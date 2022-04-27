Alena Kravchenko/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) has delivered a strong revenue growth rate in this quarter despite facing tough comps. However, Wall Street is still not impressed as the bottom line and EPS number came below expectation. One of the reasons behind lower profit growth could be the headwinds within Google Play. During the pandemic, there was a massive increase in consumer spending within Google Play Store. This led to 46% growth in Google Other segment in Q1 2021. However, the YoY growth rate in the recent quarter was only 5%.

In the recent quarter, Google reported 23% YoY growth in overall revenue. The lowest growth was registered in Google Other segment with less than 5% YoY growth. This segment also includes hardware and YouTube subscription. Both these businesses have been doing quite well in the last few quarters. A big chunk of the total revenue comes from Google Play Store. Hence, the slower growth rate in this segment could largely be due to low or negative growth in Google Play Store revenue.

Regulators across all regions are now looking at the business model of Google Play and App Store. Apple (AAPL) has come under intense scrutiny in Netherlands where regulators have levied a big fine over the payments option in the local dating apps. South Korean regulators have gone so far as to force a ban on Google and Apple allowing only their payments gateway within the app stores. There is a strong domino effect in this business where regulations in one region can force Google and Apple to replicate similar payments structure across all regions.

Google Play is a very lucrative business for the company and headwinds in this business can cause short-term hit on bottom line. Investors should look at the headwinds due to this trend and the impact it will have on Google's earning potential.

Importance of Google Play revenue

Google reported 23% YoY revenue growth but only 4.9% growth in the Google Other segment. This segment includes YouTube subscription business which has been showing good growth according to the management. Google Other segment also includes hardware business like Pixel 6 which has shown good growth in the latest cycle. However, the biggest chunk of revenue in this segment comes from Google Play.

Modest YoY growth in Google Other segment could be due to the poor performance of Google Play business. We can look at the YoY growth rate of this segment in the recent quarter and the year-ago quarter.

Company Filings

Figure 1: The YoY growth of Google Other segment in Q1 2021 was a staggering 46%.

Company Filings

Figure 2: The YoY growth of Google Other segment in the latest Q1 2022 was only 5%.

This segment makes up more than 10% of the total revenue base of the company. However, it has a much bigger impact on the overall profits due to the lucrative nature of Google Play commissions. The margin on these commissions would be very high and most of the revenue could be pure profits. A slower growth rate in this segment would have a major negative impact on the growth of bottom line. We have already seen that Google did not meet the expectation in terms of EPS which has led to a correction.

Changing the tech landscape

Google Play and Apple's App Store have become big enough to change the tech landscape within every region of the world. The massive commissions charged by the tech giants have limited the viability of many new startups and hindered their ability to scale up. This has attracted the attention of regulators who are forcing Google and Apple to open up their payments gateway within apps to all options. Most of the payment gateways charge low single digits for their services. Hence, if Google has to compete with them within the Play Store then it will limit the lucrative commissions for the company.

Consumer spending on Google Play and App Store.

Figure 3: Consumer spending on Google Play and App Store. Source: TechCrunch, Sensor Tower

At $133 billion annual consumer spending, the scale of these app platforms is too big which will inevitably result in regulations. Google has a similar payment structure compared to Apple. The company does not reveal exact numbers but if we take an average of 15% to 25% as commissions, the total revenue from this segment for Google Play should be between $10 billion to $12 billion. Most of this revenue is pure profits. Compared to this, Google earned close to $75 billion in net income in the last fiscal. Hence, if Google is forced to allow other payment gateways on Google Play, it will be a massive blow to its bottom line and earnings.

Domino effect

The biggest issue facing Google in this segment is the possibility of a domino effect. If a regulator in one region forces the company to allow other payment gateways and the company has to abide by it, then we should see a similar rollout within all regions of the world. The main reason for this is to give a level playing field to app developers in all regions. For example, if regulators in Netherlands are successful in forcing Google to allow other payment options for dating apps in the country, we should instantly see app developers in other European Union countries ask for similar treatment and the same would be required for developers in U.S. and other regions.

While Google has faced antitrust issues and fines over the last decade in many segments of its business, the headwind for Google Play is the single biggest issue for the company. Both Google and Apple will need to find a new business model to monetize the customers using apps. But unless a concrete step is shown by them we can expect a big headwind for profits and earnings in the near term.

Impact on stock valuation

Regulation in this segment could lead to short-term bearish sentiment towards the stock. Modest growth in this business is likely to have caused poor performance in terms of bottom-line growth in this quarter. Strict regulations in this business can lead to a sudden dip in profits for the next few quarters. Unless we see a strong alternative business model from Google, the threat to this lucrative revenue stream needs to be priced in.

YCharts

Figure 4: Google's PE ratio, net income and EPS estimates for 2 fiscal years ahead. Source: YCharts

Alphabet stock is trading at a modest PE multiple and the forward EPS estimates are also quite strong. The company has a number of levers to support future growth including cloud, advertising, hardware, subscriptions, and others. However, the headwinds for Google Play need to be priced in as it is one of the major profit streams for the company. There can be a short-term bearish correction in the stock if Google is forced to allow other payment gateways within its Play Store or change its commission rates drastically.

Investor takeaway

Google Play has received consumer purchases of close to $50 billion in 2021 according to a report by Sensor Tower. There has been a massive dip in the YoY growth rate of Google Other segment in the recent quarter which gets a big chunk of its revenue from Google Play. The YoY growth of Google Other was 46% in Q1 2021 and only 5% in Q1 2022. This could be due to slower growth in the app economy as the world came out of the pandemic.

With commissions as high as 30%, it has a massive impact on the tech ecosystem which can increase regulatory pressure across all the regions. We have already seen a push by Dutch and South Korean regulators to open up payment gateway in App Store and Google Play Store. The possibility of a domino effect causing all regulators to ask for opening the payment options is very high. This can cause a sudden short-term headwind to Google's earnings unless a new business model is available to monetize app users.

The valuation multiple of Alphabet stock is modest and the company has a big growth runway in many segments. But we could see short-term bearish correction in the stock if the new regulations are launched within the next few quarters. Investors should price in the possibility of a negative impact on this business over the next few quarters.