Bank of China also slashed minimum reserves which Chinese banks need to hold for foreign currency holdings, in another bid to fight an economic slowdown. With China being the main buyer of Australian iron ore, this news has helped prop up iron ore spots, still reeling from last year's property crisis.

Iron ore spot price (Business Insider)

Conclusion

For BHP, we see the revised outlook for iron ore as a mitigating factor for its poor showing in copper production. However, we still maintain our key thesis that the divestment came at the wrong time for their fossil fuel assets. We prefer pure players when it comes to iron ore, and we prefer the commodity mix of other players in the diversified miners area. Based on portfolio mix alone, Glencore still remains our preferred choice of diversified miners. Our internal valuation of BHP using a blend of DCF and multiples average remains unchanged. We give the stock a hold rating.

