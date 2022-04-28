I'm Beating The Market YTD, Here's How

martin-dm/E+ via Getty Images

Co-produced with Treading Softly

I love making money. I would hazard a guess that we all do in some way, shape, or form.

I don't like making money as much as Germany after World War 1. They got out of hand-making money so quickly that it wasn't worth anything anymore.

I love making money and having it be worth something.

Most people on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere know my team and me as "Income experts." We're "those crazy high-yield guys" who "claim they don't need to sell anything to pay for retirement." I embrace that description, except I think you're crazy if you ignore income investing and decide to sell all your net worth to pay for your retirement. It's counter-intuitive.

Getting back on track, I love making money, and this year, the market has not been doing so great at making money for most of us.

Data by YCharts

So far this year, all three major indexes are in negative returns territory. Those passive investors among us are seeing red, and it's likely to continue.

High Dividend Opportunities members are seeing green. Not just green cash from our outstanding dividend income pouring in, but our portfolios were producing a positive total return through the 1st quarter of 2022. We expect the 2nd quarter to be no different. We're making money while others are not.

Today, I want to take the lid off of two picks we've been massively benefitting from while the market has been struggling. They still have plenty of excellent dividends to pay us and will benefit from this rising-rate, strong-inflation environment we find ourselves in.

Let's dive in.

Pick #1: BCX - Yield 5.1%

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) is a CEF (Closed-End Fund) that invests in commodity stocks. Commodities offer one of the best hedges against inflation.

What do gas, gold, silver, copper, corn, and soybeans all have in common? They are all seeing rising prices. BCX is exposed to these commodities, among many others. Even better, BCX has exposure to the companies that produce these commodities.

BCX is invested in energy, metals, mining (including commercial metals and precious metals), and agriculture - these are three sectors that thrive with inflation. (Source: BlackRock Website)

BlackRock Website

BCX focuses on large and mega-cap stocks in these sectors, with over 93% of its holdings having a market capitalization of $10 billion or higher. This provides relatively low-risk exposure to commodity sectors. Even if you don't follow the sector, you likely recognize most names in their top 10:

BlackRock Website

One of the things we like about CEFs is that they can trade at a discount to NAV (Net Asset Value). This means that you can buy the fund for less than you could buy all the individual holdings! BCX is currently trading at a discount of 6% to NAV.

BCX has seen its price rallying to the highest since 2014 and raised its dividend by 12.5%. With inflation continuing to be driven up by insatiable demand, the commodity supercycle is just beginning. BCX is a great way to benefit from that.

Pick #2: WPC - Yield 5.0%

W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) is a diversified "triple-net" REIT. The triple-net structure is ideal for the landlord in an inflationary environment. Typically, rent is lower than it is in other lease structures, but the tenant is responsible for paying things like property taxes, maintenance, and insurance. The landlord takes a "hands-off" approach, providing the tenant more control over the property. The landlord doesn't have to worry about the day-to-day care or expenses of the property.

It is a convenient structure for publicly-traded REITs because it helps create a very predictable level of expenses. You don't have the CEO at Q4 earnings saying things like "we had a bad quarter because it snowed more than usual, so we had to pay extra snow removal expenses" (yes, that is a paraphrased version of what CEOs of other REITs have actually blamed bad quarters on). The expenses that WPC has to pay are very predictable, like interest on debt and G&A. They don't vary much, and when they do, it is foreseeable.

As a result, WPC has little exposure to expenses that are inflation sensitive. Yet, on the revenue side, WPC directly benefits from inflation, as 59% of WPC's leases are linked to CPI, 39% of leases are "uncapped," meaning that the lease goes up with inflation no matter how high inflation goes. (Source: Investor Presentation Q4 2021)

Investor Presentation Q4 2021

This will drive up the rent on existing leases, with no material increase in expenses. Additionally, we can expect rent to be rising for newly acquired properties and for properties with their leases expiring.

When going into an era of high inflation, a company with revenues rising faster than expenses is exactly what you want. WPC is positioned to thrive in the next few years. If you've been following HDO, you probably already own a healthy position, and now would be the time to top that off.

Getty

Conclusion

BCX and WPC have not only performed positively this year, but they've also come out ahead of the indexes overall for the past 12 months:

Data by YCharts

Over the last 12 months, they have produced over double-digit outperformance. This year to date, WPC has outperformed the S&P 500 by near 14% while BCX has outperformed by over 20%. They've been doing this all while paying us excellent dividends!

Retirement shouldn't be a time you need to stress about selling shares in a negative market. Market corrections, bear markets, and downturns are all part of the investment cycle an investor lives through. We do everything in our power to help investors, like yourself, never have to sell a share they don't want to.

That process involves identifying excellent dividend-paying funds and companies and investing in them. We also strongly encourage every investor to keep one eye on the horizon for potential issues, like inflation. We highlighted its coming arrival months ahead of everyone else and got positioned to thrive through its coming. Our preparation is speaking for itself, our portfolio is strongly outperforming while the market is down. Furthermore - and more importantly to us! - our income is up from last year as well.

You can do it, I believe in you. Invest for income, and let the market figure itself out.