Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) warrants an update, as my last view on the name dates back to pre-pandemic. In February 2019, I concluded that I was not liking the sound of this. The company since has seen a huge boost on the back of the pandemic, but with a reversal (at least partially) likely to kick in now, the near-term prospects do not look too great. This leaves me cautious, as bargains in the technology sector are appearing left and right.

Former Take

Sonos went public in the summer of 2018, with the company and underwriters selling shares at $15 per share. Shares quickly rose to the low twenties at the time. The nature of the business made me fearful, as other consumer technology plays like GoPro (GPRO) and Fitbit have not translated into decent investment opportunities. On the other hand, Sonos was not just a recent hype. In fact, the company was founded nearly two decades ago.

At $15 per share, the company was awarded a $1.3 billion enterprise valuation. With a revenue base of close to a billion in 2017, that looked very reasonable. Yet, despite the popularity of its products, Sonos did report an operating loss of $16 million that year.

After a strong first quarter of 2018, momentum cooled down during the year, with an impact on margins as well. Early in 2019, the company guided for sales to rise by around 10%, to $1.25 billion, with EBITDA seen around $83-$88 million. However, these adjusted EBITDA numbers did not translate into real economic profits if we adjust for depreciation and stock-based compensation charges, so shares fell to $11 early in 2019.

The issue was that, despite the great popularity of the product and low sales multiple, I simply was fearful about the fact that the company was not able to post any earnings despite this great set-up, as earnings are the long-term driver for any shareholder and value creation.

Caution, Boom, Caution

Since my take early in 2019, shares of Sonos have been underperforming quite a bit. They traded rangebound between $10-$15 until the outset of the pandemic, when shares rallied to the low twenties in the pandemic year. Shares even rallied to a high in their $40s in the first half of 2021, before retreating a bit to $23 currently.

In November 2019 the company posted an 11% increase in sales to $1.26 billion, as adjusted EBITDA improved from $69 million to $89 million. However, these EBITDA numbers did not translate into real earnings, as operating earnings were posted at a meager $5 million. The company guided for roughly 10% revenue growth in 2020. The pandemic cast a real shadow on the business as revenues rose in a modest fashion to $1.33 billion, as the company posted an operating loss of $27 million on the back of the pandemic and tariff-related impacts.

With the business performing better in the latter half of the year 2020, the company guided for 2021 sales to rise to a midpoint of $1.47 billion, with EBITDA margins expected to recover in a meaningful fashion to 13% of sales. The pandemic meant that spending on home and comfort was on the increase, benefiting Sonos as well. 2021 sales rose 29% to $1.72 billion, as EBITDA margins of 16.3% resulted in an EBITDA number of $279 million.

This translated into real economic profits, with operating profits posted at $155 million, as the company posted GAAP earnings of $1.13 per share based on a diluted share count of 140 million shares. A net cash position of $640 million worked down to a solid $4-5 per share net cash position. The company guided for some normalization in 2022, with sales seen up 12-16% to levels just shy of the $2 billion mark and EBITDA seen at $280-$325 million, calling for likely flattish earnings.

Shares have been selling off since the peak early in 2021 amidst the retreat of the pandemic and slower growth. In February of this year, the company posted first quarter sales for the fiscal year 2022, with revenues up just 3%, albeit that the company actually hiked the lower end of the full year sales and EBITDA guidance. Net cash balances rose further to three-quarters of a billion in what typically is the strongest (holiday) period. Amidst all of this, the company is firmly on track to earn well over a dollar in earnings per share again this year, which is comforting with net cash balances equal to $5 per share and shares now trading at $23.

In April, the company announced a rare bolt-on deal as well. Sonos reached a $100 million deal to acquire Mayht Holding, a producer of a new and revolutionary approach to audio transducers, creating smaller and lighter sound carriers, without compromising quality. Unfortunately, few financial details have been announced, although a quick search reveals that this likely is a technology/R&D play, instead of a near-term revenue, let alone earnings, contributor.

Concluding Thought

Truth is that I am still leaning a bit cautious, as Sonos is doing alright, but the big boom (at least partially induced by the pandemic) is clearly a thing of the past already. Moreover, this opens the door for negative earnings revisions, and while the net cash balance is still very comfortable, shares still trade at a market multiple if we back out net cash. Inflationary trends, softer demand (as consumers have updated their Sonos equipment during the pandemic), tough comparables and component shortages will likely lead to a challenging year. The prospects for bad news likely create a tough set-up to allow for earnings growth and/or higher valuation multiples.

Of course, quite many headwinds have been priced in already from the peak of the shares. While Sonos is not a pure pandemic play (unlike Teladoc (TDOC), Zoom (ZM), or Peloton (PTON)), the set-up is certainly somewhat challenging now. In all honesty, I consider shares to be fairly valued here, with many pandemic and technology plays having sold off in a bigger way in recent times, trading at lower multiples.