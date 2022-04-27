shaunl/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

All financial numbers in this article are in Canadian dollars unless noted otherwise

There are a few stocks on the market that I love but don't own because I have so much exposure in the industry already. The Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) is one of these stocks. I own its Canadian peer Canadian Pacific (CP) as well as two American Class I railroads. My most recent article was written in February, when I explained the benefits this stock brings to the table as a dividend (growth) investment.

In this article, I will update my long-term bull case using the just-released 1Q22 earnings. These earnings paint a mixed picture. The problem is that CNI - like all of its peers - is suffering from supply-chain-related problems that make it impossible to reach the 2022 targets the company had going into this year. On top of that, we're now dealing with growth slowing in all major economic countries. The good news is that CNI always bounces back. Operating efficiencies are improving and the balance sheet looks beautiful. It's temporary pain that can be used to either initiate a position or expand an existing position.

So, let's get to it!

1Q22 Earnings Weren't That Good

Holding a stock on a long-term basis always means that investors will face both good and bad quarters. 1Q22 wasn't bad, but it also was far from good.

The numbers that hit the wires first were EPS and revenue. EPS came in at $1.32, which is $0.07 below consensus estimates. Total revenue came in at $3.71 billion, which is up 4.8% compared to the prior-year quarter and $40 million higher than analysts expected.

Like its peer Union Pacific (UNP) - my second-largest position - we're seeing very interesting developments on the very top of the income statement (revenue). As the table below shows, total revenues improved by 5% on a constant currency base and without these adjustments. It's the 4.8% growth rate I just mentioned.

What's interesting is that these numbers are based on lower total carloads. In other words, the company shipped fewer goods but made more money on the goods it shipped thanks to better pricing and fuel surcharges. In this case, revenue ton-miles fell by 8%. Only coal and petroleum saw growth. Coal strength is happening all over the place as North America is stepping up its exports given the global energy crisis. It also helps that pricing is through the roof, which caused caul revenues to increase by 55% in the quarter.

Intermodal was down as a result of lower international container traffic via the ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert due to harsh winter weather - according to the company. In general, international intermodal is in a tough spot, as most North American ports are struggling to deal with incoming and outgoing containers. Automotive was also weak, with 3% lower RTMs as car production continues to be impacted by supply chain issues (semiconductors and other supplies).

Canadian National Railway

With regard to the aforementioned weather conditions, the company mentioned that it saw Tier 2 operating conditions for nearly 85% of the days in January and February. Tier 2 are conditions when temperatures are minus 31 degrees Celsius or worse, which has a huge impact on operations. As a result, the company's operating performance suffered. Total gross ton-miles fell by 8% (also caused by lower shipments), train length declined by 2%, through network train speed was down 8%, and dwell was up 10%. Car velocity was down 12%.

The good news is that April is looking much better as temperatures are coming down. The company saw car velocity jump from 181 to 206 miles per day, with average speeds being boosted to 18.8 miles per hour.

Canadian National Railway

With that said, it is no surprise that the company was unable to improve operating efficiencies. 4.8% revenue growth was not enough to offset the 12% growth rate in operating expenses. The company saw 44% higher fuel expenses, which was the single biggest reason why expenses were up. Labor and purchased expenses were down in the quarter.

Canadian National Railway

Hence, the operating ratio increased from 62.5% to 66.9%. The operating ratio is basically an indication of how much it costs to operate the railroad as a % of revenue (operating expenses/revenue). The adjusted operating ratio rose from 66.3% to 66.6%. Adjustments in 2022 are advisory fees related to shareholder matters. In the same quarter last year, the company incurred $137 million in losses due to assets it sold.

A Mixed Outlook

Let's start by mentioning that the company sees growth in every single segment but fertilizers. I was a bit surprised to see that the company sees growth in international intermodal and strong growth in domestic intermodal. I expected flat "growth" in international intermodal and weaker domestic intermodal.

Canadian National Railway

The reason is China. In my Union Pacific article, I mentioned headwinds related to lockdowns overseas that first result in goods not reaching western ports followed by too many goods reaching western ports:

Note that China could turn into a big headwind. Right now, the port of Shanghai is clogged up. In last Friday's Europe Macro newsletter on Intelligence Quarterly, I highlighted the issues that come with it. In Europe, I expect that the next 3 to 4 weeks will impact supply chains due to lower supplies (ships that are now stuck would have arrived by then). In the US, I expect a similar timeline. This means a temporarily lower container load followed by an explosion in containers when China eases its lockdowns. In other words, railroads will have to deal with ongoing issues deep into this year (likely in 2023 as well). MarineTraffic.com (via Frankfurter Allgemeine)

We're also dealing with slower economic growth. The leading ISM manufacturing index is once again rolling over. Supply chain problems, high inflation, lower consumer sentiment, and new lockdowns overseas are causing businesses to be less optimistic. Add to this that the Federal Reserve is expected to hike rates more aggressively in addition to quantitative tightening. This is currently strengthening the dollar as it drains dollars from the "system." 90% of hiking cycles have resulted in a recession, which is causing investors to reposition themselves. It's also the reason why I'm neutral on railroads in the mid-term (I'm very bullish in the long term).

TradingView

While the company sees improvement in almost all segments, it had to lower its full-year outlook:

Due to challenging operating conditions in the first quarter as well as worldwide economic uncertainty, CN now expects to deliver approximately 15-20% adjusted diluted EPS growth (compared to its January 25, 2022 target of 20%). CN is now targeting an operating ratio below 60% for 2022 (compared to its January 25, 2022 target of approximately 57%) as well as approximately 15% of ROIC. CN is also now targeting free cash flow in the range of C$3.7 billion - C$4.0 billion in 2022 (compared to its January 25, 2022 target of approximately C$4.0 billion).

The good news is that free cash flow generation was strong. In the quarter, the company did $570 million in operating income. Capital expenditures fell to $101 million. The company also adjusted for cash income taxes for merger transaction-related payments and cash receipts ($102 million). Hence, free cash flow came in at $571 million, up from $539 million in the prior-year quarter.

Valuation (And Good News)

As a result of worsening economic data, ongoing supply issues, and investors' unwillingness to buy cyclical stocks, the US-listed shares of Canadian National are down 10.4% from their all-time high. That's in line with the Industrial Select Sector ETF (XLI).

Data by YCharts

The recent stock price decline has caused the dividend yield to reach above-average levels. Right now, the stock is yielding 1.9% (the graph below has not been updated by YCharts).

Data by YCharts

On January 25, the company raised the payout by 19% to $0.7325 (per quarter). It was an above-average dividend hike, as the company's 10-year average is at 11.7%, which is a very decent number.

Moreover, it's supported by strong expected EBITDA - despite headwinds. Next year, the railway is expected to do $8.9 billion in EBITDA with $4.4 billion in free cash flow. This would imply a 4.0% free cash flow yield based on a $110 billion market cap.

TIKR.com

Net debt is expected to fall to $14.0 billion, which is less than 1.6x EBITDA. It means that the balance sheet doesn't need special attention, which opens up the possibility to spend most of the free cash flow on dividends and buybacks.

With regard to the valuation, the 4.0% implied free cash flow yield is close to the higher bound of the 10-year range, which means investors are not overpaying to get access to free cash flow - which is very important. Moreover, when adding the $110 billion market cap to $14.0 billion in expected net debt and $640 million in pension-related liabilities, we get an enterprise value of $124.6 billion. That's 13.8x next year's expected EBITDA. That's not deep value, but it's OK.

Data by YCharts

So, here's my game plan/takeaway.

Takeaway

I expected the CNI numbers to be worse. The railroad did surprisingly well despite challenges as it mainly suffered from weather-related conditions. The company was able to keep labor and related service expenses down while it used fuel surcharges and pricing to turn lower shipments into higher revenue. The operating ratio decline was unavoidable but limited. On a full-year basis, the company had to admit that its plans were not feasible due to ongoing challenges that impact all of its peers. Nonetheless, there will likely be further improvement.

Free cash flow was high and it's expected to keep rising. This benefits dividend growth investors who recently enjoyed a strong double-digit hike. The company is confident in its ability to improve operating efficiencies and, thanks to a healthy balance sheet, it can use almost all of its free cash flow to reward investors.

Moreover, thanks to lower economic expectations, the valuation has come down to favorable levels.

FINVIZ

Given the economic environment and risks that are building, I think the stock might trade in a rather volatile range between $100 and $140, with $100 being a level we only reach when we enter a manufacturing recession. I think it's more likely that we fall to $110 and rebound from there. In this case, I'm talking about the NY-listed shares in US$.

However, as timing is difficult, my advice will be to break up an initial investment. If you're looking to buy CNI, buy, i.e., 25% of your initial investment and add gradually over the next few months. If the stock falls further investors have the opportunity to average down. If the stock bottoms and rallies, investors have a foot in the door.

What matters is that CNI investors buy weakness on a regular basis. It's a terrific dividend growth stock and I have little doubt that it will generate strong outperforming wealth on a long-term basis.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!