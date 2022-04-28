ByMPhotos/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Stelco Holdings (OTCPK:STZHF) is a Canadian steel producer located close to the US border which helps the company gain immediate access to its two core markets while also having access to the raw materials needed to produce steel (mainly iron ore and coking coal). The flagship asset is the company’s Lake Erie Works steel mill in Nanticoke, Ontario. The mill has a capacity of 3.7 million tonnes of steel per year but is currently running under capacity at 3.1 million tonnes per year. Depending on the market circumstances, the company may decide to run externally sourced slabs through this mill. So there's an opportunity to further increase the production rate when market circumstances allow it.

Stelco Investor Relations

Stelco’s primary listing is on the Toronto Stock Exchange where the company is trading with STLC as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume is 360,000 shares per day which definitely makes the Canadian listing more appealing than any secondary listing.

Data by YCharts

Unfortunately the company’s website contains a lot of "download-only" links, but you can find all relevant information here.

While the steel market is red-hot, it makes sense to look at Stelco’s annual results for a more conservative picture

The steel price has exceeded all expectations for the better part of last year, and whereas the company was making just a few dollars per tonne of steel produced (the EBIDA was just C$58/t in 2019 and C$37/t in 2020), 2021 was an amazing year. The steel was sold at an average price of C$1473/t (more than twice as high compared to the C$729/t and C$705/t in 2019 and 2020. The additional revenue was almost integrally added to the EBITDA and the EBITDA margin per tonne twenty-folded compared to 2020. And even compared to the pre-COVID year 2019, the EBITDA margin per tonne increased by just over 1,200% to C$764/t.

Stelco Investor Relations

And that’s the annual average. The image above shows how the EBITDA per tonne continued to increase throughout the year. It reached an average of almost C$1,100/t in the second half of the year thanks to an exceptionally strong steel price. That’s great but I don’t think it would be fair to use that exceptional steel price to use as base case scenario. Even the average steel price of C$1470/t (which is just under US$1200/t) is already quite optimistic, yet still provides a better impression of the potential performance of Stelco.

The company was obviously exceptionally profitable and as the income statement below shows, the reported net profit was C$1.6M. This includes a relatively high finance cost of C$162M which is a non-cash expense as it's related to the remeasurement and accretion of employee benefit commitments. On the other hand, the tax pressure was rather low. The C$1.61B net income represented an EPS of C$19.08. Note, the EPS is based on the average share count of in excess of 84 million shares throughout the year. As of the end of FY 2021, the share count had decreased to 77.3M shares (and it continues to drop).

Stelco Investor Relations

AS the income statement contains a bunch of non-cash elements, I was also curious to see the free cash flow result of the company. The reported operating cash flow was C$1.61B but this included a C$132M investment in the working capital position but excluded C$9M in lease payments. On an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was C$1.73B.

Stelco Investor Relations

The total capex was C$236M but the vast majority of this was related to growth expenditures. The depreciation expenses were just C$69M and the sustaining capex should be even lower. But even if we would use C$75M in sustaining capex (which is a very conservative estimate), the adjusted free cash flow was C$1.65B on a sustaining basis. Divided over the 77.3M shares outstanding as of the end of 2021, the sustaining free cash flow per share exceeded C$21. Which means the company was trading at just over 1.5 times its full-year free cash flow when my previous article was published.

The balance sheet remains robust

As of the end of 2021, Stelco’s balance sheet contained approximately C$955M in cash while the debt had decreased to just C$84M which means the company had approximately C$870M in net cash on the balance sheet.

This excludes the almost C$600M in liabilities related to the obligation to employee trusts. The majority of this amount (C$487M) is related to the employee benefit commitment (pension and health and life trusts). These agreements were signed in 2017 when the company was going through a bankruptcy procedure. Additionally, about C$108M of these liabilities is related to the acquisition of assets of the Legacy Lands partnership, which is a partnership formed during the restructuring of the company in 2017 for the benefit of the pension plans. Stelco basically purchased a piece of land and assets for a C$114M price tag with a 25 year mortgage with a cost of debt of 8%. These payments are made to the partnership, which is the official seller of the assets, and the partnership distributes the income (both the principal payments as well as the interest payments) among the pension and post-employment benefit entities for Stelco retirees.

The cash is truly pouring in and Stelco generates about C$4-5M per day in operating cash flow while the sustaining capex remains very minimal. This means Stelco will likely continue to repurchase its own shares. In 2021, it spent about C$400M on buying back its own shares from LG Bedrock, the main shareholder. Those 11.4M shares were repurchased at an average price of just under C$35/share.

And Stelco continues to buy back stock. The company announced an Issuer Bid to buy back up to C$250M worth of stock in a modified Dutch auction. There was very little appetite among the shareholders to tender shares (as the maximum price offered by Stelco was relatively low) and only C$165M worth of stock was tendered and the company repurchased 4.4M shares at an average price of C$37 per share. This means the current share count is approximately 73M shares which will further support the company’s per-share performance.

Investment thesis

The steel price is exceptionally strong these days but the prices on the future markets are still indicating the best days are behind us. That being said, the average prices for HRC steel for delivery in the second half of the year are still around C$1200-1300/t so I think this year’s realized price won’t be that much lower than in 2021 (but there very clearly will be a cooldown compared to the steel prices realized in Q3 and Q4 2021.

Despite having spent C$165M on buying back stock, I expect Stelco’s net cash position to have increased further to in excess of C$1B, representing almost C$15/share. And this cash position will continue to build as Stelco can’t buy back its own shares at the same pace as the cash is coming in. Meanwhile, the quarterly dividend is just C$0.30 per share which means the dividend-related cash outflow is less than C$25M per quarter.

The steel market is a game of musical chairs. But even when the music stops, Stelco’s balance sheet will likely be exceptionally robust as the company is on its way to have half of its current market capitalization backed by net cash on the balance sheet. The steel price will get weaker, that’s almost a given. But Stelco seems to be very well protected heading into the expected downturn.