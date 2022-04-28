I'm Beating The Market YTD, Here's How
Summary
- Income investing is allowing my portfolio to outperform the downward-trending market.
- Preparation is key, knowing what is coming helps you thrive in times where others will struggle.
- It's not too late to benefit from the right picks, here are two of mine that are excelling.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
Co-produced with Treading Softly
I love making money. I would hazard a guess that we all do in some way, shape, or form.
I don't like making money as much as Germany after World War 1. They got out of hand-making money so quickly that it wasn't worth anything anymore.
I love making money and having it be worth something.
Most people on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere know my team and me as "Income experts." We're "those crazy high-yield guys" who "claim they don't need to sell anything to pay for retirement." I embrace that description, except I think you're crazy if you ignore income investing and decide to sell all your net worth to pay for your retirement. It's counter-intuitive.
Getting back on track, I love making money, and this year, the market has not been doing so great at making money for most of us.
So far this year, all three major indexes are in negative returns territory. Those passive investors among us are seeing red, and it's likely to continue.
High Dividend Opportunities members are seeing green. Not just green cash from our outstanding dividend income pouring in, but our portfolios were producing a positive total return through the 1st quarter of 2022. We expect the 2nd quarter to be no different. We're making money while others are not.
Today, I want to take the lid off of two picks we've been massively benefitting from while the market has been struggling. They still have plenty of excellent dividends to pay us and will benefit from this rising-rate, strong-inflation environment we find ourselves in.
Let's dive in.
Pick #1: BCX - Yield 5.1%
BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) is a CEF (Closed-End Fund) that invests in commodity stocks. Commodities offer one of the best hedges against inflation.
What do gas, gold, silver, copper, corn, and soybeans all have in common? They are all seeing rising prices. BCX is exposed to these commodities, among many others. Even better, BCX has exposure to the companies that produce these commodities.
BCX is invested in energy, metals, mining (including commercial metals and precious metals), and agriculture - these are three sectors that thrive with inflation. (Source: BlackRock Website)
BCX focuses on large and mega-cap stocks in these sectors, with over 93% of its holdings having a market capitalization of $10 billion or higher. This provides relatively low-risk exposure to commodity sectors. Even if you don't follow the sector, you likely recognize most names in their top 10:
One of the things we like about CEFs is that they can trade at a discount to NAV (Net Asset Value). This means that you can buy the fund for less than you could buy all the individual holdings! BCX is currently trading at a discount of 6% to NAV.
BCX has seen its price rallying to the highest since 2014 and raised its dividend by 12.5%. With inflation continuing to be driven up by insatiable demand, the commodity supercycle is just beginning. BCX is a great way to benefit from that.
Pick #2: WPC - Yield 5.0%
W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) is a diversified "triple-net" REIT. The triple-net structure is ideal for the landlord in an inflationary environment. Typically, rent is lower than it is in other lease structures, but the tenant is responsible for paying things like property taxes, maintenance, and insurance. The landlord takes a "hands-off" approach, providing the tenant more control over the property. The landlord doesn't have to worry about the day-to-day care or expenses of the property.
It is a convenient structure for publicly-traded REITs because it helps create a very predictable level of expenses. You don't have the CEO at Q4 earnings saying things like "we had a bad quarter because it snowed more than usual, so we had to pay extra snow removal expenses" (yes, that is a paraphrased version of what CEOs of other REITs have actually blamed bad quarters on). The expenses that WPC has to pay are very predictable, like interest on debt and G&A. They don't vary much, and when they do, it is foreseeable.
As a result, WPC has little exposure to expenses that are inflation sensitive. Yet, on the revenue side, WPC directly benefits from inflation, as 59% of WPC's leases are linked to CPI, 39% of leases are "uncapped," meaning that the lease goes up with inflation no matter how high inflation goes. (Source: Investor Presentation Q4 2021)
This will drive up the rent on existing leases, with no material increase in expenses. Additionally, we can expect rent to be rising for newly acquired properties and for properties with their leases expiring.
When going into an era of high inflation, a company with revenues rising faster than expenses is exactly what you want. WPC is positioned to thrive in the next few years. If you've been following HDO, you probably already own a healthy position, and now would be the time to top that off.
Conclusion
BCX and WPC have not only performed positively this year, but they've also come out ahead of the indexes overall for the past 12 months:
Over the last 12 months, they have produced over double-digit outperformance. This year to date, WPC has outperformed the S&P 500 by near 14% while BCX has outperformed by over 20%. They've been doing this all while paying us excellent dividends!
Retirement shouldn't be a time you need to stress about selling shares in a negative market. Market corrections, bear markets, and downturns are all part of the investment cycle an investor lives through. We do everything in our power to help investors, like yourself, never have to sell a share they don't want to.
That process involves identifying excellent dividend-paying funds and companies and investing in them. We also strongly encourage every investor to keep one eye on the horizon for potential issues, like inflation. We highlighted its coming arrival months ahead of everyone else and got positioned to thrive through its coming. Our preparation is speaking for itself, our portfolio is strongly outperforming while the market is down. Furthermore - and more importantly to us! - our income is up from last year as well.
You can do it, I believe in you. Invest for income, and let the market figure itself out.
If you want full access to our Model Portfolio and our current Top Picks, join us for a 2-week free trial at High Dividend Opportunities (*Free trial only valid for first-time subscribers).
We are the largest income investor and retiree community on Seeking Alpha with over 5300 members actively working together to make amazing retirements happen. With over 40 individual picks yielding +8%, you can supercharge your retirement portfolio right away.
We are offering a limited-time sale off your first year! Pay less than $1 a day for your first year of High Dividend Opportunities.
Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!
This article was written by
I am a former Investment and Commercial Banker with over 35 years experience in the field. I have been advising both individuals and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991. As author of High Dividend Opportunities, the #1 service on Seeking Alpha for the 6th year in a row.
Our unique Income Method fuels our portfolio and generates yields of +9% along side steady capital gains. We have generated 16% average annual returns for our members, so they see their portfolio's grow even while living off of their income! 4500+ members have joined us already, come and give our service a try! Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% overall yield. No one needs to invest alone.
In addition to being a former Certified Public Accountant ("CPA") from the State of Arizona (License # 8693-E), I hold a BS Degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, and a Masters degree from Thunderbird School of Global Management (Arizona). I am also a Certified Mortgage Advisor CEMAP, a UK certification. I currently serve as a CEO of Aiko Capital Ltd, an investment research company incorporated in the UK. My Research and Articles have been featured on Forbes, Yahoo Finance, TheStreet, Seeking Alpha, Investing.com, ETFdailynews, and on FXEmpire.
The service is supported by a large team of seasoned income authors who specialize in all sub-sectors of the high-yield space to bring you the best available opportunities. By having 6 experts on your side who invest in our own recommendations, you can count on the best advice!
In addition to myself, our experts include:
3) Philip Mause
4) PendragonY
We cover all aspects and sectors in the high yield space! For more information on “High Dividend Opportunities” please check out our landing page:
High Dividend Opportunities ('HDO') is a service by Aiko Capital Ltd, a limited company - All rights are reserved.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BCX, WPC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, Preferred Stock Trader, Philip Mause, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.
Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.