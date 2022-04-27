Berkshire Grey: A First Assessment
Summary
- We put small cap Berkshire Grey in the spotlight for the first time.
- The manufacturer of AI enabled robotic solutions is a play on the continued growth of ecommerce and the buildout of the warehouse space to accommodate that growth.
- Despite impressive revenue growth, the market has punished the shares pushing them deep into 'Busted IPO' territory.
- Time to buy the dip? A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
Today, we take our first in-depth look at Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY). This small cap manufacturer of AI-enabled robotic solutions came public last summer. Like so many names from that IPO "vintage," the shares have rapidly found themselves deep in "Busted IPO" territory.
Can the shares rebound in the year ahead? We attempt to answer that question via the analysis below.
Company Overview
Berkshire Grey is headquartered just outside of Boston. This small robotics company delivers AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations. its offerings automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders. The stock currently trades just north of two bucks a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of just over $500 million.
The company operates on an "asset-lite" model. The company leases the facilities needed for operations, and core hardware modules are built by contracted manufacturers. Typical of the company's offerings is their Robotic Product Sortation solution, which is described as the following.
A solution which robotically picks, sorts, and packs individual items into outbound order containers without the need for operator interaction. The system supports filling eCommerce orders through stores and in-person shopping by automating store replenishment, allocation order processing, split-case cross docking, sortation, and packing."
Fourth Quarter Results
On March 29th, the company posted fourth quarter numbers. Berkshire Grey had a GAAP net loss of 16 cents a share, a bit worse than the consensus. Revenues rose over 550% to $23.6 million, a tad over expectations. For the year, the company had nearly $51 million in revenues.
The company's current order backlog stands at $105 million and management provided guidance for FY2022 of $90 million, which would mark a 80% increase in sales over FY2021.
Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet
Since fourth quarter numbers were posted, Craig-Hallum ($8 price target down from $15 previously), Bank of America ($10 price target, down from $12 previously) and Credit Suisse ($8 price target) have all reissued Buy ratings on the stock. The company ended FY2021 with just over $170 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet after posting a net loss just north of $150 million for the fiscal year.
Verdict
The current analyst consensus has the company's net loss for FY2022 being roughly cut in half, to 65 cents a share compared to the net loss of $1.33 in FY2021. Revenues are expected to come in just under management's guidance calling for $90 million in sales this fiscal year. The analyst community believes revenues will double in FY2023 as the company posts a loss of 50 cents a share as well.
Berkshire Grey occupies an interesting niche. The company should continue to benefit from the continued growth of ecommerce and the buildout of warehouse space across the nation to accommodate that growth.
That said, the company will post a net loss in FY2022 and a smaller one in FY2023 if its growth trajectory remains stable. Unless Berkshire Grey can cut losses faster than analysts expect, it probably will have to raise additional capital over the next 12-18 months.
And like all manufacturers right now, investors need to be concerned about continue global supply chain issues as well as soaring costs for many parts and raw materials. The company's asset-lite manufacturing model mitigates those risks somewhat. The likelihood that the country will be in recession by 2023 also continues to grow. The company's automated solutions do help address the issue of labor scarcity it should be noted.
Accounting for net cash, the stock trades for under four times forward revenues after the huge decline in its shares. This seems a decent entry point for a small "watch item" holding in this fast-growing name for those that want some exposure to this interesting niche of the market.
