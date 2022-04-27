creisinger/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Tuesday, April 26th of 2022, was not a particularly good day to be a shareholder in industrial conglomerate General Electric (NYSE:GE). During the day, the management team at the company released financial results covering the first quarter of the firm's 2022 fiscal year. In that release, the company announced some positive results, as well as some results that were definitely negative. But what really seemed to drive shares down, with the stock closing 10.3% lower than it was one day earlier, was the fact that management forecasted 2022 results that would be near the low end of expectations. Undoubtedly, the negative developments warrant attention. At the end of the day, the company did fare rather poorly in some key areas. But at the same time, it seems as though the market is overlooking what good did come. So while the company's decline was likely justified, the long-term outlook for the business does continue to improve in ways that should attract investors to it.

An emphasis on Aviation

In the last article that I wrote about General Electric, I said that one key area that investors need to keep a close eye on was its Aviation segment. Over the past couple of years, this unit had suffered in some ways, driven by a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and by issues with Boeing (BA) Max aircrafts. But if there was one part of the conglomerate that performed exceptionally well year over year, it was this. According to management, revenue for the segment came in at $5.60 billion. That is 12% higher than the $4.99 billion the company reported for that segment one year earlier. Profits also surged, climbing from $641 million in the first quarter of 2021 to $908 million the same time this year.

General Electric

There were, of course, other key metrics that came in strong. Orders for the segment, for instance, were incredibly robust. During the quarter, the value of orders coming in totaled $7.21 billion. That was 31% higher than the $5.49 billion in orders received the same quarter last year. Digging deeper into the numbers, we find that the company received orders for 553 commercial engines. That compared favorably to the 298 engines that were ordered in the first quarter of last year. Of course, not everything was great about the segment. Military engine orders plummeted from 181 to just 19. All things considered though, this is a small price to pay for what is undoubtedly the most valuable part of the enterprise and the one with the greatest potential in terms of growth moving forward.

General Electric

Other segments could have done better

General Electric

Although the Aviation segment was the shining beacon for General Electric, there were other parts of the company that didn't do so hot. Chief among these was the Renewable Energy segment. Overall revenue for the unit plunged by 12%, while orders dropped an astounding 21%. Total orders for the segment came out to 303 turbines. That's down from the 778 reported one year earlier. Management chalked this weakness up largely to supply chain issues and weak industry demand. Inflation was also a factor. Meanwhile, results for the Power segment were mixed. Revenue for this timeframe actually increased, rising from $3.63 billion last year to $4.16 billion. That's a 14% increase year over year. But despite that strength, the value of orders for this segment dropped, declining from $3.92 billion to $3.50 billion as the gas turbine orders declined from 18 to 15. The bottom line for this segment, however, did improve quite a bit. According to management, profits came in at $63 million. That compares to the $87 million loss experienced one year earlier. This stands as a testament to management's cost-cutting over the years.

Broader performance was mixed

When it comes to the company’s performance more broadly, the numbers were rather mixed. For instance, revenue at the company declined slightly, falling from $17.07 billion to $17.04 billion. However, organic revenue actually grew, climbing from $16.30 billion last year to $16.43 billion this year. Despite that increase, however, the company's organic revenue missed expectations by the tune of $490 million. Meanwhile, earnings per share came in negative to the tune of $0.74. That compares to the positive $0.02 in earnings per share that the company reported one year earlier. If we adjust for certain items, however, the picture was better, climbing from $0.13 per share last year to $0.21 this year. This actually beat expectations by $0.01. For those wondering about the significant disparity in earnings versus adjusted earnings, the two biggest hits to the company came from an impairment charge associated with its Steam asset sale in the amount of $0.67 per share and a $0.20 charge associated with operations impacted by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

General Electric

When it comes to the entirety of the 2022 fiscal year, management now anticipates figures coming in at the low end of its previously announced range. That range was, for industrial level free cash flow, from a low point of $5.5 billion to a high point of $6.5 billion. Adjusted earnings per share, meanwhile, should be in the range of between $2.80 and $3.50. Another negative for the company was that the debt picture worsened. Based on my calculations, total net debt, which excludes the value of preferred stock that management often includes in the figure, ended at $10.01 billion. That compares to the $7.12 billion reported three months earlier. On the other hand, overall backlog for the company improved, rising from $239.82 billion at the end of the company's 2021 fiscal year to $240.74 billion now. Though that increase may not be large, any increase shows the promise of more revenue in the future. And finally, operating cash flow for the business improved drastically from last year to this year. In the first quarter of 2021, operating cash flow was a negative $2.64 billion. That number came in during the most recent quarter at negative $535 million.

General Electric

Takeaway

Judging by the market’s reaction to General Electric’s quarterly release, you might think that the company had a drastically bad quarter. However, the picture is more complicated than that. It is true that the company deserved to be punished because of the numbers reported. But just as there were some negative aspects to its release, there were also plenty of positive ones as well. All in all, I feel like the near-term outlook for the company is definitely not quite as rosy as I would have thought. But I don't believe this would make a significant impact in the long run, nor should it negatively impact my favorable view of its prospects years from now.