Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has been and remains one of the most ambivalent investments in history. This is not only because of the nature of its business - the manufacture and sale of tobacco products - but also because of its investment returns. In many books, the original Philip Morris (Altria is the U.S. business that remained after PMI's spin-off in 2008) is touted as one of, if not the best investment in history. The much-cited returns are mainly due to the effect of reinvesting dividends and longer periods of below-average share price performance, which led to much stronger compounding. If your ancestors had invested $100 in Philip Morris a century ago and consistently reinvested the dividends, the lucky owner would sit on a pile of shares worth hundreds of millions today.

Given the headlines about inflation, stocks of companies with pricing power are likely to have risen accordingly, and the search for a hedge against inflation seems futile. In this article, however, I want to explain why I believe MO is still a formidable hedge against inflation - even at a price of $55. Please note that this article does not attempt to discuss the ethical specifics of investing in the tobacco sector, and the potential investor is advised to weigh the pros and cons on a personal basis.

Why Altria Is The Ideal Hedge Against Inflation

I believe that an investment in Altria remains a solid inflation hedge for several reasons. For one, the company sells products that are highly addictive and exhibit a very low elasticity. Furthermore, Altria owns market-leading brands such as Marlboro. Brand recognition and customer loyalty remain very high and smokers rarely switch to discount brands, such as those marketed by Vector Group (VGR). The price of a pack of cigarettes in the United States is still relatively modest compared to, e.g., Australia, New Zealand, or the United Kingdom. Taken together, I expect Altria to continue to be able to pass on price increases to its customers. This is probably best illustrated by comparing Altria's net revenues to the number of cigarettes sold (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Altria's historical net revenues, i.e., excluding excise taxes on products, compared to the number of cigarettes sold (own work, based on the company's 2010 to 2021 10-Ks)

Altria is sometimes referred to as a poorly managed company due to its still unsuccessful and overly expensive investments in the e-cigarette (JUUL) and cannabinoid (Cronos Group) industries. However, I believe investors should look past these apparent managerial missteps and instead focus on Altria's phenomenal profitability. Not only was the company able to more than offset the volume decline by increasing prices, thus growing net revenues at a ten-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4%, but it also continues to streamline its business on several fronts. This is reflected in the vast expansion of the operating margin, from already very respectable 37% in 2010, to 55% in 2021 (Figure 2). Tobacco companies are generally very cash-generative businesses, as they have little capital to spend on maintenance. Altria's capital expenditures declined from 6.1% of operating cashflow (OCF) in 2010 to only 2% in 2021. Note, however, that this is mostly attributable to the increase in OCF, at a ten-year CAGR of 8.9%. Nevertheless, the asset-light business model results in very low operating leverage and therefore insulates the company very well against inflation on the supply side. The fact that tobacco companies have been increasingly prohibited from advertising has also increased their profitability, as advertising expenditures have been reduced and the tobacco business is run by a few well-established players in an oligopoly.

Figure 2: Altria's historical operating margin, based on net revenues, i.e., excluding excise taxes on products (own work, based on the company's 2010 to 2021 10-Ks)

Altria's ability to generate cash is also underlined by its high cash return on invested capital (CROIC). CROIC serves as a more difficult to manipulate and more transparent alternative to ROIC, as it is based on free cash flow (FCF). Altria's long-term CROIC of 15% is well above its weighted-average cost of capital (currently around 6%) and has increased in recent years to 24% in 2021. As an aside, the expansion is to some extent attributable to the write-downs related to Altria's investments in JUUL (goodwill impairment) and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (fair value adjustment) and the resulting reduced asset base.

Investors most certainly purchase shares of Altria for the dividend. The company currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share, which is expected to be increased once again - and for the 57th time in 53 years - in August 2022. The current share price of $55 translates to a dividend yield of 6.5%, which is well below recent levels but still considerably higher than the long-term average yield of 5.5%. Altria's ten-year dividend CAGR is 8.2% but payout growth has slowed in recent years. In Q3 2021, the company announced the expansion of its existing $2.0 billion share repurchase program to $3.5 billion. Besides cash from operations, the proceeds from the $1.2 billion sale of its Ste. Michelle Wine Estates business are expected to fund the repurchases. As a result, earnings per share will increase and the payout ratio will decrease, increasing the room for future dividend increases. At a market capitalization of currently around $100 billion, the repurchase authorization translates to 3 to 4% of the company's shares outstanding. The payout ratio in terms of FCF, normalized with respect to working capital movements and one-offs, is currently around 80%. This is certainly quite high but well in-line with international competitors such as British American Tobacco (BTI). Looking forward, it seems plausible to assume that the company will return to its long-term average dividend growth rate of 8%, given its pricing power, share buybacks and manageable leverage. In fact, I would go so far as to expect Altria to outpace consumer price inflation with the upcoming dividend increases, as consumers expect prices to rise significantly, and well-established companies will likely be able to use the current situation to their advantage, especially if they operate an asset-light business, as Altria does.

The company's net debt has declined since 2018 and is currently less than three times 2021 normalized free cash flow (nFCF). This also underscores Altria's sheer earnings power, particularly in light of its costly investments in JUUL and Cronos. While Altria's leverage remained relatively stable over the last decade, its interest coverage ratio increased from only 3.5x nFCF in 2010 to 8.1x nFCF in 2021. Altria's comfortable leverage is rounded out by the negatively skewed debt maturities, as more than 75% of the company's debt matures in 2027 or later (Figure 4). Given that interest rates and inflation are positively correlated, Altria's debt servicing ability is likely to decline in the future. However, given the company's moderate leverage, asset-poor business model and strong free cashflow, the impact of rising interest rates seems anything but worrisome. Standard & Poor's has rated Altria's long-term debt BBB with a stable outlook (p. 44, 2021 10-K).

Figure 3: Altria's historical leverage and interest coverage ratios (own work, based on the company's 2010 to 2021 10-Ks) Figure 4: Altria's upcoming debt maturities (own work, based on the company's 2021 10-K)

Main Risks of Investing In Altria

A major risk, as mentioned earlier, is the ever-decreasing number of smokers and the associated decline in revenues. However, and aside from the inelasticity of cigarettes, which will likely allow Altria to continue to raise prices, I expect the number of smokers in the United States to hit a bottom at some point. At the same time, more and more people are likely to switch to e-cigarettes and, in particular, heat-not-burn (HNB) alternatives that offer a similar experience to cigarettes. Altria is off to a rough start marketing Philip Morris International's IQOS products in the U.S., due to ongoing patent disputes with competitor BTI. In the long run, however, I expect BTI and MO to form a duopoly of sorts. In this way, both BTI and MO can take advantage of the "Gillette effect", in that the consumer is tied to the respective consumables. Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) is very weakly positioned in the HNB category, and Vector Group is not likely to participate in this product category due to its size.

Litigation is another risk often cited in the context of tobacco companies. However, I'd argue that Altria's legal issues are no longer significant considering the Master Settlement Agreement (MSA) and the associated payments. Of note, Vector Group operates in a favorable niche in this context, as outlined in my article from December 2021. With respect to litigation in general, I would go so far as to suggest that tobacco companies are actually in a fairly favorable position given the MSA and its well-established settlement charges, while other companies such as 3M (MMM) continue to face significant uncertainties.

The expected ban on menthol cigarettes is another risk worth considering. However, the risk is well-known and likely priced into the stock. Of note, Altria's international competitor, BTI, which distributes the world's leading menthol cigarette brand, Newport, in the United States, would be affected to a much greater extent.

Finally, an outright ban on cigarettes in the United States would most certainly bankrupt MO, which sells its products only in the United States and whose stake in Anheuser Busch is small compared to the cashflows from its tobacco business. However, a ban on cigarettes would certainly lead to a flourishing black market and a decline in tax revenues, making this risk seem insignificant and of a theoretical nature.

Conclusion

Altria's products are highly inelastic, and the company operates in an oligopoly, is highly profitable, and is only moderately leveraged. Rising interest rates will have an impact on the company's ability to service its debt, albeit likely only to a minor extent. For these reasons, and given that the above risks are likely priced in, it appears highly likely that Altria will continue to distribute cash to shareholders at a rate that outpaces inflation.

At $55, the shares are still a compelling value in my opinion. According to the FAST Graphs chart (Figure 5), Altria's operating earnings per share - which have grown very consistently in the past - are expected to increase by about 5 to 7% over the next few years. It is emphasized that analyst estimates have been very accurate in the past (Figure 6). An overlay of the normalized FCF per share with the share price (Figure 7) also indicates that the shares are undervalued. The same is true when considering Altria's debt by comparing enterprise value (EV) to nFCF (Figure 8). In fact, one could argue that the shares are even more undervalued in terms of free cashflow than in terms of operating profit - and after all, free cashflow is the most important metric, as it is directly related to the company's ability to pay dividends.

I am not trying to suggest that Altria represents a phenomenal capital appreciation play. Tobacco companies are unlikely to shake off their reputation as boring, immoral or ESG-incompatible - you name it. To be honest, I wouldn't mind if Altria's stock price fell again or even returned to the 2020 lows. In this way, dividends are reinvested at an even more favorable level, amplifying the compounding effect that is responsible for the wealth of many long-term holders of the original Philip Morris. Therefore, I will continue to add to my position, albeit less aggressively than in 2020 and 2021.

Figure 5: FAST Graphs chart for MO, based on adjusted operating earnings (obtained with permission from FAST Graphs) Figure 6: Two-year forward analyst scorecard for MO (obtained with permission from FAST Graphs; Copyright © 2022, Fastgraphs™ - All Rights Reserved) Figure 7: Overlay of Altria's share price and normalized free cashflow (nFCF) per share (own work, based on the company's 2010 to 2021 10-Ks and the weekly closing share price of MO) Figure 8: Overlay of Altria's enterprise value and normalized free cashflow (nFCF) (own work, based on the company's 2010 to 2021 10-Ks and the weekly closing share price of MO)

